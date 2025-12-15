My testimony is, though I called myself a Christian, I did not read the word of God until my late twenties, and found myself very surprised, convicted, challenged, encouraged, and comforted by its content. I remember when I came across, “be strong and courageous” for the first time. The phrase appears some 13 times in the New American Standard (NASB) version of the Old Testament. I didn’t know that because I had never read the Old Testament. I read it at a time when I really needed it.

My baseline nature is very anxious. My sweet dad patiently sat with me night after night in my childhood, comforting me in my fears of dying. Any overcoming of this anxious nature in me is the transformation of knowing there is good God (I reflected on this idea recently here).

The first Old Testament “be strong and courageous” was spoken by Moses, before he died, to all Israel and the second to his successor Joshua. Deuteronomy 34:10 tells us, “no prophet has risen in Israel like Moses, whom the LORD knew face to face.” This man who knew God so intimately was able to reassure, “the LORD your God is the one who goes with you. He will not fail you or forsake you” (see Deuteronomy 31:6). When the LORD then commissioned Joshua to succeed Moses, He repeated this phrase. When Moses died, God repeated it again to Joshua, three times, including my favorite variation: “Only be strong and very courageous” (see Joshua 1:7), reminding him, “the LORD your God is with you wherever you go” (see Joshua 1:9). The people of Israel soon repeated it back to Joshua, who repeated it back to them when they were engaged in battle with enemies in the land promised them. It is next attributed to David’s commander, Joab, and then to King David in his charge to his son, Solomon, and finally to his descendant, King Hezekiah of Judah. Further study of Biblical cross references to these verses reveal all manner of admonitions to be courageous and act, to not fear, and to trust in the presence of a God who will not fail us.

Our perception of a God who fails us is based on our temporal, and not eternal, viewpoint. Another surprise of the Bible for those who have not read it is the repeated revelation that, in this world, we will have tribulation (see John 16:33). God sent a Savior, however, and we live that we might find Him (see John 3:16). As a physician who believes in the principles of informed consent, I realize God is the creator of it. He has not failed to warn us. Sometimes we’ve just failed to read the fine print.

Someone courageous acted on my husband’s behalf this week. On an utterly different scale, horrific images from Australia today give witness to one man’s amazing act of courage in the face of evil. Acts of courage, both small and great, are the antidote to injustice and evil. I’ve learned that the personal practice of small acts of courage embolden greater acts of courage, and inspire courage in others.

Let not any one pacify his conscience by the delusion that he can do no harm if he takes no part, and forms no opinion. Bad men need nothing more to compass their ends, than that good men should look on and do nothing. He is not a good man who, without a protest, allows wrong to be committed in his name, and with the means which he helps to supply, because he will not trouble himself to use his mind on the subject. John Stuart Mill

It is difficult to be courageous. That is why we need God and each other to encourage us, “Be strong and courageous, do not be afraid or tremble at them, for the LORD your God is the one who goes with you. He will not fail you or forsake you.”