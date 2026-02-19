I had a particularly fascinating and satisfying conversation at a gathering last weekend. The host invited some forty or more people for a weekend together with the express purpose of facilitating interesting conversations. We all certainly did not know each other, but knew we had the host in common and this purpose in mind. Nothing was structured other than the opportunity to spend time together in a beautiful setting. Meeting and conversation occurred naturally around meals served in a manner that facilitated meeting as many people as possible and moving from conversation to conversation. We all knew we were supposed to meet and talk with one another, so it felt somewhat like going on a treasure hunt. I met people with various income levels and various vocations, with various religious viewpoints and various political persuasions. Atheist, Jewish, Muslim, Hindu, and various Christian denominations were represented. The feminist viewpoint was represented. Liberal, libertarian, and conservative viewpoints were represented. We were definitely not all of the same “tribe,” and in an era where we increasingly communicate with only our own “tribe,” I found it totally refreshing.

It was in one of these conversations, that lasted over two hours, that I learned this concept introduced by Aristotle that a sign of intelligence, or a rational mind, is the ability to entertain an idea without having to accept it. Another person and I were discussing topics about which we had changed our minds over our lifetimes. This person had gone from being an atheist to a theist. He admitted that one of the hardest hurdles in making that change was the realization of the damage he had done as a vocal, angry atheist who had been interested in persuading people into that position. This inspired our discussion of barriers to accepting or entertaining new ideas. Realization of harm done as an adherent or advocate of an old position is a huge barrier to accepting a new one. Value judgments about proponents of a particular position is another huge barrier. Of course this individual considered himself intelligent (and by my assessment, he certainly is!), so finding himself representing a position deemed less intelligent was quite a barrier.

Pride is such a stumbling block. But if we are proud of our intellect or rationality, what is the problem with considering a position, especially if our consideration of it does not mean our acceptance of it? Every change of mind I’ve made is because I’ve learned a new piece of information that disturbed the underpinnings of my previous opinion. My change from being a fierce abortion advocate, even to the point of aspiring to perform abortions as an OB/GYN, began when I heard testimony of abortion hurting women (the documentary “Hush,” produced by a pro-choice feminist explores this issue well). It was not a religious argument (that came later). My change of mind grew from the seed of doubt planted that I held a position because I thought I was helping women when I actually might be hurting them, and my willingness to seek more information.

We all must admit to a confirmation bias. Does that bias preclude us from considering any competing ideas? If so, maybe we should ask ourselves why. I submit it’s often pride in our intellect, and not wanting to be associated with those on the “wrong” side.

Let us dispense with “settled science.” How much science has been “unsettled” by continuing observation, study, and experimentation? The sun is in the middle of our solar system, and we do rotate around it. Pluto is not a planet (or is it?!). The earth is not flat. Let us go there with that one. Changing your mind about many things tempts one to “trust nothing” and re-examine everything. One friend experiencing this phenomenon told me recently, “we have to entertain whether the earth is flat.” It is when I offered this example to my conversation partner that he offered back Aristotle’s concept I’m so enjoying considering. Once again, a sign of intelligence is the ability to entertain an idea without having to accept it. My knee jerk reaction to my friend claiming the necessity of entertaining whether the earth is flat is that is silly. But that is a value judgment, both about my friend and the idea she proposed. Can I patiently explain to her the evidence I, and others, have observed that has led me to the satisfying conclusion that the earth is round? Can I endure any evidence she presents to the contrary? Does she have any evidence to the contrary, or is it just an idea she is entertaining of which I am able to help disabuse her? This is where I realize the classic high school debate format is so helpful, where someone is assigned a position, whether they adhere to it or not, and is required to defend it. Learning counter-arguments to a position either strengthens or undermines it. And if our position is undermined, what prevents us from exploring that further? I think that is the question we have to ask ourselves.

One of the best stories I’ve heard on that score is told by my friend, Stephen Meyer. Early in his career as an engineer, he attended a scientific conference where a famous avowed atheist scientist announced he had become a theist. He realized he had a bias against accepting any evidence that supported the idea of a Creator God. But once he realized he was unwilling to accept a particular conclusion because of a pre-existing bias, he also realized that he was not being true to the scientific method. He had to follow the evidence to where it led, whether he liked the conclusion or not.

My new friend also introduced me to other concepts I found especially helpful. He happens to be Jewish. His transformation from atheistic cultural Judaism to a belief in God has inspired an exploration of his faith tradition. He explained to me there is no concept of “belief” in God in the way we understand it in the Christian tradition. Christians talk about our “belief” in Jesus that guarantees our eternal salvation. This type of “belief” implies a coming to accept something, possibly unconstrained by evidence. In the Jewish faith, “belief” is not a concept or a mental assent to something. “Belief” is actually action in keeping with that belief. You act a certain way because you believe God, that He exists, that His promises are true, and that He demands, and proscribes, certain behavior. Abraham is the model of such belief to both Jews and Christians. Abraham “believed in the LORD; and He reckoned it to him as righteousness” (Genesis 15:6). Abraham was pleasing to God, which is righteousness, because he acted, very consequentially, as if He believed what God said. Going deeper, my friend explained that God’s appearance to over 600,000 men (plus women and children) on Mount Sinai after the exodus of the nation of Israel from Egypt is a historic event about which, according to eyewitness accounts, we can know. Belief, then, is a coming to know that which is actually true. You don’t come to belief in Judaism. You come to “knowing.”

Of course I have been pondering these concepts in light of current vaccine controversies because they have become so consequential in my and my husband’s vocation and relationships. Before this conversation this past weekend, I was thinking about the idea that we don’t “believe” in vaccines. We have an immunologic theory about how they work, and then we can observe whether they decrease disease transmission or severity. We can also observe whether they induce side effects in recipients and try to determine who is most vulnerable to those side effects. This issue has become so emotionally charged, however, that perhaps we need to step back and consider the barriers to rationally discussing it. I’ve been trying to think of a parallel example in my world of informed consent as pediatric anesthesiologist. One of the procedures that causes the most concern in patients and parents is the idea of neuraxial anesthesia, or “sticking a needle” into someone’s back to provide spinal or epidural anesthesia. I don’t just “believe” these techniques work. I’ve observed their effectiveness. I would choose them for myself or my loved one for certain types of procedures. But there is a real psychological barrier for many in accepting or agreeing to them. The effectiveness of the technique is less concerning to most than the potential complications, which do include bleeding and paralysis. I try to understand and allay concerns, but I was taught in my training never to talk someone into a particular technique if they are psychologically opposed to it, especially if there are alternatives because the risk is not zero. Consider the potential psychological and legal fallout if someone has a complication from a procedure they did not want and were talked into.

People, in general, seem less trusting and in need of more time spent in informed consent in the current era. Instead of annoying me, this has humbled me. We have lost trust and need to earn it back. How have we lost trust? By not being willing to have certain conversations. By not being willing to consider a different viewpoint. It is my job as a physician anesthesiologist to be able to patiently explain benefit, risks, and alternatives of all the procedures and techniques I propose. Similarly, if there is good data regarding the risks and benefits of vaccines, our responsibility is not to be defensive and dismissive but to provide as much information as possible to allay concerns. We are intelligent individuals. We can consider that someone has a different perspective on these therapeutics without accepting that perspective.