Let me start with a confession. I have to discipline myself NOT to write. I have many impulses and inspirations to write, but I try to discipline myself not to steal time away from loved ones and the responsibilities of life and livelihood. I think it’s protective. It prevents impulsive writing I may regret. It grants time to meditate on concepts. I’ve been mulling this one over for a while.

We live in a time of absolute deception, through journalism, social media, AI, institutions, and even friends and family. I think about Matthew 24:4 often: “And Jesus answered and said to them, ‘See to it that no one misleads you.’” He said this after being asked by His disciples about His second coming and the end of the age. I understand the specific context of these words, but I do wonder whether we should more broadly apply the admonition. It implies there will be those that try to mislead. It also implies a responsibility on our part not to be misled. How on earth do we accomplish that?

In the covid era, I have realized the importance of original sources. When the ideas of masks, lockdowns, and six-feet of separation were being proposed, I went back to the published medical literature to see if there was support for these ideas. Any time you propose a source for information, there will be criticism. There is much current criticism about the published medical literature. Any time someone is expressing an opinion or interpretation, I agree that is the time to be skeptical. Reading only the abstract or conclusions of a study is problematic, as they often conflict with the data presented (shocking but sadly true). The advantage of one article is that it sources other articles, and so the trail of evidence can be followed and the preponderance of evidence can be evaluated.

We live in a time of social media videos, which are often quite compelling. But Proverbs 18:17 is a great reminder: “The first to plead his case seems right, Until another comes and examines him.” Once again, I think when someone is presenting an opinion or proposing a way to think about a matter, that is when we are to be skeptical (please know that I understand the absolute irony of now expressing my own opinion on these matters!). Current news about the war in Iran is a case in point. I was watching a news piece the other day when I realized they were not giving me facts from which I could make my own interpretation. They were giving me their interpretation. They were also telling me what was going to happen in the future. I have learned to truly let that give me pause, first, because I know such predictions cause anxiety and, more importantly, because no human being truly knows the future. I understand entertaining possibilities and probabilities, but it’s become important to me to review how often such prognosticators are correct, and if they are willing to admit when they were wrong, to determine whether they are trustworthy. Another confession: I am sent videos all the time that I rarely watch because of all the reasons I’ve just shared (I do apologize to my friends who send me such videos).

I am a follower of Jesus Christ, who said He was the way, the truth, and the life (John 14:6). I believe He is the source of all truth and the imperative truth to be found, because we are eternal beings whose fate rests on our acceptance or rejection of Who He claimed and demonstrated Himself to be. The Bible is the original source to learn about Him. I’ll repeat the frequent admonition I’ve heeded and shared since becoming a Christian: don’t read more about the Bible than you read the Bible. You can’t truly discern what to think about something until you’ve engaged with that something. There are lots of things I’m told that I deem inconsequential to me to investigate further. There’s a repetition and a relevance and an urgency that will eventually inspire me to investigate a topic further. For instance, when people talk about a particularly controversial Trump press conferences, I go listen to the actual press conference instead of relying on what I am told about it. The more you investigate the claims of others, the more you find the sources that provide fair and accurate representations. There are a lot of arguments that will keep you from reading the Bible. Read it anyway, because there is no content that is more consequential and it is the ultimate original source. I’m not advocating against examining the controversies. I’ve never been disappointed by a lack of satisfying answers. Currently, there is a lot of debate about “solo scriptura” and extra-Biblical sources, so I’ve been investigating the authority of the canon of scripture (I like gotquestions.org, and I like that they point me to other sources. I’ve just purchased “The Canon of Scripture by F.F. Bruce for further investigation).

I’ve gone far afield to lay the groundwork for what I’ve been meditating on of late: different religious denominations. Reading Rod Dreher’s “Living in Wonder” was transformational for opening my eyes to living in what some call an “enchanted” world in which the spiritual realm is actually quite real. Dreher’s book led me to “The Exorcist Files,” a book by Catholic exorcist Father Carlos Martins, which then led me to “The Exorcist Files” podcast. Though the host and producer is a Protestant and there is representation from numerous Christian denominations, I’ve had Protestant friends concerned I was pointing people to the Catholic church by even discussing this podcast. I have actually known someone to become an orthodox Christian because I recommended the book “The Crucifixion of the King of Glory: The Amazing History and Sublime Mystery of the Passion” by Eugenia Constantinou, an orthodox Christian.

As I’ve pondered the cautions about pointing people away from or toward certain denominations, I’ve concluded what sounds fairly obvious. None are perfect. All have errors. I judge those who call themselves Christians, regardless of denomination, by their faithful representation of the ultimate original source, the Bible. Bluntly, because I’ve listened to nearly every episode, I truly believe “The Exorcist Files” podcast is providing a missional service of educating people about the reality of the demonic and the necessity of transformational faith in Jesus Christ. I have censored myself because of friends’ concerns about denomination, but just this week a church in my own denomination was in the news for sexual scandal. I listened to an interview this week where a charismatic pastor noted the problems in his own denomination. He testified that what is uniting people with faith in Jesus Christ, from all different denominations, through this podcast I’ve hesitated to discuss is the realization that we all have a common enemy.

Satan was there in the garden at the beginning of creation, asking Eve, “has God said?” (see Genesis 3:1). Eve’s explanation after she did the one thing God asked her not do was, “The serpent deceived me” (see Genesis 3:13). “Deceived” in this verse is an even stronger word than “misled.” However the method, Satan’s objective is a deception that destroys faith, relationships, marriages, health, mental health, and, ultimately, souls for all eternity. His purposes are met, for example, when he convinces us not to read God’s word, not to go to church, and not to fellowship with certain people.

I so understand that much discernment is required. “See to it that no one misleads you.” When the early church fathers met to answer the question about whether new Gentile believers in Jesus Christ needed to follow the Law as given by God to the nation of Israel through Moses, the Holy Spirit led them to place no other requirement on these new believers than that they abstain from sexual immorality and activities associated with idol worship. James, the brother of Jesus and leader of the church in Jerusalem, summarized these essentials by adding, “For Moses from ancient generations has in every city those who preach him, since he is read in the synagogues every Sabbath” (Acts 15:21). The implication is these believers would participate in these synagogues, hear the word of God, and therefore learn about Him and what is pleasing to Him. There is my admonition: find a church that reads, preaches, and reveres the word of God. But do not depend solely on those who preach and teach in these institutions. Read the word yourself so you can recognize that which is not consistent with it. Be like the Bereans, who responded the teaching of the apostle Paul and Silas by “examining the Scriptures daily to see whether these things were so” (see Acts 17:11).

In my life, it has been ignorance that has allowed me to be misled. When I’ve been ignorant about an issue, I’ve been more easily manipulated by forces trying to divide. Interestingly, the Bible does advocate certain types of division. But when His disciples “saw someone casting out demons in [His] name,” and “tried to prevent him, because he [did] not follow along with [them],” Jesus response was, “Do not hinder him; for the one who is not against you is for you” (see Luke 9:49-50). Might this give us helpful criteria regarding whom from which we should not divide? We have plenty of enemies. May our Lord prevent us from creating unnecessary ones.