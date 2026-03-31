I wrote a long essay about my meditating on a Biblical worldview posed in the book “Supernatural” by the late Dr. Michael Heiser, a professor of theology and ministry who did his PhD in Hebrew and Semitic studies, whose thesis was originally explained in a longer book called “The Unseen Realm.” The most mind-blowing part of his thesis to me is his explanation of what he calls a Deuteronomy 32 worldview. In this essay, I also wrote this caution: we have to be very careful about getting wed to particular people’s theological ideas and always have to test them against scripture. We have the Bereans as our scriptural example who, when the apostle Paul taught them, “received the word with great eagerness, examining the Scriptures daily to see whether these things were so” (Acts 17:11). Ever since I read Heiser’s book, I’ve been studying whether his thesis agrees with scripture, and have to admit it is quite compelling.

A “prophet” is considered a spokesman for God. The first named prophet in the Old Testament is Abraham. The second is Moses, of whom it was said, “no prophet has risen in Israel like Moses, whom the LORD knew face to face” (Deuteronomy 34:10b). It was to Moses that God revealed Himself as “I AM” (Exodus 3:14) and then later gave His first description of Himself, as:

The LORD, the LORD God, compassionate and gracious, slow to anger, and abounding in lovingkindness and truth; who keeps lovingkindness for thousands, who forgives iniquity, transgression and sin; yet He will by no means leave the guilty unpunished, visiting the iniquity of fathers on the children and on the grandchildren to the third and fourth generations (Exodus 34:6-7).

It was Moses to whom God gave the Ten Commandments, instructed in the design, assembly, and use of the tabernacle, and revealed all of the Law associated with His covenant with the nation of Israel. Moses is credited with writing the Torah, or the first five books of the Bible. Moses summarized the history of the nation of Israel and all that God had revealed to him in the last of these five books, Deuteronomy. Deuteronomy 32 contains “the song of Moses,” which God told him to write “and teach it to the sons of Israel…so that this song may be a witness for Me against the sons of Israel….they will turn to other gods and serve them, and spurn Me and break My covenant….this song will testify before them as a witness” (see Deuteronomy 31:19-22). The contents of this song are prophetic and explain much in hindsight. In it we learn, “When the Most High gave the nations their inheritance, When He separated the sons of man, He set the boundaries of the peoples According to the numbers of the sons of God. For the Lord’s portion is His people; Jacob is the allotment of His inheritance” (Deuteronomy 32:8-9).

Deuteronomy 32:8-9 reveals the premise of the Deuteronomy 32 worldview: God gave Himself Israel, both the people and the land, to rule, while He allowed the “sons of God” to rule the other nations. The “sons of God” are the “elohim,” or supernatural beings, that we first learn about in Genesis 6:2-4, when “the sons of God came in to the daughters of men, and they bore children to them.” We hear about them again in Job 1:6 and Job 2:1, “when the sons of God came to present themselves before the LORD, and Satan also came among them. The LORD said to Satan, ‘From where do you come?’ Then Satan answered the LORD and said, ‘From roaming about on the earth and walking around on it.’” Satan and supernatural beings interfering, with limits imposed by God (as revealed to us in the book of Job, for instance), in the affairs of men is not a new or controversial Biblical concept. It is the idea of God ruling specifically Israel while He allowed “gods” to rule the other nations that is the new, thought provoking idea to me. Thought provoking ideas about the scriptures invite study of the scriptures to determine if they have merit.

I looked for this phrase “sons of God”, or “banim Elohim” in Hebrew (Strong’s Concordance words H1121 + H430), using blueletterbible.org and found it in Job 38:7, when God was reprimanding an accusing Job and asked him where he was when He created the world, “When the morning starts sang together And all the sons of God shouted for joy?” I also found it in Psalm 82:6. Heiser submits Psalm 82:1 as support for his idea of “the divine council” of God: “God has taken his place in the divine council; in the midst of the gods he holds judgment” (ESV). In Psalm 82:6-7, God pronounces judgment on these “sons of God,” or “banim Elohim”: “I have said, Ye are gods; and all of you are children of the most High. But ye shall die like men, and fall like one of the princes.” God then pronounces, “Arise, O God, judge the earth; for you shall inherit all the nations” (Psalm 82:8). The implication of Psalm 82 is that the “sons of God,” created supernatural beings subservient to God, who were permitted to rule the nations other than Israel, ruled wickedly and would face judgment, and their rule would be taken over by God. The scriptural usage of “God” or “Elohim,” versus “gods” or “elohim,” is usually clear from context that refers to the King or Judge or Ruler or True God, versus His subordinate supernatural beings created by Him. Psalm 82:8 is an “Elohim” usage and makes sense from the whole of scripture as a reference to Jesus Christ, because it is He who is to inherit the rule of all the nations (see Revelation 11:15).

I know I am repeating myself from my previous essay, but I am still processing the implications of this idea of “gods” ruling all nations but Israel, until the New Covenant in Jesus Christ which changed everything. I’m having a similar reaction to when I read Rod Dreher’s book, “Living in Wonder.” Dreher’s thesis is people did not come to faith in Jesus Christ during His life and ministry, and during the time of the apostles, because they were reasoned into it. They saw His power demonstrated against the gods or demons with which they were so familiar. The book helped me to read the New Testament with a lens for the supernatural. To use a current common colloquial phrase, once I saw the interactions with the demonic in the New Testament, I could not unsee it. Now Heiser’s book has made me see the gods of the Old Testament and I cannot unsee it. Both men desire us to realize that the supernatural realm is still very active and consequential in our day. But having a Biblical understanding of the supernatural realm gives me even more appreciation for the amazing plan of God.

We know God created the supernatural realm before the physical realm because “all the sons of God shouted for joy” at creation (see Job 38:7) and because Satan was there in the Garden of Eden. Was Satan’s temptation of Eve, and Adam through her, his first rebellion? We don’t know. We do know God chose not to destroy His rebellious creations, both physical and supernatural, and has allowed us to co-exist ever since. Romans 9:22 anticipates our question, “What if God, although willing to demonstrate His wrath and to make His power known, endured with much patience vessels of wrath prepared for destruction?” His plan sets up all the ways people criticize God. Why doesn’t He just reveal Himself? He did fully reveal Himself to the supernatural realm, and still they rebelled. Adam and Eve walked with Him in perfection, and still they rebelled. The consequence, determined by God, of the rebellion of both realms introduced suffering and evil, over which people reject the idea of a loving God. But God first describes Himself to Moses as “compassionate and gracious, slow to anger, and abounding in lovingkindness and truth; who keeps lovingkindness for thousands, who forgives iniquity, transgression and sin; yet He will by no means leave the guilty unpunished” (see Exodus 34:6-7). The judgment on the rebellious of the supernatural realm, though delayed, is complete (see Psalm 82:6-7) and they will be thrown into the lake of fire at the last judgment at the end of time (see Revelation 20). The judgment on those of us who “see in a mirror dimly” (1 Corinthians 13:12) is not determined until we take our last breath: “inasmuch as it is appointed for men to die once and after this comes judgment” (Hebrews 9:27). And all of this seems to hinge on God giving us, in both the physical and supernatural realms, the freedom to choose Him. The supernatural, with full revelation of Him, had one chance. He endures them, and us, with much patience so we in the physical realm can finally realize our need for Him.

The ideas of free will and freedom of choice are a source of ongoing contentious theological debate. The Deuteronomy 32 worldview demonstrates that God did, in fact, choose some, and is one example of many instances in the Bible where, in the incomprehensible mysteries of God, seemingly incompatible truths exist side by side. God chose the sons of Israel, the descendants of Abraham, to be His. Once God called Abraham, the rest of the Old Testament is about this nation to whom God chose to reveal Himself and His ways, knowing that through them He would make a way to redeem the people of all nations from the gods bent on their destruction, rescuing us “from the domain of darkness” and transferring us “to the kingdom of His beloved Son” (see Colossians 1:13).

I read the Bible twice through every year (and post a daily synopsis and prayer). My reading of Dreher’s book was at the end of the year, so prepared me perfectly for the study of its implications as I began a new year of New Testament study. I read Heiser’s book only recently. I am just finishing the book of Joshua in my Old Testament study. I’m finding myself having to go back over 90 days of study to examine its implications. That is why you are having to endure my continued writing about it! I know it will impact my study of both the Old and New Testament for the rest of the year. I’m processing the evidence and implications for the idea of God ruling specifically Israel while allowing “gods” to rule the other nations. This has changed my conception of these “gods.” They are not just inanimate idols made up by the people who worship them. They are actual supernatural beings who deceive people into worshiping them instead of the True Creator God, inviting their destruction.

Heiser does a good job of summarizing Genesis with this Deuteronomy 32 worldview. He explains the “sons of God” interacting in the affairs of men, introduced in Genesis 6, that resulted in God seeing “that the wickedness of man was great on the earth, and that every intent of the thoughts of his heart was only evil continually” (Genesis 6:5). God then destroyed all living physical beings, except for righteous Noah and his sons, their wives, and the animals with them on the ark, with a flood. Just as God’s directions to Adam and Eve were very simple, God gave some simple, intriguing, and very consequential directions to Noah and his sons (see Genesis 9:1-17):

Be fruitful and multiply, and fill the earth…. Every moving thing that is alive shall be food for you; I give all to you, as I gave the green plant. Only you shall not eat flesh with its life, that is, its blood. Surely I will require your lifeblood; from every beast I will require it. And from every man, from every man’s brother I will require the life of man. Whoever sheds man’s blood, By man his blood shall be shed, For in the image of God He made man…. I establish My covenant with you; and all flesh shall never again be cut off by the water of the flood, neither shall there again be a flood to destroy the earth….I set My bow in the cloud, and it shall be for a sign of a covenant between Me and the earth

Heiser addresses the descendants of Noah failing to fill the earth, but desiring instead not to be scattered and building a tower to “reach into heaven” (presumably to meet the “elohim” or gods). God intervened and this place “was called Babel, because there the LORD confused the language of the whole earth; and from there the LORD scattered them abroad over the face of the whole earth” (Genesis 11:9). Genesis 10 names the nations, descendants of Noah’s three sons, Shem, Ham, and Japheth, that were scattered. Deuteronomy 32:8 teaches us that God set the boundaries of the peoples when He separated them.

I have new insight, however, into the importance of God giving the directive to Noah and his descendants forbidding the shedding of man’s blood. We learn later in the Old Testament about the practice of human sacrifice (see, for example, Psalm 106:37). God was declaring Himself to be different than other “gods” who might require human sacrifice. What sets the people of God apart is that we revere human life, made in the image of God (Genesis 9:6).

It is after the explanation of the nations being scattered abroad from Babel in Genesis 11 that the descendants of Noah’s son Shem are listed, ending with Abram, who became Abraham after God called him. I just read this week in Joshua 24:2-3, “Thus says the LORD, the God of Israel, ‘From ancient times your father lived beyond the River, namely Terah, the father of Abraham and the father of Nahor, and they served other gods. Then I took your father Abraham from beyond the River.’” If you read all of Joshua 24, it is all about God calling the descendants of Abraham to “put away the gods which your fathers served beyond the River and in Egypt…or the gods of the Amorites in whose land” He gave them to live, and to “fear the LORD and serve Him in sincerity and truth.”

Do you see what I’m seeing? God chose Abraham and all his descendants, calling them away from other gods, that He might be their God. This speaks to my Israeli Jewish friend who told told me Jews do not have a concept of coming to believe in God like Christians do. That makes sense to me. God revealed Himself to them and chose them to be His. The people of Israel declared in Joshua 24:16-18:

Far be it from us that we should forsake the LORD to serve other gods; for the LORD our God is He who brought us and our fathers up out of the land of Egypt, from the house of bondage, and who did these great signs in our sight and preserved us through all the way in which we went and among all the peoples through whose midst we passed. The LORD drove out from before us all the peoples, even the Amorites who lived in the land. We also will serve the LORD, for He is our God.

So Joshua made a covenant with the people that day, and made for them a statute and an ordinance in Shechem. And Joshua wrote these words in the book of the law of God; and he took a large stone and set it up there under the oak that was by the sanctuary of the LORD. Joshua said to all the people, “Behold, this stone shall be for a witness against us, for it has heard all the words of the LORD which He spoke to us; thus it shall be for a witness against you, so that you do not deny your God” (Joshua 24:25-27).

I’ve explored this before, but the first use of the word “covenant” in the Old Testament was when God made a covenant with Noah to save him and his family from the flood (Genesis 6:18). The next was when God made a covenant with all flesh never to destroy us again with a flood (see Genesis 9:9-17). The third was when God made His covenant with Abraham, promising him and his descendants the “land, From the river of Egypt as far as the great river, the river Euphrates” (see Genesis 15:18), and declaring, “I will establish My covenant between Me and you and your descendants after you throughout their generations for an everlasting covenant, to be God to you and to your descendants after you” (Genesis 17:7).

Briefly, Abraham believed God, obeyed God, and “called on the name of the LORD, the Everlasting God” (Genesis 21:33b). Abraham’s son Isaac, to whom God appeared, “called upon the name of the LORD” (see Genesis 26:25). Abraham’s son Esau despised his birthright (see Genesis 25:34), while his son Jacob finally called his household to “Put away the foreign gods which are among you” (see Genesis 35:2) after God had proven His protection over him and appeared to him twice. It was then that God changed Jacob’s name to Israel, which means “God prevails” (see Genesis 35:9-12).

After Israel’s descendants lived in Egypt for over 400 years, God had Moses lead them out, executing judgment “against all the gods of Egypt” (see Exodus 12:12). God declared, “the Egyptians will know that I am the LORD, when I am honored through Pharaoh” (see Exodus 14:18). “When Israel saw the great power which the LORD had used against the Egyptians, the people feared the LORD, and they believed in the LORD and in His servant Moses” (Exodus 14:31). Subsequent to this, the LORD reminded them of covenant: “You yourselves have seen what I did to the Egyptians, and how I bore you on eagles’ wings, and brought you to Myself. Now then, if you will indeed obey My voice and keep My covenant, then you shall be My own possession among all the peoples, for all the earth is Mine; and you shall be to Me a kingdom of priests and a holy nation” (Exodus 19:4-6a). He then revealed to them His Ten Commandments, beginning with:

“I am the LORD your God, who brought you out of the land of Egypt, out of the house of slavery. You shall have no other gods before Me. You shall not make for yourself an idol, or any likeness of what is in heaven above or on the earth beneath or in the water under the earth. You shall not worship them or serve them; for I, the LORD your God, am a jealous God, visiting the iniquity of the fathers on the children, on the third and the fourth generations of those who hate Me, but showing lovingkindness to thousands, to those who love Me and keep My commandments” (Exodus 20:1-4).

After the Ten Commandments, God revealed to Moses many other ordinances for His people. Moses wrote them all down and read them in the hearing of the people, who responded, “All the words which the LORD has spoken we will do!” Moses took the blood of an animal sacrifice, and sprinkled it on the people, saying, “Behold the blood of the covenant, which the LORD has made with you in accordance with all these words” (see Exodus 24:-8).

This brings us back to the importance of the blood that God spoke about to Noah. God would never require the sacrifice of human blood, as other gods might. Reverence for human life made in the image of God cannot be understated as an essential, helpful, distinctive, and distinguishing characteristic of God in comparison to all other gods. But God has used blood incredibly symbolically since the time of Abraham. He used circumcision as a sign of His covenant with Abraham and his descendants (see Genesis 17:10-14). In a confusing scene, God even tried to kill Moses until his wife intervened and circumcised their son, calling Moses “a bridegroom of blood” (see Exodus 4:23-25). Circumcision was protective in the identification of oneself as God’s. Shed blood of a sacrificed lamb was later protective for the sons of Israel when God passed over their houses marked with blood and killed all the firstborn in Egypt. The sons of Israel are to celebrate this Passover annually “as a permanent ordinance.” Foreigners are allowed to celebrate it if their males are circumcised first, so that they “shall be like a native of the land….The same shall apply to the native as to the stranger who sojourns among [the sons of Israel]” (see Exodus 12 for the Passover story). The rituals of the Law as revealed by God through Moses require much in reference to blood, including for the dedication the tabernacle, the priests, and, most importantly, for the acknowledgement and forgiveness of sins.

After all this review of the implication of God and gods in the Old Testament, Heiser’s insight about blood helps with the bridge to the New Testament. He discusses God’s ordinances regarding “uncleanness,” by which Israelites could become “unclean” by having sex, losing blood, certain physical handicaps, touching a dead body, or eating certain foods. Heiser’s view is that these laws are not about morality. They are about mortality and imperfection, and distinguishing a holy God from His creation, who needed to be invited and purified in order to occupy the same space as Him. Heiser writes,

Blood sacrifices had a theological purpose—they introduced the concept of substitution. Since blood was the life force (Leviticus 17:11), the taking an animal life taught the lesson that approaching God on any terms except His own meant death. The blood of the sacrifice was a merciful substitute to rectify an Israelite’s defiled, unclean state. The teaching point was the God was preserving an Israelite’s life by substituting the sacrifice….human life was in peril in the presence of a holy God. Sacrifices reminded them that God had power over life and death—and God wanted to show them mercy.

The whole of the Old Testament foreshadows what God accomplished and revealed in the New Testament. God promised Abraham, “in you and in your descendants shall all the families of the earth be blessed” (see Genesis 28:14b). But the fullness of this blessing can only be understood in hindsight. Both Matthew and Luke include genealogies of Jesus, one via His earthly father Joseph and one via His mother Mary, demonstrating that He was a descendant of Abraham (see Matthew 1 and Luke 3). When Jesus was presented by His parents at the temple when He was eight days old, Simeon blessed God and declared, “my eyes have seen Your salvation, Which You have prepared in the presence of all peoples, A LIGHT OF REVELATION TO THE GENTILES, And the glory of Your people Israel” (Luke 2:30-32). “Gentiles” are foreigners, “alien to the worship of the true God.” God foreshadowed Jesus’ ultimate and sufficient sacrifice for the forgiveness of sins in the Passover and in the idea of substitutionary atonement. But it had to be a secret from gods and men “for if they had understood it they would not have crucified the Lord of glory” (1 Corinthians 2:8b). God revealed to the nation of Israel in His Law, “the life of the flesh is in the blood, and I have given it to you on the altar to make atonement for your souls; for it is the blood by reason of the life that makes atonement” (Leviticus 17:11). He did not demand the sacrifice of Jesus. He accepted the sacrifice of Jesus and proved it when the veil of the temple was torn in two at the moment of Jesus’ death (Matthew 27:51, Mark 15:38, Luke 23:45) allowing free access to the mercy seat of God without a previously required animal sacrifice. What seemed a victory to the enemies of Jesus at His crucifixion became a defeat when Jesus was resurrected, demonstrating that He was God and that He had defeated death. Jesus then had to explain to His disciples how the Scriptures had foretold everything He had accomplished (Luke 24:27, Luke 24:45). “He said to them, ‘Thus it is written, that the Christ would suffer and rise again from the dead the third day, and that repentance for forgiveness of sins would be proclaimed in His name to all the nations, beginning from Jerusalem. You are witnesses of these things’” (Luke 24:46-48). Jesus’ apostles, those who were witnesses of Him and His message, shared His message of salvation throughout the known world and we have received their message through His word made available to us. There is no end to mining its treasures.

The news is good for all of us: “if you confess with your mouth Jesus as Lord, and believe in your heart that God raised Him from the dead, you will be saved” (Romans 10:9). That is what we celebrate at Easter. He is risen. He is risen indeed.