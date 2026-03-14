Kimberly Milhoan, MD

Kimberly Milhoan, MD

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
John Day MD's avatar
John Day MD
Mar 15

Here is video of "Netanyahu's" speech Thursday, with teeth appearing and disappearing in his mouth and his right hand developing 6 fingers, suggesting that it is an AI fabrication. He has been rumored to have been killed last Saturday by an Iraian strike, and only spotted twice, on the 10th at Ashdod port in a posed photo, and in this video speech. https://www.2ndsmartestguyintheworld.com/p/iran-war-update-netanyahu-his-brother

Reply
Share
Jas. D.'s avatar
Jas. D.
Mar 15

"However the method, Satan’s objective is a deception ... . His purposes are met, for example, when he convinces us not to ... fellowship with certain people".

Paul in his inspired writings do not agree with you.

1 Corinthians 5:11

2 Thessalonians 3:6

2 Thessalonians 3:14–15

Reply
Share
3 replies by Kimberly Milhoan, MD and others
8 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Kimberly Milhoan, MD · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture