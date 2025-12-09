I recently spent a weekend at a symposium for survivors of sex trafficking at which they were awarded certification in leadership skills necessary in their advocacy on behalf of others affected by this indescribable evil. I have had the honor to facilitate Bible studies at events such as this, as well as other retreats and trainings, and nothing has challenged me to wrestle with the plan of God more.

I’m sure I’ve written about it before, but at one such training a survivor of sex trafficking explained how his first experience with an act of unconditional love terrified him. As I’ve been called to offer such loving service, I asked him to articulate for me why that was terrifying. His answer: you don’t believe such a thing exists. Everything has strings. If someone is seeming to unconditionally offer something to you, you wait for the inevitable conditional demands. But the first time a demand does not materialize, a recognition and longing in the soul stirs that such a thing might actually exist. His admonition for those called to love was to continue the practice without expectation of result or gratitude because the seed of hope it inspires just might germinate at a time when you’ll never see it.

In our recent weekend Bible study together, we talked about 1 John 1:5a, “that God is Light, and in Him there is no darkness at all.” Those who have endured sex trafficking and exploitation have endured incredible darkness. “The one who does not love does not know God, for God is love” (1 John 4:8). An act of love grants a glimpse of hope that there is such a thing as light and love and God, and relief from darkness. But, now, “the whole world lies in the power of the evil one” (1 John 5:19b). The evidence of this truth is one of the greatest obstacles to accepting a good God, and the reason I spend so much time pondering His plan.

It seems there is a mercy in our now seeing in a mirror dimly (see 1 Corinthians 13:12). Satan had the full revelation of God and His glory, and still rebelled with one-third of the angels (Revelation 12:9). We know this occurred before the creation of man, because “the serpent of old who is called the devil and Satan, who deceives the whole world” (also Revelation 12:9) was present in the Garden of Eden to deceive Eve. Adam and Eve had the presence of the Lord God in the perfection of the Garden, and still they disobeyed God. The difference between Satan, and those angels that rebelled with him, and man is God “does not give help to angels” (Hebrews 2:16). Their eternal fate is determined and there will be no mercy for those who rebelled (see Matthew 25:41). However, there is mercy for us who have not had the full revelation of God. As soon as Adam and Eve sinned, God set up a rescue plan so that we might be shown mercy (Genesis 3:15). This is summed up in John 3:16, “For God so loved the world, that He gave His only begotten Son, that whoever believes in Him shall not perish, but have eternal life.” We are eternal beings. While we focus on the temporal in this dark world, God desires that we live in relationship with Him for all eternity. He has created us that we might “seek [Him], if perhaps [we] might grope for Him and find Him, though He is not far from each one of us; for in Him we live and move and exist” (see Acts 17:27-28 from the apostle Paul’s Sermon on Mars Hill).

The accusation against God is that He does not fully reveal Himself, but my point is that He knows His full revelation does not guarantee our choosing Him, so it is His mercy to let us find Him, and “He is not far from each one of us.” Creation declares Him. Since “the creation of the world His invisible attributes, His eternal power and divine nature, have been clearly seen, being understood through what has been made“ (Romans 1:20a). I love that God’s first revelation of His name to Moses was, “I AM” (see Exodus 3:14). I’ve also written about this realization but I love the object lesson of staring outside my window, seeing a mountain, and realizing, “it is.” There is nothing I can do to change that mountain. God is. Just like that mountain, we can’t change Him or make Him into our image. But He’s good, and He didn’t have to be. His next revelation of Himself to Moses, after “I AM,” was His description of Himself as, “The LORD, the LORD God, compassionate and gracious, slow to anger, and abounding in lovingkindness and truth; who keeps lovingkindness for thousands, who forgives iniquity, transgression and sin; yet He will by no means leave the guilty unpunished” (Exodus 33:6-7). He is good, and He is just. That is good news for those who have experienced injustice.

Creation declares God, and His word declares Him. He spoke to Adam, to Cain, to Noah, to Job, to Abraham, Isaac, and Jacob, to Moses, to Joshua, to Samuel, to David and to Solomon. He sent His prophets, and then He sent His Son. Hebrews 1:1-2a tells us, “God, after He spoke long ago to the fathers in the prophets in many portions and in many ways, in these last days has spoken to us in His Son.” He spoke from heaven three times regarding His Son Jesus (see Matthew 3:17, Matthew 17:5, and John 12:28). His Son gathered His apostles around Him, who gave witness to His life, His ministry, His teaching, His death, and His resurrection. All of this is recorded. We’ve been instructed to “remember the words spoken beforehand by the holy prophets and the commandment of the Lord and Savior spoken by your apostles” (2 Peter 3:2). His Word, the Bible, is a love letter to us where God does reveal Himself, if we would only read it. “His divine power has granted us everything pertaining to life and godliness, through the true knowledge of Him who called us by His own glory and excellence” (2 Peter 1:3). God promises, “You will seek Me and find Me when you search for Me with all your heart” (Jeremiah 29:13). He is not hiding.

We have to deal with this good Creator God creating us to live in this brutal, dark world that “lies in the power of the evil one” (1 John 5:19b). We’ve discussed one common accusation of God, that He does not fully reveal Himself, and now we have to deal with this second, common accusation. It is this great, daring, costly plan on His part to allow us to choose Him. His lack of full revelation is a mercy, as is His demonstration of life in the darkness. Obviously He gave His angels the choice to reject Him. In the Garden of Eden, He gave Adam and Eve the choice not to eat of just one tree. He knows our independent, rebellious natures. We’ll choose wrongly because we want what we want. So He’ll let us experience the consequences of what we’ve chosen. Heaven and the Garden offered Light. The choice of created beings ushered in the knowledge of evil and darkness and death. Once again, it is a mercy so that this darkness might inspire us to grope for the Light and find Him.

A first experience of an act of unconditional love terrifies because of the belief that it does not exist. Truth terrifies. The realization that in which we do not believe might actually be terrifies. We reject. We fight. We flee. But we’ve seen and experienced that glimmer of light. Might it mean that more light exists? Hope awakened in us inspires the daring to explore, to search, to find. God did indeed send a Rescuer out of this darkness in His Son Jesus Christ. Those who have been rescued from sex trafficking understand this concept of a rescuer. I’ve heard many of their testimonies that despite the darkness, they could see His hand. Their rescue inspires their desire and drive to rescue others. That is His plan. Jesus declared, “I am the Light of the world; he who follows Me will not walk in the darkness, but will have the Light of life” (John 8:12). Those of us who follow Him “were formerly darkness, but now [we] are Light in the Lord,” and we are to “walk as children of Light (for the fruit of the Light consists in all goodness and righteousness and truth)” (Ephesians 5:8-9). He rescued us from darkness so that we might, in turn, participate in the rescue of others. May we, by His power in us, represent goodness, righteousness, and truth, so that people are drawn to that Light from a distant country and the hope that we will one day live forever in it.