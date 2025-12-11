Kimberly Milhoan, MD

Kimberly Milhoan, MD

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dr. Molly Rutherford's avatar
Dr. Molly Rutherford
6d

Huge loss to his previous employer. I assume it would be difficult for Kirk to start an independent practice in Maui, and even if he could, he would need “privileges” with the hospitals. I know we must trust God’s plan, but I wonder sometimes if his plan includes quitting this corrupt profession. I don’t know how we save it.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
ClearMiddle's avatar
ClearMiddle
6d

"Because of the overwhelming number of calls to their organization demanding his firing for his role on ACIP.":

Out of curiosity, do you know with certainty who made these calls, and who they might have represented?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Kimberly Milhoan, MD · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture