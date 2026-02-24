I wrote before about an intriguing weekend where a number of us were brought together by a friend for the express purpose of having meaningful conversations. As I talked with different people throughout this weekend, I discovered most of us had little in common in terms of vocation, means, religion, or politics. The one thing we did have in common was the friend who invited us, who wanted us to meet each other, talk with each other, and enjoy each other’s company.

Of course, I could not help but see the spiritual application from this weekend. As human beings created in the image of God, that is what we have in common: the Creator God. Just as we respected our friend who invited us for a weekend by getting along though we have different views, our Creator God desires for us to do the same. He had a lot to say about our relationships with one another in Leviticus 19:9-17:

“Now when you reap the harvest of your land, you shall not reap to the very corners of your field, nor shall you gather the gleanings of your harvest. Nor shall you glean your vineyard, nor shall you gather the fallen fruit of your vineyard; you shall leave them for the needy and for the stranger. I am the LORD your God. “You shall not steal, nor deal falsely, nor lie to one another. You shall not swear falsely by My name, so as to profane the name of your God; I am the LORD. “You shall not oppress your neighbor, nor rob him. The wages of a hired man are not to remain with you all night until morning. You shall not curse a deaf man, nor place a stumbling block before the blind, but you shall revere your God; I am the LORD. “You shall do no injustice in judgment; you shall not be partial to the poor nor defer to the great, but you are to judge your neighbor fairly. You shall not go about as a slanderer among your people, and you are not to act against the life of your neighbor; I am the LORD. “You shall not hate your fellow countryman in your heart; you may surely reprove your neighbor, but shall not incur sin because of him. You shall not take vengeance, nor bear any grudge against the sons of your people, but you shall love your neighbor as yourself; I am the LORD.”

When Jesus was asked, in the New Testament, “which is the great commandment in the Law?”, He answered from the Old Testament, “‘YOU SHALL LOVE THE LORD YOUR GOD WITH ALL YOUR HEART, AND WITH ALL YOUR SOUL, AND WITH ALL YOUR MIND.’ This is the great and foremost commandment. The second is like it, ‘YOU SHALL LOVE YOUR NEIGHBOR AS YOURSELF.’ On these two commandments depend the whole Law and the Prophets” (Matthew 22:36-40).

Jesus also took the challenge a step further: “You have heard that it was said, ‘YOU SHALL LOVE YOUR NEIGHBOR and hate your enemy.’ But I say to you, love your enemies and pray for those who persecute you, so that you may be sons of your Father who is in heaven; for He causes His sun to rise on the evil and the good, and sends rain on the righteous and the unrighteous” (Matthew 5:43-45).

If you spend any time on social media, you see a whole lot of evidence that we are failing to love others as ourselves, whether those others be friends, family, strangers, or even enemies. It is still and increasingly shocking to me what people are willing to say to one another behind the protection of a keyboard. God expects different from us. Look again at His expectations in Leviticus 19 above, especially, “You shall not hate your fellow countryman in your heart; you may surely reprove your neighbor, but shall not incur sin because of him.” In our disagreements, what sins do we incur? Do we gossip? Do we slander? Do we spread lies, even unknowingly, because we haven’t taken the time to find out the truth? Remember, “The first to plead his case seems right, Until another comes and examines him” (Proverbs 18:17). Do we insult?

The spiritual lesson gleaned from the first weekend I spent with strangers willing to engage in respectful conversations actually inspired my participation in a second weekend with a totally different emphasis. This second weekend also involved honoring the host who desired their guests spend time together, but doing so meant avoiding certain conversations that we knew from experience would end poorly should we engage them. I long for deep conversation. I love the challenge of respectful disagreement. But for the sake of love and honor for God and my hosts, I was willing to participate but act differently during the two different weekends.

Division and separation, especially among family and friends, is indescribably sad. I understand the desire. Being treated poorly, spoken about poorly, and spoken to poorly inspires a certain level of avoidance. The first weekend demonstrated we can have respectful conversations in a time of division should we choose to. The second demonstrated we can spend time together out of love, choosing to focus on what unites instead of divides us. Both honor the Creator God who made us.