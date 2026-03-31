Kimberly Milhoan, MD

Kimberly Milhoan, MD

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Immaculata
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“They are actual supernatural beings who deceive people into worshiping them instead of the True Creator God, inviting their destruction.”

These are fallen Angels- Demons

They have a hierarchy and many peoples were and are deceived by them.

The new Covenant was made with Jesus as the Messiah and thus Christianity was born. This, the old Covenant was fulfilled and while remembered is complete.

There is also about 400 years of biblical history missing unless you include the 7 books of the Bible that were removed in the Protestant reformation . You may also want to insert these into your reading.

God bless!

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