This is the last installment on lessons from the book “With Christ in the School of Prayer” by Andrew Murray that the serving team for our church read and discussed together. I first wrote that the first ten lessons had been particularly impactful because a number of us had been in a “school of prayer,” interceding for someone we love dearly. Murray wrote, “it is in intercession that the Church is to find and wield its highest power,” and, “I feel sure that as long as we look on prayer chiefly as the means of maintaining our own Christian life, we shall not know fully what it is meant to be.” I wrote about the next four lessons after being particularly convicted about fasting, writing: “One does not spend time in private prayer if one does not believe. One will also not fast without faith, and Murray reassures that fasting ‘becomes the unceasing practical expression of a prayer without words.’” After a long time gap, my last installment was long, but full of incredible, convicting lessons. This last installment is much shorter, finishing the last of the 31 lessons in the book.

Lesson #27: Christ, the High Priest. “Father, I will” (John 17:24). “Father, I will that they also whom You have given me may be with me where I am.” All of Murray’s lessons have been based on what Christ taught about prayer. Our last lessons were based on what Jesus taught His disciples, as recorded in John 14-16, on His last night with them, after the Last Supper, before His death. After this teaching, Jesus prayed what has become known as the High Priestly Prayer, recorded in John 17. All His lessons in prayer culminate in this example of prayer. In it, Murray observes, “we recognize that these astonishing prayer promises [we have learned] have not been given for our benefit, but in the interest of the Lord and His kingdom.” That’s the secret! It’s not about us. In His prayer, Jesus prayed for Himself, His disciples, and then all believing people of all ages. Jesus first prayed to glorify the Father. “If with Jesus you glorify the Father, the Father will glorify Jesus by doing what you ask in His name.” When Jesus prayed for His disciples, He said, “I have given them Your Word.” Then He prayed the Father would keep them from the Evil One and sanctify them through His Word. This lesson was very convicting to me. Speak the Word! Share the Word! “Instead of being hopeless or judging, or giving up on those who fall,” we share the Word and pray they are sanctified in truth. Jesus prayed finally for all who would believe through the ages. Our prayer is not limited to those we know, but for all who would believe, fulfilling the desire of our Lord that all might be with Him.

Lesson #28: Christ, the Sacrifice. “Father! Not what I will” (Mark 14:36). Jesus prayed to His Father in the Garden of Gethsemane before His arrest, “not what I will, but what You will.” Murray says this prayer might “appear to take away the courage to pray in faith.” But Jesus gave the example of yielding His will entirely to the will of the Father, even unto death. “Entire surrender to God’s will is the Father’s claim, the Son’s example, and the true blessedness of the soul.” Living like Jesus in obedience and surrender to the Father is truly abiding in Him, which is the secret to power in prayer. We learn to live, and pray, for the interests of God and His kingdom. A “will given up to God is a will God accepts for use in His service.”

Lesson #29: Our Boldness in Prayer. “According to His will” (1 John 5:14,15). “And this is the boldness which we have toward Him, that, if we ask anything according to His will, He hears us. And if we know that He hears us, whatsoever we ask, we know that we have the petitions which we have asked of Him.” James 4:3 says, “Ye ask and receive not, because ye ask amiss.” If we do not receive an answer to prayer, Murray recommends seeking whether there might be something wrong in our request and then confessing it. God’s will is revealed in His Word, so that should be our primary concern. Therefore, “the Word must abide in us; our heart and our life must be under its influence daily.” “Only in the Word and in the Spirit can we know the will of God and learn to pray according to it.”

Lesson #30: The Ministry of Intercession. In 1 Peter 2:5, we learn we are part of “a holy priesthood, to offer up spiritual sacrifices to God through Jesus Christ.” Murray says, “A priest…does not live for himself. He lives with God and for God.” One of the greatest lessons I learned in this journey is the purity of intercessory prayer. The Lord truly seems to honor when we pray for others, and He is glorified in the outcome.

Lesson #31: A Life of Prayer. “Pray without ceasing” (1 Thessalonians 5:17). Praying without ceasing is the outcome of a life abiding in Christ. “Yielding ourselves to live for God and His honor enlarges the heart and teaches us to regard everything in the light of God and His will. We instinctively recognize in everything around us the need for God’s help and blessing, and an opportunity for His being glorified.”

How do I sum all this up? Partly in how Murray did at the outset: prayer “must be to the glory of God, in full surrender to His will, in full assurance of faith, in the name of Jesus, and with a perseverance that, if need be, refuses to be denied.” I must be abiding with Him, daily feeding on the promises of His Word, obedient, serving Him and His children, and focused on His will, His kingdom, and His glory. “If with Jesus you glorify the Father, the Father will glorify Jesus by doing what you ask in His name.” The analogy that we are truly ambassadors of His in this world is apt. For every problem, we know a solution and it is Him. We have the resources of heaven at our disposal when our interest is in introducing people to the Owner of the resources. May He alone be glorified.