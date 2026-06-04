I recently completed a trip, with 32 of us associated with our church, in Greece, Turkey, and Italy, following in the footsteps of the Apostle Paul. Observing and learning about history, geography, archeology, language, empires, religions, and philosophies influencing his time and action, and the amazing subsequent impact that he had on the world, was a priceless source of inspiration, meditation, and reflection.

For those familiar with the storyline, we started our tour chronologically where Paul first stepped foot in Europe (Neopolis, now modern day Kavala, see Acts 16:11) after receiving the Macedonian vision (see Acts 16:9) during his second missionary journey.

The impact of Paul’s faithfulness on Europe and the rest of western culture cannot be overstated. It has made me ponder the challenge of Paul’s sharing the gospel of Jesus in a culture that largely did not have knowledge of the God of Israel. Initial converts to Christianity did have that familiarity. They were Jewish or Samaritan. They had been taught to anticipate a Messiah, so responded to the evidence present in scripture that Jesus was that Messiah. Early exceptions included an Ethiopian eunuch, but he had come to Jerusalem to worship and had copies of Old Testament scripture (see Acts 8:26-39), and an Italian centurion named Cornelius, but he already feared God before the apostle Peter was sent to him (see Acts 10).

Acts 11:19-20 says, “those who were scattered because of the persecution that occurred in connection with Stephen [the first Christian martyr] made their way to Phoenicia and Cyprus and Antioch, speaking the word to no one except to Jews alone. But there were some of them, men of Cyprus and Cyrene, who came to Antioch and began speaking to the Greeks also, preaching the Lord Jesus.” The church in Jerusalem sent Barnabas to Antioch, and he later brought Paul, to disciple these new believers, and followers of Christ were first called “Christians” at Antioch. Paul and Barnabas subsequently embarked on their first missionary journey from Antioch, going to the island of Cyprus and then throughout Asia (modern-day Turkey). The book of Acts teaches that their pattern was to go to the Jews first in each new locality they visited, and then to the Gentiles after the Jews rejected them, but we don’t know a lot about the specificity of their message to the Gentiles.

Paul and Barnabas returned to Antioch at the end of this first missionary journey, and then Paul took Silas (and then met and brought along Timothy) on his second missionary journey. After he set foot in Europe, we get a little more Biblical insight into how he shared the gospel in a culture not familiar with the God of Israel. To followers of Greek gods in Lystra, the apostle Paul declared simply we “preach the gospel to you that you should turn from these vain things to a living God” who made heaven and earth (see Acts 14:8-18). In Philippi, he told the Greek jailer who asked him what he must do to be saved, “Believe in the Lord Jesus, and you will be saved,” and the jailer “rejoiced greatly, having believed in God with his whole household” (see Acts 16:22-34). Paul described his ministry in Ephesus as “solemnly testifying to both Jews and Greeks of repentance toward God and faith in our Lord Jesus Christ” (Acts 20:21). Paul’s sermon on Mars Hill in Athens is most instructive:

“Men of Athens, I observe that you are very religious in all respects. For while I was passing through and examining the objects of your worship, I also found an altar with this inscription, ‘TO AN UNKNOWN GOD.’ Therefore what you worship in ignorance, this I proclaim to you. The God who made the world and all things in it, since He is Lord of heaven and earth, does not dwell in temples made with hands; nor is He served by human hands, as though He needed anything, since He Himself gives to all people life and breath and all things; and He made from one man every nation of mankind to live on all the face of the earth, having determined their appointed times and the boundaries of their habitation, that they would seek God, if perhaps they might grope for Him and find Him, though He is not far from each one of us; for in Him we live and move and exist, as even some of your own poets have said, ‘For we also are His children.’ Being then the children of God, we ought not to think that the Divine Nature is like gold or silver or stone, an image formed by the art and thought of man. Therefore having overlooked the times of ignorance, God is now declaring to men that all people everywhere should repent, because He has fixed a day in which He will judge the world in righteousness through a Man whom He has appointed, having furnished proof to all men by raising Him from the dead” (see Acts 17:22b-31).

Going back to the beginning of Biblical history and reflecting on God’s revelation of Himself and His requirements, after Adam and Eve sinned in the Garden of Eden, influenced by the temptation of Satan, by rebelling against the one prohibition given to them, consequence was explained to them, but I don’t see a lot in the way of commandment or requirement by God (see Genesis 3, where God does introduce His plan that the seed of the woman would bruise the head of Satan [see Genesis 3:15]). East of Eden, God allowed knowledge of Himself to be shared by those who walked with Him. His presence was not absent. He did warn Cain, “sin is crouching at the door; and its desire is for you, but you must master it” (Genesis 4:7). In the generation of Adam’s grandson Enosh, born to his son Seth, “men began to call on the name of the Lord” (Genesis 4:26b). Generations after Adam, we know that both Enoch and Noah walked with God (Genesis 5:22 and 6:9).

But after apparent relative freedom from commandment of God in the generations after the Garden of Eden, “the LORD saw that the wickedness of man was great on the earth, and that every intent of the thoughts of his heart was only evil continually” (Genesis 6:5). Noah, being righteous, was the exception, and he and his family were rewarded with rescue from the flood that destroyed the rest of humanity. After that, God promised never to destroy us again with a flood, and also introduced one requirement: “Whoever sheds man’s blood, By man his blood shall be shed, For in the image of God He made man” (Genesis 9:6). Though He admonished, “Populate the earth abundantly and multiply in it” (Genesis 9:7b), men resisted being “scattered abroad over the face of the whole earth” and aspired to build “a tower whose top will reach into heaven” (see Genesis 11:4). After the flood, God had given the rainbow as the sign of His presence and His covenant with all mankind, but still men turned to mythologies of other “gods” and tried to reach them in the heavens. So “the LORD confused the language of the whole earth; and from there the LORD scattered them abroad over the face of the whole earth” (Genesis 11:9b).

Though God was described as the God of Noah’s son Shem (see Genesis 9:26), by the time of his descendant Abram, who we now know as Abraham, he and his family served other gods (see Joshua 24:2). God chose to reveal Himself to Abraham so that in him “all the families of the earth will be blessed” (see Genesis 12:3). Abraham is considered the father of faith because he “believed in the LORD; and He reckoned it to him as righteousness” (Genesis 15:6). God also revealed that He chose Abraham so that he could “command his children and his household after him to keep the way of the LORD by doing righteousness and justice” (see Genesis 18:19). The specificity of God’s requirements at that point were still few, but summed up in God’s revelation to Abraham, “I am God Almighty; Walk before Me, and be blameless” (Genesis 17:1). Circumcision was the required sign of the covenant that God promised to be God to Abraham and his descendants (see Genesis 17:2-14). God warned Abraham his descendants would be “strangers in a land that [was] not theirs, where they [would] be enslaved and oppressed four hundred years” (see Genesis 15:13), but after that He would give them “all the land of Canaan, for an everlasting possession; and I will be their God” (see Genesis 17:8).

After four hundred years of slavery in Egypt, however, even the descendants of Abraham, now called the sons of Israel, worshiped other gods (see Joshua 24:14). But “the sons of Israel sighed because of the bondage, and they cried out; and their cry for help because of their bondage rose up to God. So God heard their groaning; and God remembered His covenant” (Exodus 2:23b-24a). God’s rescuing of the sons of Israel from Egypt with mighty signs and wonders was an execution of judgment on the futility of the gods of Egypt and a demonstration He was God (see Exodus 12:12 and Numbers 33:4). And then, for the first time in history, He appeared (on Mount Sinai) and made His requirements known to a nation, the first being, “I am the LORD your God, who brought you out of the land of Egypt, out of the house of slavery. You shall have no other gods before Me. You shall not make for yourself an idol, or any likeness of what is in heaven above or on the earth beneath or in the water under the earth. You shall not worship them or serve them” (Exodus 20:2-4a).

Remember the requirement given to Noah after the flood not to shed blood? It gives insight into God’s protection in His Law as revealed by Moses to the nation of Israel against even the appearance of the worship of other gods and His severe judgment against the nations who served other gods in the land of Canaan, the land promised to Israel, “for every abominable act which the LORD hates they have done for their gods; for they even burn their sons and daughters in the fire to the gods” (Deuteronomy 12:31b). The protection for Israel against going astray was the Law. Before he died, Moses directed, “At the end of every seven years…when all Israel comes to appear before the LORD your God at the place which He will choose, you shall read this law in front of all Israel in their hearing….so they may hear and learn and fear the LORD your God, and be careful to observe all the words of this law” (see Deuteronomy 31:9-13). God revealed through Moses, however, that Israel would “turn to other gods.” So He gave Moses a song, directing Moses to “teach it to the sons of Israel…so that this song may be a witness for Me against the sons of Israel” (see Deuteronomy 31:18b-19). The song, found in Deuteronomy 32, teaches much theology, including the revelation about sacrifice to other gods: “They sacrificed to demons who were not God, To gods whom they have not known, New gods who came lately.” Psalm 106:37 adds, “They even sacrificed their sons and their daughters to the demons.” The apostle Paul later revealed, “the things which the Gentiles sacrifice, they sacrifice to demons and not to God; and I do not what you to become sharers in demons” (1 Corinthians 10:20b).

By the time of Christ and His apostles, after generations of Israel failing to follow the Law meant to protect them, the reality of demons was not simply false gods worshipped in ignorance, but true possessors and afflicters of human beings. Jesus’ ministry was characterized by His casting out demons (see Mark 1:34), and His giving His authority to His disciples to cast out demons in His name (see Luke 9:1 and 10:17).

Now, here is the interesting observation about God and His requirements of men: to one nation only did He reveal Himself and place them under the requirements of His Law, declaring Himself God to them. As for all other nations, the apostle Paul revealed that the “living God, WHO MADE THE HEAVEN AND THE EARTH AND THE SEA AND ALL THAT IS IN THEM [in] the generations gone by…permitted all the nations to go their own ways; and yet He did not leave Himself without witness, in that He did good and gave you rains from heaven and fruitful seasons, satisfying your hearts with food and gladness” (see Acts 14:15b-17). All He has created, including the rainbow, serve as sufficient evidence of a good Creator God.

I heard someone share recently that despite all our questions about God, there are two things to settle: 1) There is a Creator God and He is good, and 2) Jesus died for our sins and rose again, proving Himself to be God, to that we can live eternally with Him if we believe in Him. For those who have not heard His gospel, God has left sufficient evidence of Himself as a good Creator God. Romans 1:18-23 says, “For the wrath of God is revealed from heaven against all ungodliness and unrighteousness of men who suppress the truth in unrighteousness, because that which is known about God is evident within them; for God made it evident to them. For since the creation of the world His invisible attributes, His eternal power and divine nature, have been clearly seen, being understood through what has been made, so that they are without excuse. For even though they knew God, they did not honor Him as God or give thanks, but they became futile in their speculations, and their foolish heart was darkened. Professing to be wise, they became fools, and exchanged the glory of the incorruptible God for an image in the form of corruptible man and of birds and four-footed animals and crawling creatures.”

To that nation who had received both benefit and responsibility in the revelation of Himself and His Law, God sent His Son in the flesh to reveal Himself to them (see Matthew 10:6 & 15:24, and Romans 15:8). After having lived a perfect life, that Son, Jesus Christ the Messiah, allowed Himself to be sacrificed, fulfilling all the requirements of the Law for them and freeing them from its bondage (Matthew 5:17 and Galatians 4:3-5), and then He rose from the dead, proving Himself to be God (see Romans 1:4). Then, fulfilling God’s promise to Abraham that in him “all the families of the earth will be blessed,” He gave this nation, whose offspring was the Son of God, the initial responsibility to share the gospel of His kingdom with all the nations (see Matthew 24:14, Luke 24:47, and Acts 13:47).

So, look again, above, at how Paul initially shared with those unfamiliar with the God of Israel. He confirmed Him as the Creator God about whom His creation gives evidence. And he called them to repentance from the vain things to which they had turned, the seeking and worshipping of other gods. He called them to the first thing we should settle in our hearts, that there is a Creator God and He is good. And then, of course, he explained Jesus to them, the second thing we should settle in our hearts. I’ve often wondered about calling to repentance those who have no concept that they are sinners. Paul called these men to repentance for rejecting what was evident to them in creation. Today, we wrestle with atheism, belief that there is no god. In Paul’s time, the struggle was pantheism. People did not have a problem with the idea of deity. They were frightened and didn’t know how to satisfy the wrath of potentially angry gods. The gospel of Jesus Christ teaches, “For God so loved the world, that He gave His only begotten Son, that whoever believes in Him shall not perish, but have eternal life. For God did not send the Son into the world to judge the world, but that the world might be saved through Him. He who believes in Him is not judged; he who does not believe has been judged already, because he has not believed in the name of the only begotten Son of God” (John 3:16-18). We satisfy God by believing Him.

I found all this review and reflection relevant to Revelation 12, which we studied in our women’s Bible study last night, and which I believe gives a picture of human history. Read it for the big concepts:

A great sign appeared in heaven: a woman clothed with the sun, and the moon under her feet, and on her head a crown of twelve stars; and she was with child; and she cried out, being in labor and in pain to give birth. Then another sign appeared in heaven: and behold, a great red dragon having seven heads and ten horns, and on his heads were seven diadems. And his tail swept away a third of the stars of heaven and threw them to the earth. And the dragon stood before the woman who was about to give birth, so that when she gave birth he might devour her child. And she gave birth to a son, a male child, who is to rule all the nations with a rod of iron; and her child was caught up to God and to His throne. Then the woman fled into the wilderness where she had a place prepared by God, so that there she would be nourished for one thousand two hundred and sixty days. And there was war in heaven, Michael and his angels waging war with the dragon. The dragon and his angels waged war, and they were not strong enough, and there was no longer a place found for them in heaven. And the great dragon was thrown down, the serpent of old who is called the devil and Satan, who deceives the whole world; he was thrown down to the earth, and his angels were thrown down with him. Then I heard a loud voice in heaven, saying, “Now the salvation, and the power, and the kingdom of our God and the authority of His Christ have come, for the accuser of our brethren has been thrown down, he who accuses them before our God day and night. And they overcame him because of the blood of the Lamb and because of the word of their testimony, and they did not love their life even when faced with death. For this reason, rejoice, O heavens and you who dwell in them. Woe to the earth and the sea, because the devil has come down to you, having great wrath, knowing that he has only a short time.” And when the dragon saw that he was thrown down to the earth, he persecuted the woman who gave birth to the male child. But the two wings of the great eagle were given to the woman, so that she could fly into the wilderness to her place, where she was nourished for a time and times and half a time, from the presence of the serpent. And the serpent poured water like a river out of his mouth after the woman, so that he might cause her to be swept away with the flood. But the earth helped the woman, and the earth opened its mouth and drank up the river which the dragon poured out of his mouth. So the dragon was enraged with the woman, and went off to make war with the rest of her children, who keep the commandments of God and hold to the testimony of Jesus.

Can you see the woman as Israel, by whom “all the families of the earth will be blessed,” who is the source of Jesus, fully man, fully God, born of a woman, descendant of David? Can you see Satan would be enraged with this nation through whom God revealed Himself to all the nations? He set out to destroy Jesus at his birth (remember Herod killing all the boys under 2 in the vicinity of Bethlehem?). He thought he had destroyed Jesus in death, until He rose from the dead and ascended into heaven. Despite all the persecution of Israel in its entire history, God has miraculously protected His people, and will do so until the end. When Jesus was tempted by Satan in the wilderness at the beginning of His ministry, he promised Him the kingdoms of the earth if He would worship him and Jesus did not dispute that Satan had that power (see Matthew 4:8-10). We don’t know the time course of Satan’s rebellion, but we know he was there in the Garden of Eden to tempt Eve, and he knows God’s promise that her seed will bruise his head. He has been bent on our destruction since the beginning of time. His purpose is to deceive us. He is at war with all “who keep the commandments of God and hold to the testimony of Jesus,” because he knows that is our salvation. We are in a cosmic battle between God and Satan. God will prevail. Satan will be destroyed, but he desires that we be destroyed with him. So, he will sow all the seeds of doubt with which we are familiar: “There’s no Creator. There’s no God. God is not good. His Bible cannot be trusted.”

After our Bible study last night, we had a subsequent discussion led by our church elders on the topic of deception. We know its source, and we know its antidote: “they overcame him because of the blood of the Lamb and because of the word of their testimony, and they did not love their life even when faced with death.” We are eternal beings. Death has no power over us if we have faith in Jesus Christ. May we settle this essential truth in our minds.