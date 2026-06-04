Kimberly Milhoan, MD

Kimberly Milhoan, MD

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John Day MD's avatar
John Day MD
7dEdited

Thank You, Kim.

About the Genesis Flood, The Ethical Skeptic, who did excellent research during COVID, if you scroll the left column of his site, has looked at the puzzle of "the waters above the firmament and the waters below the firmament" here https://theethicalskeptic.com/2024/05/23/master-exothermic-core-mantle-decoupling-dzhanibekov-oscillation-theory/

Scroll down a little to the image of the Khafre Pyramid weathering, which really had to be caused by about 50 years of ocean waves lapping at that height near the top.

The time is approaching again (11 - 22 years). It is a recurring bad-space-weather cycle. Ben Davidson has that story in 4 short videos, arranged here in top-down sequential order:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=V2decDcEJqo&list=PLHSoxioQtwZcVcFC85TxEEiirgfXwhfsw

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QpjxrQP5hR4&list=PLHSoxioQtwZcVcFC85TxEEiirgfXwhfsw&index=2&t=6s

https://www.youtube.com/watch?

v=wZlivVDgwYQ&list=PLHSoxioQtwZcVcFC85TxEEiirgfXwhfsw&index=3&t=6s

https://www.youtube.com/watch?

v=iiXEL70xmzk&list=PLHSoxioQtwZcVcFC85TxEEiirgfXwhfsw&index=4&t=5s

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Timothy Winey's avatar
Timothy Winey
7d

Didn't Paul wind up shipwrecked in Malta?

Yes, he absolutely did. According to the New Testament (specifically Acts 27–28), around 60 AD, Paul the Apostle was being transported as a prisoner to Rome to stand trial when his ship ran into a massive, two-week storm in the Mediterranean.

The ship ultimately ran aground and broke apart, but all 276 people on board managed to swim or float ashore on pieces of wreckage.

Saint Paul Shipwrecked on Malta, AI generated

Saint Paul Shipwrecked on Malta. Source: Birmingham Museum of Art

The Story on Malta

The text highlights a couple of famous incidents that happened during his three-month stay on the island:

The Viper: While gathering wood for a fire to warm the survivors, a venomous snake bit Paul on the hand. The locals expected him to swell up and die, viewing it as divine punishment. When he suffered no ill effects, they reversed their opinion and thought he was a god.

Healing Publius’ Father: Paul was invited to the estate of Publius, the "chief man of the island." He healed Publius' father of a severe fever and dysentery, which led to many other sick islanders coming to be healed.

Legacy and Geography

Today, this event is a massive part of Malta's cultural and religious identity. The traditional site of the wreck is called St. Paul's Bay, and a pair of small islands there bear his name.

Geographical layout of St. Paul's Bay, AI generated

Geographical layout of St. Paul's Bay. Source: HolyLandPhotos' Blog - WordPress.com

The islanders' hospitality is even memorialized in the biblical text, which notes that the residents showed them "unusual kindness." Malta became one of the earliest centers of Christianity in the region, a legacy that started entirely because of that shipwreck.

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