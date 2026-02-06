I’ve been traveling for the past two weeks with my husband and members of our church, visiting people and organizations that minister to vulnerable children in Thailand, Nepal, and Cambodia. ﻿“Perspective” has been a word of this trip. Ironically, since Kirk is in the midst of vaccine controversy, he and I actually often use a reference to vaccine physiology on these trips, saying we need a regular “booster” or “re-inoculation” of the perspective they provide. Watching the movie “Utopia,” about people fleeing North Korea, has also been a perspective provider from home. Whenever I feel the desire to complain, I return to these experiences of perspective, remembering how very blessed I am.

The ultimate provider of perspective on this trip was being taken to a small school run in a slum located by operative train tracks in Phnom Penh, Cambodia. We walked the tracks, observed the shack homes, smelled the smells, entered the house of a grandmother who hosts a weekly house church, saw the little school, and spent some time sitting and playing with the kids. It was hot, muggy, and uncomfortable. We observed, and we listened to the couple who minister there, learning about the reality of life for the people there: disease, lack of hygiene, lice, drug use, hopelessness, trafficking. They try to keep the kids in school so they have times in their lives when they are not prey. Take a minute to dwell on that last sentence.

It was difficult to sleep that night, realizing places like this are not unique in the world. People live in hopelessness, despair, deception. Such evil. I was pondering it again the next afternoon as I had some downtime in my hotel room. I was allowing myself to get swept up in emotion and sadness. That is when I felt the rebuke of the Lord: “Don’t be pathetic. Pray.” I love how He speaks so clearly sometimes. The lesson? We can get wrapped up in emotion, failing to allow that emotion to inspire action. The Lord didn’t want me to just dwell in emotion. He wanted me to appeal to Him in my emotion. I believe in a powerful God Who has called us to pray. Pray for protection over these children. Pray for those already called to minister. Pray for more to be called to minister. Action is necessary. And it begins with the mysteriously powerful call of our Lord to pray to Him.



"whoever in the name of a disciple gives to one of these little ones even a cup of cold water to drink, truly I say to you, he shall not lose his reward” (Matthew 10:42)