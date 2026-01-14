Those not new to my writing know that my meditations on the plan of God are a consistent theme because we all have to come to terms with the truth of a good God while we simultaneously experience the reality of true suffering and evil. Nothing has made me grapple with this more than my leadership of Bible studies for women who have survived sexual exploitation and trafficking. I read my Bible through yearly and am amazed how new lessons and insight continue to be revealed as I mine its depths. My study of the book of Job this year inspired me to articulate, yet again, concepts regarding the plan of God.

I usually finish reading the book of Job ahead of schedule in my chronological reading plan because I consistently find this potentially confusing book is more easily understood when read in its entirety, and I am always anxious to get to the part where God speaks in the end. If you don’t know the premise of the book, God allows Satan to take righteous Job’s family, wealth, and health because Satan believes Job will curse God if he does so. The bulk of the book is conversations between Job and three of his friends, who believe God must be punishing Job for some sin he is failing to confess. Job maintains his innocence and his faith in God, but does question the ways of God, demanding answers from Him. Yet another friend rebukes Job’s friends in the end for accusing Job, but he also rebukes Job for accusing God. And then God speaks, rebuking everyone but the friend who spoke both in defense of God and Job. The Creator God asks Job withering and humiliating questions about His creation, putting Job in his appropriate place, and Job repents of his accusations against Him. Then God rebukes Job’s three friends, saying, “My wrath is kindled against you and against your two friends, because you have not spoken of Me what is right as My servant Job has.” When Job prays for his friends as God asks him to, God restores Job’s fortunes.

I believe what we learn about the interaction between God and Satan in the true story of Job teaches us what is actually occurring in the spiritual realm throughout all of human history. I’ve written before that we have to piece together the fall of Satan, with one-third of the angels with him, from clues throughout the Bible, but we know it happened before the creation of man because he is there in the Garden of Eden to tempt Eve to disbelieve and disobey God. Now, consider the interaction between God and Satan in the book of Job:

Now there was a day when the sons of God came to present themselves before the LORD, and Satan also came among them. The LORD said to Satan, “From where do you come?” Then Satan answered the LORD and said, “From roaming about on the earth and walking around on it.” The LORD said to Satan, “Have you considered My servant Job? For there is no one like him on the earth, a blameless and upright man, fearing God and turning away from evil.” Then Satan answered the LORD, “Does Job fear God for nothing? Have You not made a hedge about him and his house and all that he has, on every side? You have blessed the work of his hands, and his possessions have increased in the land. But put forth Your hand now and touch all that he has; he will surely curse You to Your face.” Then the LORD said to Satan, “Behold, all that he has is in your power, only do not put forth your hand on him.” So Satan departed from the presence of the LORD. Job 1:6-12

After Job loses his wealth and his children, and does not sin or blame God:

Again there was a day when the sons of God came to present themselves before the LORD, and Satan also came among them to present himself before the LORD. The LORD said to Satan, “Where have you come from?” Then Satan answered the LORD and said, “From roaming about on the earth and walking around on it.” The LORD said to Satan, “Have you considered My servant Job? For there is no one like him on the earth, a blameless and upright man fearing God and turning away from evil. And he still holds fast his integrity, although you incited Me against him to ruin him without cause.” Satan answered the LORD and said, “Skin for skin! Yes, all that a man has he will give for his life. However, put forth Your hand now, and touch his bone and his flesh; he will curse You to Your face.” So the LORD said to Satan, “Behold, he is in your power, only spare his life.”

We read in the book of Revelation that “the great dragon was thrown down, the serpent of old who is called the devil and Satan, who deceives the whole world…was thrown down to the earth, and his angels were thrown down with him” (Revelation 12:9). Isaiah 14:12-14 talks about this some more: “How you have fallen from heaven, O star of the morning, son of the dawn! You have been cut down to the earth, You who have weakened the nations! But you said in your heart, ‘I will ascend to heaven; I will raise my throne above the stars of God, And I will sit on the mount of assembly in the recesses of the north. I will ascend above the heights of the clouds; I will make myself like the Most High.’”

Satan had the full revelation of God in His glory and, in His pride, he rebelled. The consequence? He and his angels were thrown down to earth. We learn in 1 Peter 5:8 what we see demonstrated in the book of Job: “Your adversary, the devil, prowls around like a roaring lion, seeking someone to devour.” We learn in 1 John 5:19, “the whole world lies in the power of the evil one.”

I am going to assert something controversial to those who debate theology: this entire plan of God has to rely on choice, or free will. Satan, and his angels, had the choice to rebel. And this rebellion initiated a battle between God and Satan that God tolerates (it is important to understand that He does not have to) and in which we all live. Satan and his angels chose their destruction. Jesus told us in Matthew 25:41 about “the eternal fire which has been prepared for the devil and his angels.” However, the book of Revelation teaches us that they do not experience this fate until the end of life on this earth (see Revelation 20 and 21). For some reason, and I think it is all part of God’s plan to allow choice, God has allowed Satan influence over His creation until the end of time.

God chose to create angels that could rebel against Him. Then He chose to create man, who could choose to rebel against Him, and allowed Satan access to His creation, with certain limits, including time, determined by His sovereignty (note Satan having to get permission from God for his actions in the book of Job). I can imagine the scene in heaven, with Satan mocking and challenging God. Satan was created to serve God, with the full revelation of the entire glory of God. His anger with God might have been with not having any choice in his position. So God allowed him to rebel. He answered Satan’s taunts and accusations with the creation of those who do not have the full revelation of Him. And, astoundingly, He gave Satan access to this creation to entice them to reject Him. Imagine the conversation between God and Satan in the book of Job altered to God asking Satan, “Have you considered all of My creation?” God gives Satan power, though limited, ultimately by the end of time, to entice this creation to curse Him. But we can only exercise this choice to curse Him if we are given the choice to curse Him.

I truly believe there is grace and mercy in the lack of the full revelation of God. Satan and his angels were only given the mercy of time to wreak havoc on the earth (see Matthew 8:29), but they ultimately have no opportunity to repent and avoid eternal torment. We, however, who “see in a mirror dimly” (see 1 Corinthians 13:12) have this opportunity until our very last breath.

The book of Job is a long book of conversations between men on earth trying to sort out this entire plan of God, and there is a lot they get wrong. I love to ponder, however, how early the events of this book occurred in the chronology of Biblical history. God created Adam and Eve, and gave them a choice, and they chose disobedience. They were expelled from the perfection, and presence of God, of the Garden of Eden and had two sons, one of whom killed the other and then “went out from the presence of the LORD” (Genesis 4:16). Then they had another son, Seth, and it was his descendants who “began to call on the name of the Lord” (Genesis 4:26). If I count correctly, it was then ten generations from Adam when “the LORD saw that the wickedness of man was great on the earth, and that every intent of the thoughts of his heart was only evil continually” (Genesis 6:5), so He killed all living beings, except righteous Noah, his family, and the animals with them on the ark, with a flood. Once again, if I’m counting correctly, it was another ten generations from Noah when the LORD finally appeared to Abram, who became Abraham.

Job may be a contemporary of Abraham, but the book about him is recorded before all of God’s interactions with Abraham and his descendants, which continue through the entirety of the Old and New Testaments. Job and his friends were trying to figure out God and His ways based on observations and stories handed down from those very few who had interacted with Him (Adam, Eve, Cain, Enoch, and Noah) at that point in history. They have an impressive amount of knowledge and reverence for God, but there is much they get wrong. Their conversations are worth reading because we can so easily see ourselves in them, especially if we are uninformed about His word. Job’s friends ascribe to the simple formula that it goes well for the righteous on earth, but not well for those who are evil. They misunderstand the justice of God being fulfilled in eternity as they focus on life on earth. Such limited and incorrect belief leaves the righteous bewildered, like Job, when they suffer and when they see evil prospering. It tempts us, as Satan desires, to curse God. Job does not fall to this temptation, but he does falls to another common temptation and that is to accuse God.

When God speaks, He does not answer Job’s accusations. He asks, “Who is this that darkens counsel By words without knowledge? Now gird up your loins like a man, And I will ask you, and you instruct me!” (Job 38:2-3). He then asks Job two chapters worth of questions, demonstrating His knowledge and control of His entire creation, ending with “Will the faultfinder contend with the Almighty? Let him who reproves God answer it” (Job 40:2). When Job has no answer, God says, “Now gird up your loins like a man; I will ask you, and you instruct Me. Will you really annul My judgment? Will you condemn Me that you may be justified?” (Job 40:7-8). After two more chapters of God demonstrating His knowledge and power through His questioning of Job, Job confesses, “I have declared that which I did not understand….I have heard of You by the hearing of the ear; But now my eye sees You; Therefore I retract, And I repent in dust and ashes” (see Job 42:2-6).

These conversations between God and Job are for all of us. We “darken counsel by words without knowledge.” We find fault with God. We declare things we do not understand. We have heard of God by the hearing of the ear. If we were to behold Him as Job did, we would also likely “repent in dust and ashes.”

Job still receives mercy from God, despite his misunderstanding of His ways, because he still reveres Him in his confusion. Job’s three friends, however, receive the rebuke: “My wrath is kindled against you and against your two friends, because you have not spoken of Me what is right as My servant Job has” (Job 42:7b). The whole of the Bible gives testimony to the lack of mercy of God on those who lead others astray, speaking of God what is not right, beginning with Satan. But Job’s friends also receive mercy by being allowed to give a sacrifice to atone for their sin, and Job is assigned by God to be a mediator for them. This is an incredible foreshadowing of the gospel. The Law of God, which was later revealed to Moses, explained the need for blood sacrifice to atone for sin. We know Jesus was ultimately the sufficient blood sacrifice for all sin. Job was then the mediator between his friends and God, as God declared, “I will accept him so that I may not do with you according to your folly, because you have not spoken of Me what is right, as My servant Job has.” This gives us a picture of Jesus, our blood sacrifice, who resurrected from the dead, ascended to the right hand of God, and “lives to make intercession” for us (see Hebrews 7:25). The LORD foreshadows Jesus all throughout Scripture, even beginning in Genesis 3:15, after the sin of Adam and Eve, when He says the seed of the woman (Jesus) will bruise the head of the serpent (Satan).

I noticed for the first time this year that, “The LORD restored the fortunes of Job when he prayed for his friends” (Job 42:10a). Job’s friends were lousy friends. Yet the LORD asked him to be merciful to them, as He is merciful, and restored his fortunes after this act of mercy.

I’ve taken a long tangent away from the interaction between God and Satan to discuss some of the other amazing lessons of Job. I’ve been grateful for its chronological placement in Biblical history, but I’m even more grateful after my study of this book again this year. I’ve written that we live in enemy territory. The book of Job gives us insight into this grand challenge between God and Satan under which we live. Satan lived under the full revelation of God, and rebelled. God created us, who live under the mercy of veiled revelation, so that we might choose Him. Satan’s challenge to God is that we won’t. Once again, I think part of the motivation for God’s acceptance of the challenge is to demonstrate that we do have a choice. CS Lewis posited that our free will must be incredibly important to God because He has risked our ultimate rejection of Him that we might have it.

Before we get too critical of God for His plan, our Creator asks, “Will you really annul My judgment? Will you condemn Me that you many be justified?” (Job 40:8). One of the reasons I’ve personally concluded God cares about giving us a choice is my observing that I really care about having a choice. It makes sense to me that I am, therefore, acting consistent with my created nature. The most angry at God I have even been is on an occasion when I didn’t think He had given me a choice (and then I heard Him say, in my spirit, “You always have a choice in how you respond”). Another reason I’ve concluded God cares about giving us a choice is the number of times I see Him giving us a choice in His word. As He told His people Israel, “I call heaven and earth to witness against you today, that I have set before you life and death, the blessing and the curse. So choose life in order that you may live” (Deuteronomy 30:19).

God has set before us a choice, and then, in His mercy, He has done everything short of full revelation to reveal Himself. Creation declares Him (see Romans 1:20). He has spoken from heaven (see Matthew 3:17 and 17:5, and John 12:28). He sent His Son, who was crucified on our behalf and then resurrected from the dead, proving He was God. He has given us His Holy Spirit. He has spoken through prophets and apostles. He has sent angels and dreams and visions. He has performed miracles, and demonstrated signs and wonders. He has given us His word, which records all these things. Job and his friends made many assertions about God in ignorance. We have not been left ignorant. Since their story unfolded, God has given us the rest of the revelation of His word so that we might find Him. May we take advantage of this gift by reading it. He is not hiding. He promises that if “you seek Him, He will let you find Him; but if you forsake Him, He will forsake you” (2 Chronicles 15;2b). Satan mocks that God has not done enough for us to choose Him. Satan is a liar (see John 8:44). Do not fall for his deception. Your eternity depends on it.