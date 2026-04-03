I love the word of God. I love reading, studying, sharing, teaching, and writing about the word of God. I was raised in the Lutheran church, so Martin Luther’s “Sola Scriptura,” which asserts that scripture is that highest authority on matters of Christian faith, is familiar to me. I love the verses 2 Timothy 3:16-17, “All Scripture is inspired by God and profitable for teaching, for reproof, for correction, for training in righteousness; so that the man of God may be adequate, equipped for every good work.” My life was utterly changed from reading the word of God. I was inspired of late to study how we’ve come to determine what scripture is scripture, because one of many assaults on the veracity of scripture is in how the canon (the books we know as the Old and New Testament) was put together. There is a great temptation to assert this process was arbitrary, or that we are missing important information. Temptation is the devil’s device. His first assault on Eve in the Garden of Eden was in getting her to doubt what God had said. His tactics persist, but they can be satisfactorily countered.

I discovered one of my new favorite quotes in F.F. Bruce’s preface to his 1988 book, “The Canon of Scripture”:

When a consensus is attacked, it has to be carefully reassessed, and that is all to the good: there is no point in pretending that we know more than we do.

His statement can be applied more broadly. We do not need to fear informational assaults on a position. They can either be defended, or not. There is always evidence that can be researched. We must always be careful of hearsay, and just relying on limited, even biased, positions on a subject. A good resource will cite sources, which allow for further research. Regarding the Bible, I love to repeat that it’s the most commented on work of literature that most people have never read. I also love the admonition never to read more about the Bible than you read the Bible. The controversies are there to tempt you not to read or trust it. But there is plenty of evidence to support its authenticity and reliability. Bruce’s 351 page work is one resource that provides a very satisfying defense.

Examination of this topic also provides an opportunity to reflect on why we study the word of God in the first place, and I believe it is to grow in our knowledge of and relationship to Him. As Bruce writes, “when the limits of the canon are under consideration, the chief concern is to get as close as possible to the source of the Christian faith.” There are means and focus of study that do not serve that purpose. One of our pastors recently gave our women’s Bible study, as we study Revelation, an admonition worthy of sharing:

I am all for digging into the heavenly things, for the edification of the Body, especially if it brings us all into a humble state of awe and worship. But if we begin to become so cavalier, unteachable, stuck in the mud of our own upbringing, or pride, this only leads to scoffing and division. Humble, open hands, and the focus on elevating Jesus is the goal (teach us, Lord. Lead us, good Shepherd). Study of the scriptures should be about that, and not to gain a PhD over simpletons, so we can elevate ourselves. If interpretation of tongues is for the edification of the saints, then so should interpretation of scriptures.

There are many parts of scripture that are mysterious and incomprehensible. For a simple example from our recent study in Revelation 4, we’re told there are “24 elders” in heaven. Who are the 24 elders? We don’t know, and it’s okay to say, “we don’t know.” There is a temptation in Bible study to be the one to pose a creative interpretation. But does it increase our awe of Jesus any more to know who the 24 elders are, when we are more importantly granted a view of heaven in which the 24 elders are mentioned? I doubt I’ll ever come to an end of mining the treasures of scripture in my lifetime, but I’ve also come to a peace in knowing that my LORD has revealed to me what He wants me to know and I can take some revelation as fact without demanding further insight. This comes from nearing 30 years of reading the whole of the Bible at least once yearly, and finding it wholly consistent and delightfully satisfying. I found F.F. Bruce’s review of the canon satisfying as well, confirming my delight and trust in the scriptures.

The most important conclusion to convey is that we have received that which has been handed down as scripture from an era when it was not questioned that it was scripture. This is such a simple statement that deserves reflection. The limits of what we know as scripture came to be when Jesus’ apostles, who walked with Him, were alive, and when those they knew and taught were alive, and when the churches they established were in existence. Scripture reproduces “what the apostles themselves taught, by which any system of doctrine offered for Christian acceptance, or any interpretation of biblical writings, was to be assessed.” The “canon” of scripture “is understood to be the list of books which are acknowledged to be, in a unique sense, the rule of belief and practice.” It is the “‘standard’ by which Christian teaching and action must be regulated.” I like to say it is our textbook. Questions and controversies about a specific canon of scripture were not first or early second century issues, when eyewitnesses taught by our LORD and His apostles were alive. They came later, when inconsistencies to the “rule of faith” generally accepted by the early church were introduced and had to be dispensed with. The establishment of the canon is a story of consensus over that which is true, and its preservation has been a commitment to that consensus. I love Bruce’s quote, “the views of eccentric churchmen have never disturbed the general consensus.”

The canon we recognize as the Old (39 books) and New Testament (27 books) has been recognized in written list form since the fourth century. Bruce, of course, covers the history that led to that acceptance and the history since, and I’ll do my best to try to summarize his work in this document. As Bruce notes, people or communities may consider the canon “too restricted or too comprehensive; but their opinion does not affect the identity of the canon. The canon is not going to be diminished or increased by what they think or say: it is a literary, historical and theological datum.” Other works “may be useful to the student; they are irrelevant to the question of the canon. The literary critic of early Christian writings will probably find little help in the distinction between those of them which are canonical and those which are not; but the distinction is important for the theologian and the church member. Indeed, if the voice of God is heard in the Bible as it is heard in no other book, the canon has a relevance for all to whom the word of God is addressed.”

Bruce notes that his book is concentrated on the historical aspect of Biblical canonization, “but for those who receive the scriptures as God’s word written the theological aspect is the most important….In the fulfilment of Jesus’ promise that the Spirit would be the disciples’ teacher and bring his own words (with their significance) to their remembrance, the scriptures have been, and continue to be, one of the chief instruments which the Spirit uses.” The “inbreathing of the Holy Spirit into the reader is as essential for the right understanding of the Scriptures as it was in the original writers for the right production of them” (HL Ellison). “In the canon of scripture we have the foundation documents of Christianity, the charter of the church, the title-deeds of faith.” It is “not merely…a collection of ancient writings. In the words of scripture the voice of the Spirit of God continues to be heard…a living power which strengthens and liberates.”

Bruce provides a beautiful, insightful, and convicting examination of the word “Testament.” “It is usually rendered by our word ‘covenant,’ and its most distinctive usage relates to an agreement between God and human beings.” The books that came to be described in the late second century as the Old Covenant (or Testament) and the New Covenant (or Testament) were originally described in the Christian church as “the books of the ancient covenant” and “the books of the new covenant.”

John Chrysostom, bishop of Constantinople from AD 397 to 407, was the first to use the phrase “the books” (biblia in Greek) of the two Testaments together. His usage is the origin of our word, “Bible,” which was “taken over into Latin as a singular, Biblia, ‘the Bible.’”

The author of the Didache, an early manual of church order, “echoes the warning of Deuteronomy when he says, ‘You shall not forsake the commandments of the Lord, but you shall keep the things you received, “neither adding nor taking away.”’” At the end of the first century, the historian Josephus recorded about the Hebrew scriptures, “Although such long ages have now gone by, no one has dared to add anything to them, to take away anything from them, or to change anything in them.” Josephus asserted that the “collection was complete in principle…when ‘the exact succession of prophets’ came to an end.’”

Questions and controversies necessitating the recognition of a particular canon of scripture, which came later than the first or early second century, make me think of the original tactics of Satan. He went to Eve, who had heard from Adam, who had heard from God. We are recipients of what was revealed to others by God, so Satan attacks our secondhand vulnerability. Think also of Jesus, who Satan tempted using the word of God. Jesus’ defense, and ours, is knowledge of it. Questions and controversies have rightfully necessitated an investigation of the determination of the authority of the original content handed down. Bruce provides supportive documentation, and a willing examination of the controversies.

When I first started writing this summary, I thought that what we call the Old Testament was somewhat easiest to settle on in the early Christian era, as it was (and is) the Hebrew Bible read by Jews in synagogues, and documentary collections, either scrolls or codexes, were easily accessed. All the books of the Hebrew Bible, except Esther, are represented among the Dead Sea scrolls found starting in 1947 and dated in the two centuries or more preceding AD 70. As Bruce writes, “the authority of [the Hebrew] scriptures was sufficiently ratified by the teaching and example of the Lord and his apostles.” References by Jesus and His apostles to Old Testament scripture gave that scripture its authority, and “when in debate with Jewish theologians Jesus and the apostles appealed to ‘the scriptures,’ they appealed to an authority which was equally acknowledged by their opponents.” When this canon “was ‘closed’ in due course by competent authority, this simply meant that official recognition was given to the situation already obtaining in the practice of the worshipping community.”

It turns out that it is not the books of the Hebrew Bible, that are the same books that have been recognized as canonical for the Old Testament since the time of Jerome (AD 405), that have been controversial. It is other books, called the “Apocrypha,” that have been and are still implied to be controversial in our day. The controversy is simply addressed by the statement ascribed to Jerome, and largely adhered to since, that these books can be used for “the edification of the people but not for establishing the authority of ecclesiastical dogmas.” They are not forbidden. They are considered useful, but they are not considered holy scripture. They do not determine doctrine, but they are still included in many Bibles. If you want to understand the controversy of the Apocrypha further, I’ve summarized Bruce’s coverage of its history later in this document. This history is further helpful for understanding the Greek Septuagint (pre-Christian Old Testament), the Latin Vulgate (translated from Hebrew by Jerome, AD 405), and the contribution of the church fathers Melito, Origen, Athanasius, Tertullian, and Jerome to the consensus on the Old Testament canon. Origen and Jerome were considered to have the greatest expertise as biblical scholars through the fourth century. When we discuss the New Testament canon, Eusebius, Athanasius, and Jerome all have particular relevance. Augustine, Hugh of Saint Victor, Luther, Tyndale, and Calvin make later contributions in support for the accepted Biblical canon.

Saving further detailed history regarding the Septuagint and the Apocrypha for later in this document, I will explain the relevant history that Alexander the Great founded Alexandria in Egypt in 331 BC and there were Greek-speaking Jews in this and other Greek-speaking cities. Since reading “the law,” the Pentateuch, or the first five books of Moses, was essential to synagogue worship, a Greek translation of the original Hebrew was created. Legend has it that this was the work of seventy, or seventy-two, elders of Israel brought to Alexandria for the purpose, so the term “Septuagint” came to be attached to the eventual whole of the pre-Christian Old Testament in Greek. There are works in the Septuagint that are not in the Hebrew Bible that are referred to as the “Septuagintal plus” or the “Apocrypha.” Jesus and His apostles, as recorded in New Testament text, quoted from multiple versions of Old Testament text, including the Hebrew, the Greek, a Samaritan version of the Pentateuch, and even the Aramaic Targums (translations) of the Pentateuch. Bruce writes that this provides “a helpful precedent for us when we are told (especially on theological, not critical, grounds) that one form of New Testament is uniquely authoritative.”

As Bruce writes, the Old Testament was important for Christians in the early Christian era because it “pointed forward to Jesus; it was, in fact, meaningless without him….That the Old Testament prophecies were ‘mysteries’ whose solution awaited their fulfilment in the New Testament age was axiomatic in the early church….That the Gentiles would place their hope on the Son of David and rejoice in the God of Israel was affirmed in the Old Testament,” as Paul emphasized in Romans 15:9-12:

Christ has become a servant to the circumcision on behalf of the truth of God to confirm the promises given to the fathers, and for the Gentiles to glorify God for His mercy; as it is written, “THEREFORE I WILL GIVE PRAISE TO YOU AMONG THE GENTILES, AND I WILL SING TO YOUR NAME.” Again he says, “REJOICE, O GENTILES, WITH HIS PEOPLE.” And again, “PRAISE THE LORD ALL YOU GENTILES, AND LET ALL THE PEOPLES PRAISE HIM.” Again Isaiah says, “THERE SHALL COME THE ROOT OF JESSE, AND HE WHO ARISES TO RULE OVER THE GENTILES, IN HIM SHALL THE GENTILES HOPE.”

“‘One of the extraordinary features of the early Church,’ it has been said, ‘is the number of men who were converted by reading the Old Testament.’” Bruce addresses the continued relevance of the Old Testament for us today: “this is a heritage with which the Christian church was endowed at its inception. Its contents meant much in the life of the church’s Lord; they cannot mean less in the life of the church.” Quoting, GA Smith, “What was indispensable to the Redeemer must always be indispensable to the redeemed.” Salvation was consummated in the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ, but that event “can be appreciated only when one considers the process of which it is the fulfilment (documented in the Old Testament) and the unfolding of its significance (in the writings of the New Testament).” The Old Testament “is still the book of a history which leads to Christ and indeed points toward him, and without him cannot itself be understood” (von Campenhausen).

Bruce appropriately asks, “If the church of early days found the Hebrew scriptures in their Greek dress to be such an effective Bible, why…was it felt necessary to augment them with what later came to be called the New Testament writings?” Jesus wrote no book, but what he said “was treasured and repeated by those who heard him, and by their hearers in turn….his words were at least as authoritative as Moses and the prophets. They were transmitted as a most important element in the ‘tradition’ of early Christianity, together with the record of his works, his death and resurrection. These were ‘delivered’ by the original witnesses and ‘received’ in turn by others not simply as an outline of historical events but as the church’s confession of faith and as the message it was commissioned to spread abroad. It was by means of this ‘tradition’ that the Christians of the first two centuries were able to understand the Old Testament documents as the scripture which bore witness to Christ….Those whose apostleship was recognized by fellow-Christians were acknowledged to be Christ’s agents, speaking by his authority. Their interpretation of the Old Testament writings was therefore, in practice, as binding as those writings themselves….the authority of the Lord and his apostles was reckoned to be not inferior to that of the law and the prophets. Authority precedes canonicity; had the words of the Lord and his apostles not been accorded supreme authority, the written record of their words would never have been canonized….The gospel collection was authoritative because it preserved the words of Jesus, then whom the church knew no higher authority. The Pauline collection was authoritative because it preserved the teaching of one whose authority as the apostle of Jesus Christ to the Gentiles was acknowledged…as second only to the Lord’s.”

Bruce summarizes that the criteria for New Testament authenticity was apostolic authority. “Since Jesus himself left nothing in writing, the most authoritative writings available to the church were those which came from his apostles,” those who witnessed Him and His ministry and were taught by Him. Additionally, membership in Jesus’ family, as is the case for James and Jude, carried an assumed near-apostolic status, especially since in James’ case the LORD had appeared to him after His resurrection. Subsidiary criteria, such as antiquity and orthodoxy, also mattered. Writings of later date than the apostolic age are simply not among the canonical books. Orthodoxy means “the faith set forth in the undoubted apostolic writings and maintained in the churches which had been founded by apostles.” If a previously unknown writing appeared under a claim of apostolic authority, the question asked was: “What does it teach about the person and work of Christ? Does it maintain the apostolic witness to him as the historical Jesus of Nazareth, crucified and raised from the dead, divinely exalted as Lord over all?” Writings that were acknowledged by the greater part of the universal church received universal recognition sooner or later. Catholicity, or universal acceptance, was classically defined in the fifth century “Vincentian canon” as “what has been believed everywhere, always, by all.”

Interestingly, inspiration by the Holy Spirit is not considered a criterion for canonicity, but a corollary. Quoting Stendahl, “It was not until the red ribbon of the self-evident had been tied around the twenty-seven books of the New Testament that ‘inspiration’ could serve theologians as answer to the question: Why are these books different from all other books?” When you read the Bible, you find that is the original “hyperlinked” text. Scripture quotes scripture, reinforces scripture, and interprets scripture. It is a unified whole that provides a consistent message.

There were “innovators,” however, to this consistent message that eventually had to be dealt with. Two were Marcion (born AD 100) and his contemporary Valentinus. Tertullian said of Marion that “he used the knife to excise from the scriptures whatever did not conform with his opinion,” and of Valentinus that he perverted the meaning of scripture by misinterpreting it. The leaders of the catholic, or universal, Christian church knew that the teachings of these men were not “what they had heard from the beginning.” They came to apply “the rule of faith,” which was “a summary of the tenets held in common by the churches of apostolic foundation” to help determine both what the Bible was and how it was to be interpreted.

Eusebius was the bishop of Caesarea from AD 314 to 339. He is acknowledged as the second Christian historian after Luke. He examined New Testament books that were at that time considered: (1) universally acknowledged, (2) disputed, and (3) spurious. What he defined as “spurious” were books generally not included in the canon at that time, “yet they were known and esteemed by many churchmen. If not canonical, they were at least orthodox.” He distinguished these from the work of heretics “under the name of the apostles….the stamp of their phraseology differs widely from the apostolic style, and the opinion and policy of their contents are as dissonant as possible from true orthodoxy.” Eusebius was asked by Constantine after AD 330 to prepare “fifty copies of the Christian scriptures (both Testaments in Greek),” and he included “the same twenty-seven books as appear in our copies of the New Testament today.”

Athanasius, bishop of Alexandria, in AD 367 was “the first writer known to us who listed exactly the twenty-seven books which traditionally make up the New Testament in catholic and orthodox Christianity, without making any distinction of status among them.” The Latin Vulgate version of the New Testament was produced around the time of Jerome (Jerome produced the Latin versions of the four gospels around AD 383). It consisted of the twenty-seven books used by Eusebius and listed by Athanasius. Jerome wrote many opinions about these twenty-seven books, saying even of “controversial” ones: “we accept them…not following the custom of the present time but the precedent of early writers, who generally make free use of testimonies from [such] works. And this they do, not as they are wont on occasion to quote from apocryphal writings, as indeed they use examples from pagan literature, but treating them as canonical and ecclesiastical works.” He gives the impression that by this time “the canon was something ‘given’ and not to be modified because of the personal opinion of this or that churchman, however eminent.” To Jerome, “the canon is a datum to be received gratefully, preserved faithfully, and handed on intact.” Augustine, like Jerome, “inherited the canon of scripture as something ‘given,’…and set himself to understand, defend, and expound it.”

The twenty-seven books we know as our New Testament were considered canonical at the Council of Hippo (AD 393) and the Third Council of Carthage (AD 397). The list was “not seriously affected by the fifteenth-century revival of learning and the sixteenth-century reformation.” Luther expressed his opinions about certain books, but still included all twenty-seven in his New Testament. Tyndale’s planned New Testament, the printing of which was interrupted by authorities, listed the same twenty-seven in its table of contents. “Calvin accepted the New Testament canon as it had been handed down. For him the authority of the New Testament, like that of all scripture, rested not on any church decree but on the self-authenticating quality of what was written, attested in the receptive heart by the inward witness of the Holy Spirit.” The Council of Trent listed the same twenty-seven “received” books of the New Testament in its fourth session in 1546. A century later, the Westminster Assembly of Divines stated, “the Old Testament in Hebrew…and the New Testament in Greek…,being immediately inspired by God, and by his singular care and providence kept pure in all ages, are therefore authentical; so as in all controversies of religion, the Church is finally to appeal unto them.” By the time of the Thirty-Nine Articles of the Church of England in 1562-63, “the same twenty-seven books appeared in all relevant editions of the New Testament, in Greek, Latin or English, and in the European vernaculars.”

Back to the controversy of the Apocrypha (which is not as controversial as it is made out to be once you understand it), the first surviving Christian list of Old Testament books is from Melito, bishop of Sardis about AD 170. He likely obtained them from a Jewish source and was the first to call them “the books of the old covenant.” The next surviving list is from Origen (AD 185-254), who is considered the greatest Greek biblical scholar of the early church era. He eventually moved from Alexandria to Caesarea in Palestine, and “it was plain to him that, when dealing with Jews, he could appeal to no authoritative scriptures but those which they acknowledged as canonical.” The next list is from Athanasius, bishop of Alexandria from AD 328-373. Origen is the only one of these four who included Esther, which is included in the Hebrew Bible. Athanasius addressed the Apocrypha, included in the Greek Septuagint, noting that only books that belong to the Hebrew Bible are “worthy of inclusion in the canon.” The other “apocryphal” writings “are recommended for their inspirational and edifying quality.”

The Jewish community in Rome and the early Christian church were largely Greek-speaking until the end of the second century. The Bible began to be translated into Latin in the latter half of the second century, first from the Greek Septuagint, which included the Apocrypha. Addressing the Apocrypha, Tertullian of Carthage, one of the first writers of the Latin fathers, believed a Christian writer “may quote works to which he would not dream of ascribing divine authority,” but must include words to show those works are not regarded as holy scripture. Jerome, considered with Origen among the early church fathers to have the greatest expertise as a biblical scholar, was the first to translate the Hebrew Bible into Latin, a work he completed in AD 405, working from a monastery he established for himself in Bethlehem and using the help of Jewish teachers. Jerome’s translation eventually came to be known as the “Vulgate” or “common edition.”

Since Jerome’s source for the Latin Vulgate was not the Greek Septuagint, he addressed but did not include the Apocrypha, saying such writings could be used for “the edification of the people but not for establishing the authority of ecclesiastical dogmas.” Athanasius had distinguished three categories of books: canonical, edifying (but not canonical), and apocryphal. Athanasius’ use of the word “apocryphal” meant books to be avoided, but usage of this word later came to mean “ecclesiastical” or “hidden,” and therefore valuable and useful to the church, though not canonical. So, to be clear, Athanasius had not actually considered what was called the Apocrypha as books to be avoided. Augustine, a young contemporary of Jerome and bishop of Hippo Regius in North Africa (modern Bona in Algeria) from AD 395-430, was considered “the greatest man that ever wrote Latin.” Bruce points out that Augustine “was strong where Jerome was weak (in his power as a theological thinker) and weak where Jerome was strong (in linguistic training).” Augustine did not know Hebrew. He used the Septuagint, and therefore included the Apocrypha in his list of Old Testament books. Eventually, the Apocrypha was translated into Latin and included in the Vulgate, and church Councils confirmed Augustine’s list of Old Testament books, simply endorsing “what had become the general consensus of the churches of the west and of the greater part of the east.”

Serious biblical study revived in the Middle Ages. In the school attached to the Abbey of St Victor in Paris in the twelfth century, “Hebrew sources were explored and a new emphasis was placed on the literal sense of scripture.” Jerome’s influence could be discerned, “for mediaeval students of the Bible in the Latin church there was no master to be compared with him.” Hugh of St Victor, prior of the abbey and director of its school (1133-1141) noted, regarding the Apocrypha, “There are also in the Old Testament certain other books which are indeed read [in church] but are not inscribed in the body of the text or the canon of authority.”

Martin Luther “showed his acceptance of Jerome’s distinction…by gathering the Apocrypha together in his German Bible as a sort of appendix to the Old Testament (1534).” He described them as “Books which are not to be held equal to holy scripture, but are useful and good to read.” Bruce goes into a lot of history, but suffice it to say that Jerome’s distinction regarding the Apocrypha continued to hold in practice by subsequent church Councils. Necessitated by the Reformation, the Council of Trent, which first convened in 1545, ruled Jerome’s Vulgate to be “the authoritative text of holy scripture.” The term “deuterocanonical” appeared in the sixteenth century to describe the status of the Apocrypha, and there is general agreement among Roman Catholic and other Christian scholars about this status to this day. The Church of England noted these books in its Thirty-Nine Articles of Religion in 1562-63 and attributed to Jerome the idea that “the church doth read for example of life and instruction of manners; but yet doth it not apply them to establish any doctrine.” Biblical translations tended to continue to include the Apocrypha, until the English Puritans began to oppose it. The Authorized (King James) version of 1611 included it. But the Westminster Confession of Faith in 1644 declared, “The Books called Apocrypha, not being of divine inspiration, are no part of the canon of the scripture; and therefore are of no authority in the Church of God, nor to be any otherwise approved, or made use of, than other human writings.” The first edition of the English Bible printed in America in 1782 lacked the Apocrypha. “The first edition of the Bible in any European language to be printed in America was a German Bible of 1743; it did include the Apocrypha.” The first Vatican Council of 1869-70 confirmed the decree of Trent, with the books included in Jerome’s Latin Vulgate as canonical, and first explained that “the biblical books were not acknowledged as canonical because they had first been produced by human intelligence and then canonized by the church’s authority, but rather because they had God for their author, being inspired by the Holy Spirit and then entrusted to the church.”

Books that have been listed as “apocryphal,” or “deuterocanonical,” or “not to be held equal to holy scripture, but are useful and good to read” include, at various times according to the history summarized by Bruce: Judith, Tobit, the Wisdom of Solomon, the book Ecclesiasticus of Jeshua ben Sira, Psalm 151, the book of Baruch, the Letter of Jeremiah, the song of the three children, the history of Susanna, the story of Bel and the dragon, a prayer of confession and a canticle of praise to God added to Daniel, the prayer of Manasses, and two to four books of the Maccabees, with the Didache and the Shepherd from the New Testament age. 1 Enoch was not in the Septuagint and only one-third of its Greek text has survived. Fragments of it were found with the Dead Sea scrolls. “The Ethiopic church is the only part of Christendom to have canonized it.” Tertullian approved of it because it was quoted by Jude. Jerome’s position, largely adhered to since AD 405, is well summarized as follows:

The apocryphal books are not to be used for the confirmation of doctrine (except in so far as they are based on the teaching of the canonical books) but serve ‘for the instruction of godly manners’….they provide valuable source-material for the intertestamental period, and illustrate the principles of God’s providential dealings with his people, as he prepared them for the fulfilment of his promise in the coming of Christ.

If you’ve made it this far, let me end with this beautiful nineteenth century testimony of William Robertson Smith, who gave the following as his reason for his belief in the Bible as the Word of God:

Because the Bible is the only record of the redeeming love of God; because in the Bible I find God drawing near to me in Jesus Christ, and declaring to me, in Him, His will for my salvation. And this record I know to be true by the witness of His Spirit in my heart, whereby I am assured that none other than God Himself is able to speak such words to my soul.

Amen and amen.