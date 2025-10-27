It has been a while since I’ve written any more lessons from the book “With Christ in the School of Prayer” by Andrew Murray that the serving team for our church is currently reading. I first wrote that the first ten lessons had been particularly impactful because a number of us are in a “school of prayer,” interceding for someone we love dearly. Murray wrote, “it is in intercession that the Church is to find and wield its highest power,” and, “I feel sure that as long as we look on prayer chiefly as the means of maintaining our own Christian life, we shall not know fully what it is meant to be.” I wrote about the next four lessons after being particularly convicted about fasting, writing: “One does not spend time in private prayer if one does not believe. One will also not fast without faith, and Murray reassures that fasting ‘becomes the unceasing practical expression of a prayer without words.’”

There are 31 lessons in this book, all based on the teachings of Jesus on prayer, and it is time for another installment. This installment is long, but full of incredible, convicting lessons that I hope you’ll read.

Lesson #15: The Power of United Prayer. “If two agree” (see Matthew 18:19-20). This lesson was powerfully convicting regarding the need to gather in fellowship. Quoting Murray, “Most churches think their members gather simply to take care of and edify each other. They don’t know that God rules the world by the prayers of His saints, that prayer is the power by which Satan is conquered, and that through prayer the church on earth has access to the powers of the heavenly world.” The elements of true united prayer are agreement on the thing asked, gathering in the name of Jesus, and an expectation of an answer to that prayer.

Lesson #16: The Power of Persevering Prayer. “Speedily, though bearing long” (see Luke 18:1-8). Murray acknowledges that the need for persevering prayer is a great mystery. He proposes that man is under the law of gradual growth that reigns in all created life (think of all the time, steps, and effort required for any fruit or vegetable harvest). There may things that need to be corrected through prayer before an answer can fully happen. “There is nothing that examines the heart more closely than the prayer of faith. It teaches you to discover, confess, and give up everything that hinders the coming of the blessing—everything that is not in accordance with the Father’s will.” While we exhibit quiet patience and joyful confidence in our persevering prayer, we must believe that “God will not delay one moment longer than is absolutely necessary.”

Lesson #17: Prayer in Harmony with God. “I know that You hear me always” (John 11:41-42, Psalm 2:7-8). Murray explains, “God’s decrees are not made without reference to the Son, His petition, or a petition sent up through Him….in the eternal fellowship of the Father and the Son, the power of prayer has its origin and certainty.” Through Jesus, “we have access by one Spirit unto the Father” (Ephesians 2:18).

Lesson #18: Prayer in Harmony with the Destiny of Man. “Whose is this image? (see Matthew 22:20, Genesis 1:26). This lesson was powerful. Murray explains that sin has so degraded us that we cannot conceive of what we were meant to be based on what we are now. Man’s destiny before the Fall, or the sin of Adam, was to rule as God’s representative on earth. “As God’s deputy, he was to fill God’s place, keeping everything in subjection to Him….On his advice and at his request, heaven was to have bestowed its blessing on earth….Prayer still remains what it would have been if man had never fallen…the vehicle of his communication with the Father, and the power that is allowed to hold the Hand that holds the destinies of the universe.” Murray refers back to the promise of John 15:7, “Ask what ye will, and it shall be done unto you,” saying, importantly, “such a promise does by no means refer to the grace or blessing we need for ourselves. It has reference to our position as the fruit-bearing branches of the Heavenly Vine, who, like Him, only live for the work and glory of the Father.” I liken this to our being soldiers on the battlefield, with our Father God, and Jesus at His right hand, in the Command Center. The Holy Spirit is the walkie-talkie where we communicate needs in real time. Jesus advocates to the Father on our behalf for His dispensing the resources of heaven for His glory.

Lesson #19: Power for Prayer and Working. “I go unto the Father” (John 14:12-14). The last lesson referred to our original created design before the Fall. This lesson refers to how things work after the life, death, resurrection, and glorification of Jesus. Jesus taught His Sermon on the Mount early in His ministry, and Murray summarizes His initial lessons on prayer: “be childlike, pray believingly, and trust the Father to give you everything good.” Before His death, He then taught His disciples they would do greater works than He had done, for two reasons: “One is that He was going to the Father to receive all power; the other is that they could now ask for and expect that power in His Name.” Prayer “in the name of Jesus is the only way to share in the mighty power that Jesus has received from the Father for His people….If you want to do the work of Jesus, believe and become linked to Him, the Almighty One.” And, this is important: “whoever prays must work….Anyone grasping the promise only when he wants something very special for himself will be disappointed, because he is making Jesus the servant of his own comfort….Prayer not only teaches and strengthens one for work, work teaches and strengthens one for prayer….Give yourself and live to do the works of Christ, and you will learn how to obtain wonderful answers to prayer.”

Lesson #20: The Main Purpose of Prayer. “That the Father may be glorified” (John 14:12-13). “The Beloved Son has said that nothing glorifies the Father more than His doing what we ask….Living for the glory of God is the condition of the prayers that Jesus can answer.” Murray rightly convicts us that “so often there is earnest prayer in which the desire for our own joy or pleasure is far stronger than any desire for God’s glory….God cannot be glorified when that glory is not the object of our prayers….Let us begin with a confession. The glory of God hasn’t really been an all-absorbing passion in our lives and our prayers….True knowledge and confession of sin are the sure path to deliverance….It is by dying—being dead to self and living for God—that we can glorify Him.”

Lesson #21: The All-Inclusive Condition. “If you abide in me” (John 15:7). Murray teaches, “In all God’s relations with us, the promise and its conditions are inseparable. If we fulfill the conditions, He fulfills the promise….It is Christ whom the Father always hears…To reach God, we must be in Christ….The abiding of the branch in the Vine is a life of never ceasing growth….Let us not be occupied so much with the abiding as with Him to whom the abiding links us and His fullness.” To this he adds a challenge of obedience: “Obedience and faith must go together. But faith can’t simply be added to obedience. It must be revealed in obedience. Faith is obedience at home, looking to the Master; obedience is faith going out to do His will.” Murray ends with a convicting proposition, saying that many look at prayer as a spiritual exercise of fellowship in which the fellowship is more important than the gift we ask for. Murray believes Jesus “wanted us to think of prayer more as the means to an end,” saying, prayer “that is really in union spiritually with Jesus is always answered.”

Lesson #22: The Word and Prayer. “My words in you” (John 15:7). This one resonates with me deeply as a lover of the Word of God, of which Murray says, “In every promise, He gives us the power to grasp and possess Himself. In every command, He allows us to share His will, His holiness, and His perfection. God’s Word gives us God Himself. That Word is nothing less than the Eternal Son, Christ Jesus.” Murray also says, “One can study and gain knowledge of the Word having little real fellowship with the living God….The presence of God Himself as the Promiser, not the knowledge of what He has promised, awakens faith and trust in prayer. It is only in the full presence of God that disobedience and unbelief become impossible…In His words His will is revealed. As the words abide in me, His will rules me….there can be only as much faith as there is of the living Word dwelling in the soul.” Murray boldly proposes, “If I do what God says, God will do what I say,” praying, “Let my life and character reveal that Your words abide and are seen in me.”

Lesson #23: Obedience: The Path to Power in Prayer. “Bear fruit, that the Father may give what you ask” (John 15:16, James 5:16). Murray quotes 1 John 3:18-19, 22: “Let us…love…in deed and truth. And hereby we…shall assure our hearts before Him….And whatsoever we ask, we receive of him, because we keep His commandments, and do those things that are pleasing in His sight.” Murray challenges, “surrender to His supremacy, His glory, His will, and His pleasure ought to be the first and uppermost thought of our lives….Service and obedience must become the chief objects of our desires and aims, even more so than rest, light, joy, or strength.” He challenges us to confess we’ve wanted “to have the comfort, the joy, and the strength first, so we could do the work. But He wanted us to do what He said in the obedience of faith, without worrying about whether we felt weak or strong, or whether the work was hard or easy….Obedience is the only path that leads to the glory of God….If we concentrate on our relationship to Him as our Master, we should no longer begin each new day with thoughts of comfort, joy, or blessing. Our first thought should be: ‘I belong to the Master.’ Every moment I must act as His property, as a part of Himself, as one who only seeks to know and do His will….The one thing He commands us as His branches is to bear fruit. Live to bless others, to testify of the life and the love there is in Jesus.”

Lesson #24: The All-Powerful Plea. “In my Name” (John 14:13-14; 15:16; 16:23-24, 26). “The name of Christ is the expression of everything He has done and everything He is and lives to do as our Mediator….Christ’s servants have the spiritual power to use the name of Jesus only insofar as they yield themselves to live only for the interests and the work of the Master….My bearing the name of another shows that I have given up my own name and, with it, my own independent life. But just as surely, it shows I have possession of everything belonging to the name I have taken instead of my own….As we bear the Name before men, we have the power to use it before God….The treasures and powers of the spiritual world are placed at your disposal to help those around you.” Murray prays, “Teach me to live and act, to walk and speak, to do everything in the name of Jesus, so that my prayer cannot be anything else but in that blessed name, too.”

Lesson #25: The Holy Spirit and Prayer. “At that day” (John 16:26-27). Murray describes three stages of our growing faith. The first is described by Jesus in His Sermon on the Mount and summarized by the word, “Father.” “Simply be childlike and trustful.” The second stage is characterized by conflict and conquest, where we are learning obedience and submission. The third is characterized by our becoming the Master’s friends, from whom He has no secrets, and to whom He said, “All things that I have heard of my Father I have made known unto you” (John 15:15). The great work of Christ on the cross allowed the Holy Spirit to dwell in His disciples, allowing a power in prayer that was previously unknown. Jesus now lives to pray. “In His unceasing intercession, He places Himself in living fellowship with the unceasing prayer of His redeemed ones…The Holy Spirit descending from Christ to us draws us up into the great stream of His ascending prayers.” Murray prays, “Teach me especially in prayer to wait in holy silence, giving Him time to breathe His unutterable intercession within me.”

Lesson #26: Christ, the Intercessor. “I have prayed for you” (Luke 22:32, John 16:26, Hebrews 7:25). The life of faith “dies to self and lives wholly in Christ. The Christian life is no longer a vain struggle to live right, but a resting in Christ to find strength in Him as life.” In His parting address to His disciples on the last night before His death (as recorded in the Gospel of John), Jesus “repeatedly connected His going to the Father with their new life of prayer….We participate, not only in the benefits of His work, but in the work itself,” because we are His body. “As long as we pray chiefly for ourselves, the promises of the last night must remain a sealed book to us. The promises are given to the fruit-bearing branches of the Vine, to disciples sent into the world to live for perishing men as the Father sent Him, to His faithful servants and intimate friends who take up the work He leaves behind.”