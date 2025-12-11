Kimberly Milhoan, MD

Kimberly Milhoan, MD

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Lon Guyland's avatar
Lon Guyland
7d

Of course there’s free will. If you were building a great Army of Eternal Good as God is, you would not want the rank and file to comprise surrendered prisoners, unwilling conscripts and tepid, half-hearted, grudging volunteers. You would want only the most sincere and enthusiastic enlistees who have a genuine commitment to the Divine and Eternal Purpose. To achieve this, the choice to do God’s will — the price of admission — necessarily must be made not only freely and willingly, but with demonstrated commitment.

Those of us who can persevere despite seemingly cruel and unfair circumstances and turns of events are indeed the fortunate ones. The greatest affliction possible is never to have been afflicted.

When men revile you and persecute you and say all manner of evil against you

falsely yet you do not capitulate or turn your back on your divine ideals, you should rejoice, for great is your heavenly reward.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Kimberly Milhoan, MD · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture