I have written about this before, but I remember very distinctly the first time I really noticed the following passage from Philemon: “without your consent I did not want to do anything, so that your goodness would not be, in effect, by compulsion but of your own free will” (Philemon 1:14). The apostle Paul wrote this in his letter to Philemon, sending with the letter Onesimus, the escaped slave of Philemon, advocating for Onesimus’ release from slavery, even offering to pay for it, appealing to Philemon’s obedience and character in Lord. Paul demonstrated his faith in Philemon by sending Onesimus rather than keeping him with him, writing, “I have enough confidence in Christ to order you to do what is proper, yet for love’s sake I rather appeal to you” (Philemon 1:8-9a).

The apostle Paul wrote much about authority structures in governments, the church, and the family. Such structures can compel obedience, yet such compulsion does not allow for free will. The lack of free will in action limits the demonstration of love and goodness.

Paul does address circumstances where humans are compelled. For instance, in Colossians 3:22-25, he wrote:

Slaves, in all things obey those who are your masters on earth, not with external service, as those who merely please men, but with sincerity of heart, fearing the Lord. Whatever you do, do your work heartily, as for the Lord rather than for men, knowing that from the Lord you will receive the reward of the inheritance. It is the Lord Christ whom you serve. For he who does wrong will receive the consequences of the wrong which he has done, and that without partiality.

We live in an unjust world, but we serve a just God. His timing often frustrates us but He does promise:

“Vengeance is Mine, and retribution, In due time their foot will slip; For the day of their calamity is near, and the impending things are hastening upon them.” For the LORD will vindicate His people, And will have compassion on His servants. (Deuteronomy 32:35-36a)

When we are unjustly compelled, we obey for God’s sake, to please Him, trusting Him to reward our obedience and mete out punishment to the unjust.

The idea of free will happens to be a theological controversy, but there it is in the word of God, contrasted with “compulsion.” Another relevant mention of “compulsion,” occurs in reference to giving of one’s resources to benefit others: “Each one must do just as he has purposed in his heart, not grudgingly or under compulsion, for God loves a cheerful giver” (2 Corinthians 9:7). Another instance exhorts elders in the church of God to “shepherd the flock of God among you, exercising oversight not under compulsion, but voluntarily, according to the will of God” (1 Peter 5:2a). God makes His will known, but allows our actions to be voluntary, though not free of consequence. Submission implies obedience. Subjection implies consequence, either to obedience or disobedience. I do not submit to the laws of the State when I speed, but I subject myself when I pay any traffic fines I incur.

There is another Biblical example of compulsion, in reference to government, that I find very interesting. It is in the book of Esther, when the Persian King Ahasuerus gave a banquet in the citadel of Susa. In reference to plentiful serving of royal wine, there is this statement: “The drinking was done according to the law, there was no compulsion, for so the king had given orders to each official of his household that he should do according to the desires of each person” (Esther 1:8). Even in celebration, the King recognized he could compel action, but allowed his subjects freedom. Contrast this to Amos 2:12, which I just found in my Bible reading today. God is pronouncing judgment on the kingdom of Israel, before her exile to Assyria, and accuses, “you made the Nazirites [who voluntarily made a vow to the Lord that included abstention from alcohol (see Numbers 6)] drink wine, and you commanded the prophets saying, ‘You shall not prophesy!’” Ponder that part of the accusation of God against His people was their limiting freedom of worship and speech. Utterly fascinating.

Yet, here we are in an age when governments, organizations, religious authorities, fellow adherents of faith, and even fellow citizens believe they are free to compel both action and speech in violation of conscience. We love to control and rebuke others. Read this fascinating verse: “Michael the archangel, when he disputed with the devil and argued about the body of Moses, did not dare pronounce against him a railing judgment, but said, ‘The Lord rebuke you!’” (Jude 1:9). I like to ponder and write about the plan of God, and the spiritual world of angels and the devil and his fallen angels, but we do not have a lot to go on Scripturally about what exactly was going on here. The point, however, is that even Michael the archangel reserved personal judgment and rebuke, leaving that to the Lord. It seems he might have a little more insight into the will of God than we do.

In regards to the theological controversy about the existence of free will, I see its existence all throughout the word of God, with references to free will, lack of compulsion, and choice. God obviously gave His angels the freedom to rebel, and Satan and his followers did (see Revelation 12:9). God gave Adam and Eve a choice in the Garden of Eden: “From any tree of the garden you may eat freely; but from the tree of the knowledge of good and evil you shall not eat, for in the day that you eat from it you will surely die” (Genesis 2:16). Note the principles of freedom, choice, consequence, submission, and subjection all in that one sentence. Truth is in keeping with observations of reality. Reality demonstrates that we care about choice and that we are given choice. Survivors of sex trafficking, a population amongst whom I’m honored to minister, very much care about choice because they’ve lived with it being horrifically limited. Moses, after he summarized the Law given to him by God, declared:

See, I have set before you today life and prosperity, and death and adversity; in that I command you today to love the LORD your God, to walk in His ways and to keep His commandments and His statutes and His judgments….I call heaven and earth to witness against you today, that I have set before you life and death, the blessing and the curse. So choose life in order that you may live…by loving the LORD your God, by obeying His voice, and by holding fast to Him. (see Deuteronomy 30:15-20)

It seems evident to me that God Himself offers us choice, while also teaching that the “fear of the LORD is the beginning of wisdom” (Psalm 111:10a). “Who is the man who fears the LORD? He will instruct him in the way he should choose” (Psalm 25:12). The LORD can teach and enable us in love, goodness, and proper action. The challenge for all of us is to trust Him to do so, especially in others, following the example of the apostle Paul: “without your consent I did not want to do anything, so that your goodness would not be, in effect, by compulsion but of your own free will.”