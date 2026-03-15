Kimberly Milhoan, MD

Kimberly Milhoan, MD

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Dr. Molly Rutherford's avatar
Dr. Molly Rutherford
Mar 15

I took a break from X and I feel more inner peace. I appreciate your writing so much. Keeping you and your family in my prayers. Hope to see you soon. Sadly, I won’t be in Dallas next month. Miss you friend!

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1 reply by Kimberly Milhoan, MD
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John Puskar
Mar 15

I use to be on X a lot. About 5-6 weeks ago I made a conscious effort to stay away , at 1st during the week. But it evolved into stay away a lot more , I would repost from from other sites & now occasionally take a look . I remember that name, Insurrection Barbie; but have no recollection of her content . So now I want to see what you allude to ! LOL

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