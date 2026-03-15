My heart is that people find and follow Jesus, coming to know Him through the reading of His word.

I am convinced that our “adversary, the devil, prowls around like a roaring lion, seeking someone to devour.” He was there in the garden at the beginning of creation, asking Eve, “has God said?” (see Genesis 3:1). If you look at Genesis 2, God told Adam not to eat from the tree of knowledge of good and evil before He created Eve. We don’t know, but clues in the story imply that Eve might have gotten the directive then from Adam, secondhand. Satan, the serpent (Revelation 12:9), was able to challenge her on the specifics of the directive, and she didn’t get it entirely right when she repeated it back to him (God specifically said not to eat, but Eve added not to touch—see Genesis 2 and 3 for the whole story). Satan then challenged the truth of God’s words, and tempted Eve to think God was causing her to miss out on something by denying her that fruit. My point is that Satan can use our secondhand and deficient knowledge of the word of God against us. That is why I always point us back to the Bible.

Yesterday I shared my thoughts regarding the recommendation of different Christian denominations. I admonished: “find a church that reads, preaches, and reveres the word of God. But do not depend solely on those who preach and teach in these institutions. Read the word yourself so you can recognize that which is not consistent with it. Be like the Bereans, who responded the teaching of the apostle Paul and Silas by ‘examining the Scriptures daily to see whether these things were so’ (see Acts 17:11).” I also confessed, “I so understand that much discernment is required.” I am aware that my failure to warn against certain Christian denominations causes concern. I have observed, however, those who love and follow Jesus and revere His word amongst all Christian denominations, just as I have observed error and sin in all Christian denominations.

Let me state the matter plainly. The most concern I hear is warnings against the Catholic church. I was raised a Lutheran Protestant. I am used to hearing warnings against Catholicism. Any admonition I have heard about what is good or bad about particular denominations and faith traditions has been helped by my reading the word of God itself. I daily examine that which is true, by reading the word of God, so that I can recognize that which is counterfeit. That is the best and highest recommendation I can give for discernment in where and how to worship.

We are flooded with information. I told you yesterday I have to discipline myself not to write. I also have to discipline myself not to read and engage with certain sources of information. Our Lord promises both His Holy Spirit (Luke 11:13) and His wisdom to those who ask Him (James 1:5). He knows our temptations and our weaknesses. Some can be “in the know” and be protected from deception, anxiety, and sin. Some cannot. We pray to our good Shepherd for discernment regarding any and all information resources to consume outside of His word.

I am a political junkie. I spend more time on X than Facebook or Instagram (I am confessing to you the sources of social media I consume). I have been made aware on X of a political ideology followed by certain followers of the Catholic church. To be clear, this is not Catholic theology but political ideology. But without discernment, ideology can be confused with theology. Someone who has been trying to educate about this political ideology can be found on X and Substack under the name, “Insurrection Barbie.” She wrote yesterday, “the answer is not to suppress this debate. It is to have it openly….These are serious positions that should be subject to a public debate rather than a covert political conversion project.” Jesus is the Light. Light exposes. The apostle Paul admonished, “Do not participate in the useless deeds of darkness, but instead expose them” (Ephesians 5:11). Knowledge of this political ideology inspired part of the pause and meditation I wrote about yesterday, and my desire to expose that it exists today. I am just learning about it. You can prayerfully decide whether you want to learn more about it or not. I acknowledge I am pointing you to one individual who is writing about this, which may seem hypocritical, but she writes with clarity when she is giving facts versus giving her opinion, and she gives sources for the exploration of more information. These are practices I respect.

The word of God gives of plenty of “do nots,” and I humbly submit to them. I contemplate with fear and gravity the possibility of ever leading someone astray (James 3:1, Matthew 18:6). Human wisdom, including mine, is faulty and lacking. I write with the hope that even one person may come to know Jesus Christ. That is my purpose. And I am convicted in that purpose to renounce the devil in all of his works and all of ways. Seek the Lord. Pray. Read His word. The Good Shepherd will lead you to good fellowship, teaching, and sources of information. And He will convict you regarding that which you should avoid. He is trustworthy. Seek Him.