Eric Metaxas’ book “Revolution” on the founding of the United States of America is a profoundly worthy read. It helped me connect dots from the arc of history that I had maybe never drawn.

The biblical book of Daniel (chapter 2) records a dream had by Nebuchadnezzar, king of Babylon, and the interpretation of it given by God to Daniel, a servant of the king from among the captives of Israel. In the dream, the king had envisioned a statue with a head of gold, breast and arms of silver, belly and thighs of bronze, legs of iron, and feet of iron mixed with clay, which represented five successive kingdoms of the earth. The first was Babylon, ruled by Nebuchadnezzar himself, who had defeated the Assyrians, who had taken captive the northern kingdom of Israel, and Jerusalem and the southern kingdom of Judah. The second kingdom has come to be understood as Medo-Persia, which did conquer Babylon. The third kingdom was Greece, and the fourth kingdom was Rome. The fifth kingdom is a divided kingdom. In the dream, the statue is crushed by a stone that becomes a mountain that fills the whole earth.

It is absolutely fascinating to ponder the history of the world that providentially spread the faith that inspired our nation’s founding. Out of all the nations of the world, God chose one, Israel, to reveal to them what His righteousness and justice looked like (see Genesis 18:19). He chose as the recorder of the first five books of Old Testament history Moses, who “was educated in all the learning of the Egyptians…a man of power in words and deeds” (Acts 7:22). Many generations later, because of their disobedience in following other gods, God allowed the sons of Israel to be conquered by Assyria and then Babylon, and scattered. The subsequent Grecian empire allowed for a common language to be used by different people groups. The Roman empire then constructed roads that allowed for trade and travel between nations. At this “fullness of time” (see Galatians 4:4), God sent His Son, first to His nation of Israel, which had been regathered from captivity and rebuilt under the prophesied decree of Cyrus of Persia (see 2 Chronicles 36:22-23 and Ezra 1). After Jesus’ crucifixion, resurrection, and ascension into heaven, persecution of His followers caused them to scatter, spreading the message of His gospel using language and roads providentially established, first taking that message to His scattered people, the Jews, who were familiar with its prophecy, and then to Gentiles to whom the Creator God who loved them so much to send His Son was introduced. The apostle Paul’s taking this message into Europe and eventually Rome consequentially transformed the worship of the Greeks and the Romans from many gods to the One True and Living God.

Many prophecies fulfilled, such as that recorded in Daniel, gave credence to the words of the prophets of God, recorded and accepted as the Old Testament. The words of those who witnessed the ministry and resurrection of Jesus Christ were then recorded and accepted as the New Testament (see here for more information on the canon of scripture). Illiteracy and brevity of manuscripts kept this truth in the hands of few. Some were faithful to teach and observe its message, but some were tempted to distort it for the sake of power. When the printing press was invented, it was possible to put the word of God into the hands of the many, and it was Martin Luther’s own reading of the Bible that helped inspire the Reformation of the 16th century. Henry VIII subsequently broke away from the church in Rome, but then established the Church of England, installing himself as the Supreme Head. The power of the word of God in the hands of the people was threatening to the king’s power. Persecution of those whose reading of the word inspired disagreement with the Church of England was part of the inspiration for the founding of the North American colonies, specifically Plymouth, early in the next century (1620).

It is Metaxas’ following point early in his book that inspired me to review this previous history of the world that providentially led to the founding of our nation:

Americans were far more literate than any other people had ever been in the history of the world. This came out of the priority that Reformation and Puritan thinking placed on reading and understanding the ideas in the Bible for oneself, rather than simply receiving it from a sacerdotal elite….British booksellers said their biggest sellers in the Colonies were the Bible, followed by Sir William Blackstone’s “Commentary on the Laws of England.”…the Americans were astonishingly biblically literate, especially in New England….they had a livelier sense of their rights as coming from God and not the king than any people that had ever existed….The Americans were generally very serious about their faith—as one might expect from people who had crossed an ocean because of that faith.

Metaxas makes the further point that “Americans had been catechized in [Christian British philosopher John] Locke’s Second Treatise [of Government, 1689] and in the idea that our rights come not from the king—or even Parliament—but from God.

It was lawyer James Otis Jr. who first publicly argued these concepts of natural law and inalienable rights given by God in 1761. The British had tried to prevent colonial trade with the Dutch, Spanish, and French, so King George II issued “Writs of Assistance” that enabled customs officers to enter homes or businesses to search for what they considered “smuggled” goods. These writs expired when King George II died, so his successor and grandson King George III, from whom the Americans eventually declared independence, reissued them when he took the throne. Otis did not prevail against the British at trial regarding these writs, but John Adams, a lawyer himself who witnessed Otis’ unique arguments, not according to British case law or the British constitution but according to a higher authority, declared it “the opening scene of the Revolution.”

By 1763, Britain had helped the colonies win the seven years’ French and Indian war, but the British opinion that the Americans should pay off the debt for this war, that still undoubtedly benefited the British Empire, ignited the conflicts that resulted in the revolutionary war and declaration of independence. First, the British Parliament passed the Sugar Act in 1764, trying to crack down on the smuggling of sugar and molasses from the French and Dutch West Indies. Then, in 1765, they passed the Stamp Act, enacting the onerous requirement that every piece of paper used in the colonies would need to have a royal revenue stamp. This included newspapers, magazines, almanacs, legal documents, diplomas, and even calendars and playing cards. Both Acts inspired the question whether Great Britain had the right to tax the colonies, since they had no representation in Parliament. The Stamp Act was considered particularly tyrannical since it would no doubt have a negative effect on freedom of the press. Samuel Adams, cousin of John Adams, already had a history of writing on concepts of liberty in the press, but after the Sugar Act was passed and the Stamp Act was being debated, he drafted a statement for the Massachusetts legislature that included the question,

If taxes are laid upon us in any shape without our having a legal representation where they are laid, are we not reduced from the character of free subjects to the miserable state of tributary slaves?

Taking his lead from John Locke, James Otis Jr. wrote a 1764 pamphlet reminding the British leaders of ideas central to the British Revolution one century before and its own laws and constitution. Concluding “civil government is of God,” he declared that by the British constitution, “every man in the dominion is a free man,” “no parts of his majesty’s dominions can be taxed without their consent,” and “every part has a right to be represented in the supreme or some subordinate legislature.”

When the colonies received news of the Stamp Act’s passage, lawyer Patrick Henry argued before the Virginia House of Burgesses what became known as the five “Virginia Resolves,” which denounced the Stamp Act as “unconstitutional” according to the British Constitution, and most clearly and publicly denounced the principle of “taxation without representation.” The publication of these resolves in colonial newspapers inspired a meeting of representatives from all the Colonies in October 1765 in New York that became known as the Stamp Act Congress, where they drafted a “Declaration of Rights and Grievances,” a first act of colonial unity in opposing an act of the British Parliament

Also in 1765, John Adams wrote an essay called “A Dissertation on the Canon and the Feudal Law” that was published anonymously in the Boston Gazette in four parts under the nom de plume “Humphrey Ploughjogger.” He declared man has “an exalted soul” which “has always stimulated the common people to aspire at independency, and to endeavor at confining the power of the great within the limits of equity and reason.” He recounted the history that those who fled England had observed that the overbearing Church of England of James I and Charles I did not act consistent with scripture, so it was “their greatest concern…to establish a government of the church more consistent with the scriptures, and a government of the state more agreeable to the dignity of human nature.” Metaxas concludes that he argued “central tenets of the Reformation, that all people must read and think for themselves, precisely so that they could read the Bible and interpret it correctly.” Adams declared, “liberty cannot be preserved without a general knowledge among the people,” and so admonished, “Let us tenderly and kindly cherish, therefore, the means of knowledge. Let us dare to read, think, speak, and write.” People must “become attentive to the grounds and principles of government, ecclesiastical and civil.”

After the passage of the Stamp Act, the Americans made clear their rights as English subjects. They steadfastly boycotted British goods. And shockingly destructive riots persuaded all stamp commissioners acting on behalf of the British in the colonies to resign. So, in February 1766, the British Parliament repealed the Stamp Act, but they replaced it with the Declaratory Act, giving Parliament “full power and authority to make laws and statutes of sufficient force and validity to bind the colonies.” And in June 1767, Parliament passed four Townshend Acts. The first was the Revenue Acts, putting a tax on lead, paper, glass, paint, and tea. The second was the Commissioners of Customs Act, which moved the Customs Board from London to Boston. The third was the New York Restraining Act, which prevented New York from passing any laws until they complied with the 1765 Quartering Act requiring the provision of housing, food, and supplies to British troops. The fourth was the Indemnity Act, requiring Americans to buy tea from the British East India Company, in which many members of Parliament had financial interest, instead of from the Dutch.

In February 1768, the Massachusetts Assembly drafted a letter sent to the other twelve colonies and Parliament making the argument for resistance to the Townshend Acts, claiming, “it is an essential, unalterable right in nature, engrafted into the British constitution, as a fundamental law, and ever held sacred and irrevocable by the subjects within the realm, that what a man has honestly acquired is absolutely his own, which he many freely give, but cannot be taken from him without his consent.” They maintained that because of the distance of the colonies from England, earlier monarchs had created “subordinate legislature here, that their subjects might enjoy the unalienable right of representation.” The point was that the Americans had adequately been governing and taxing themselves for some 150 years, and England was now interfering with their right to do so. Lord Hillsborough, the Secretary of State for the American colonies, ordered the Massachusetts Assembly to rescind the letter or be dissolved, and he ordered 4,000 troops be sent to Boston. The Massachusetts Assembly voted 92 to 17 “NOT TO RESCIND” their letter.

After the British troops arrived in Boston, there were increasing skirmishes between the troops and the citizens of Boston, ultimately resulting in the death of an 11-year-old boy on February 21, 1770, and five American men on March 5, 1770, in an incident known as the Boston Massacre. John Adams famously defended Captain Thomas Preston and the British troops involved in the latter incident at trial. According to Metaxas, Adams believed if “one wished to have God’s favor on one’s efforts…one must assiduously court virtue.” He had been troubled by colonialist riots and mob violence, and wanted to “lend some semblance of fairness” to those patriots’ sense of justice. He had been influenced by the three decades long preaching of British evangelist George Whitefield, who had introduced Americans to the idea of governing themselves, per Metaxas, “on precisely the model that Israel had done—making a covenant directly with God.” Whitefield influenced the leaders of the Revolution, including John Adams and George Washington, that if “they would follow the commands of God, God would bless their efforts. They would appear to others as ‘a shining city on a hill.’” The corollary expectation was that if they did not follow God’s commands, He would not bless but even curse them. In response to the ire of fellow patriots that Adams would defend the British, he responded, “If by supporting the rights of mankind, and of invincible truth, I shall contribute but to save from the agonies of death one unfortunate victim of tyranny, or of ignorance, equally fatal, his blessing and years of transport will be sufficient consolation to me for the contempt of all mankind.”

Adams did not present the victims of the Boston Massacre as “noble innocents, however lamentable their deaths.” The mob had been drunken, rowdy, and violent. Metaxas asserts that he did ascribe the “tragedy to the policy of quartering British troops among the Boston population.” Captain Preston was exonerated, as were six out of eight of the British soldiers, with two being declared guilty of manslaughter. Adams had demonstrated moral leadership, and the Americans had demonstrated their dedication to truth and justice. The governor of Massachusetts had ordered the British troops to Castle William in the Boston harbor the day after the “massacre,” so the Americans had gotten their way in having the British troops removed from Boston.

The British Parliament did repeal the Townshend Acts, but they voted to keep the tax on tea. And in May 1773, they passed the Tea Act. Motivated by the need to save the failing East India Company, the Act lowered the price of the tea, but still charged the Americans a tax for buying it. The principle was Parliament’s insistence on their right to tax the colonists, believing the Americans would be lured into betraying their own principles if the low price on tea was right. However, any merchants in the colonies tempted to sell the tea were literally threatened with “tarring and feathering,” so none were willing, except in Boston. When three ships bearing tea arrived in Boston, Samuel Adams and other “Sons of Liberty,” as they were known, prevented their unloading. And on the night of December 16, 1773, they, in very orderly fashion, emptied the tea contained in those ships into the harbor, taking care not to damage anything besides the tea and even replacing a lock mistakenly broken.

In response to the destruction of the tea, Parliament in March 1774 passed the first of four of what they called “the Coercive Acts.” The Americans quickly named them “The Intolerable Acts.” The first, called the Boston Port Act, resulted in the blockade of Boston Harbor starting June 1 by the Royal Navy, resulting in a military siege. The second, called the Massachusetts Government Act, canceled Massachusetts’ 1691 charter and gave England total authority over Massachusetts citizenry. The third, called the Act for Impartial Administration of Justice, allowed citizens to be taken to London for trial. The fourth was the Quartering Act, which allowed the British to house soldiers anywhere they wished, obliging the Americans to pay for it. These Acts served to unite the colonies like never before, and a call for the first Continental Congress was made.

On September 5, 1774, forty-five men from twelve of the thirteen colonies, excluding Georgia, gathered in Philadelphia. Thomas Cushing moved that the proceedings start with prayer, but John Jay and John Rutledge, though Christians, opposed it on the grounds that perceived denominational differences might create disunity. Samuel Adams said of himself, “he was no bigot and could hear a prayer from a gentleman of piety and virtue, who was at the same time a friend to his country.” Metaxas once again gives credit to the influence of Whitefield’s preaching of Christian ecumenism, often quoting Acts 10:35, “He that feareth God and worketh righteousness, shall be accepted of Him.” The prayer was so moving that some shed tears and Silas Deane called it “worth riding one hundred mile to hear.” At the next Continental Congress in 1776, they declared a Day of Fasting and Prayer for all the colonies, the first of fifteen throughout the war. As John Adams described it, “Millions will be upon their knees at once, before their great Creator. Imploring his forgiveness and blessings—His smiles on American councils and arms.”

The first Continental Congress endorsed Massachusetts’ Suffolk Resolves that: 1) called for the boycott of British goods; 2) paid “no obedience” to the Massachusetts Government Act or Boston Port Bill; 3) demanded resignations of those appointed under the Massachusetts Government Act; 4) supported a colonial government free of royal authority until the Intolerable Acts were repealed; and 5) urged the colonies to raise militia of their own people. They also drafted a humble petition to the King of England, “entreating his Majesty’s gracious interposition for the removal of such grievances, thereby to restore between Great-Britain and the colonies that harmony so necessary to the happiness of the British empire, and so ardently desired by all Americans.” Their petition never received a response.

Lord Dartmouth, subsequent Secretary of State for the American colonies, wrote a letter on behalf of King George III to Massachusetts governor General Thomas Gage ordering him to arrest leaders of the American rebellion and to use his troops to fight any Americans who resisted. He sent the letter on January 27, 1775, and it arrived in Boston on April 14, 1775. On the night of April 18, Gage sent 750 troops to seize gunpowder stored by the militia at Concord. Paul Revere’s famous ride happened on the morning of April 19, when the predetermined signal of hanging lanterns in the steeple of Old North Church would report on the British troop movements: “one if by land, two if by sea.” By the time the troops reached Lexington, about 80 militia men had gathered on the green as a show of force, committed not to fire unless fired upon. A British officer, with two of his companies, turned to confront them. The leader of the militia told his men to disperse. Most did, some slowly, and some stayed where they stood. No one knows who shot first (there was no command given on either side), but once someone did, an eruption of British gunfire occurred. Almost no Americans returned fire, and some were shot in the back as they retreated. Seven died and nine were wounded, some seriously.

The British troops marched on to Concord, where they were frustrated that Paul Revere’s warnings had resulted in the town being emptied of the munitions they sought. Because of the word spread by Revere and after the events at Lexington, American militia were gathering, however, but with the same commitment not to fire unless fired upon. The British troops started to retreat across the Concord bridge and a British soldier fired into the river, without command. Once he did so, British gunfire again erupted, hitting 15 Americans before they returned fire, further inspiring the retreat of the British troops. The events of the day ultimately inspired the gathering of 14,000 militia men, with 4,000 taking part in the action against the British troops. One-third of the original 750 were dead, wounded, or missing in action by the end of the day.

In 1843, a 20-year-old Dartmouth student, Mellen Chamberlain, interviewed the oldest survivor of the American fighting at Concord, Captain Levi Preston. Chamberlain asked Preston whether he had read Locke about “the eternal principles of liberty.” Preston responded, “We read only the Bible, the Catechism, Watt’s Psalms and Hymns and the Almanac.” When asked why he fought, Preston replied, “What we meant in going for those redcoats was this: we always had governed ourselves, and we always meant to govern ourselves. They didn’t mean we should.”

Joseph Warren and other Massachusetts patriots composed letters on April 20, 1775, about the events in Lexington and Concord on the previous day, so news quickly spread to all the colonies and to British Parliament as well. On May 10, the Continental Congress convened in Philadelphia. They designated the next day as one of “public humiliation, fasting, and prayer.” On May 25, Generals Burgoyne, Howe, and Clinton arrived in Boston to replace General Gage. On June 15, George Washington was chosen as the leader of the Continental Army. Meanwhile, American patriots in Boston got word of British plans to seize Dorchester Heights and Bunker Hill. So, on the night of June 16, Israel Putnam led American militia men in creating fortifications on Breed’s Hill. Discovery of their efforts inspired the British to attack the next day. The British won, but it was a bloodbath. The Americans had 305 wounded and 115 killed, but the British had 1,054 wounded and killed. And the British found themselves surrounded on a peninsula in Boston by Americans who they had learned could and would fight.

George Washington arrived in Boston on July 3, 1775. The next day, he issued the general order forbidding “profane cursing, swearing, and drunkenness” and saying he “requires and expects of all officers and soldiers not engaged in actual duty a punctual attendance of Divine services, to implore the blessing of Heaven upon the means used for our safety and defense.” By mid-September, he dispatched Benedict Arnold to Canada with hopes of preventing a British attack from there and persuading the Canadians to join the American rebellion as a fourteenth colony. Arnold was told to “severely punish any soldiers who would dare ‘attempt to plunder or insult any of the Inhabitants of Canada.’” Knowing they were mostly Catholic, Washington, in a continuing spirit of ecumenism, told Arnold, “While we are contending for our own liberty, we should be very cautious of violating the rights of conscience in others, ever considering that God alone is the judge of the hearts of men and to him only, in this case, they are answerable.” The American military efforts in Canada in late December were a failure, with 60 men killed or wounded and 426 taken prisoner, including Ethan Allen.

Benedict Arnold and Ethan Allen had, however, in May 1775 succeeded in the taking British Fort of Ticonderoga, 300 miles north of Boston at the base of Lake Champlain. General Washington knew he needed ammunition that was stored there, so on November 7, 1775, he dispatched Henry Knox with several hundred men and hundreds of oxen, horses, and sledges. The account of this effort is heroic, and Knox arrived in Framingham, near Boston, with the weaponry on January 24, 1776. Washington ordered a bombardment of the British on the nights of March 2nd, 3rd, and 4th to distract them from his troop movements creating fortifications and taking Knox’s artillery onto Dorchester Heights. When the British discovered their efforts on March 5, General Howe proclaimed, “The rebels have done more in one night than my whole army would have done in a month.” Howe wanted to mount a counterattack, but weather prevented him. He then ordered the evacuation of the British from Boston, and they departed on March 17, to much celebration. Washington then moved his troops to prepare a defense of New York, hearing there the good news of an American victory over the British at Charlestown on June 28.

In May 1776, the bad news of Benedict Arnold’s efforts in Canada reached Congress in Philadelphia. John Adams persuaded Virginia’s Richard Henry Lee to propose a resolution calling for each of the colonies to form governments to promote “the happiness and safety of their constituents.” The resolution passed unanimously and then John Adams proposed a preamble to explain it. It read like the subsequent declaration of independence, and was approved on May 15, effectively cutting the ties of each of the colonies with Great Britain. On June 7, Lee proposed the resolution making it official “that these United Colonies are, of right ought to be, free and independent states,” and should dissolve allegiance and political connections with Great Britain. While members wrote home for input, Congress sought to write an official “declaration of independence,” and Thomas Jefferson was chosen as the author. He eloquently summarized now familiar ideas from John Locke, Thomas Paine’s “Common Sense,” the writings of James Otis, Samuel Adams, John Adams, and the Journals of Congress from 1774. The official vote for independence, based on Lee’s June 7 resolution, occurred on July 2, and the Declaration of Independence was finalized on July 4, 1776. The engrossed copy was signed in Independence Hall on August 2.

Thomas Paine’s 47-page pamphlet “Common Sense,” mentioned above, appeared on January 10, 1776. In it, he recounted the evils the King George’s monarchy, but took the unique step in asserting that monarchy itself is wicked. He acknowledged that we need government “to supply the defect of moral virtue.” Government is “rendered necessary by the inability of moral virtue to govern the world,” but “the design and end of government” is “freedom and security.” He argued, “exalting one man so greatly above the rest cannot…be defended on the authority of scripture; for the will of the Almighty as declared by Gideon and the prophet Samuel expressly disapproves of government by kings.” The Israelite “form of government…was a kind of Republic, administered by a judge and the elders of the tribes. Kings they had none, and it was held sinful to acknowledge being under that title but the the Lord of Hosts.” Paine argued, “The cause of America is in a great measure the cause of all mankind.” He noted, “The Reformation was preceded by the discovery of America: As if the Almighty graciously meant to open a sanctuary to the persecuted in future years, when home should afford neither friendship nor safety.”

John Adams anonymously wrote an answer to Paine’s “Common Sense” in April 1776. He asserted the purpose of government consisted in “the happiness of society,” noting “all sober inquiries after truth, ancient and modern, pagan and Christian, have declared that the happiness of man, as well as his dignity, consists in virtue….If there is a form of government then, whose principle and foundation is virtue, will not every sober man acknowledge it better calculated to promote the general happiness of any other form?” He encouraged that never in history did so many have “full power and a fair opportunity to form and establish the wisest and happiest government that human wisdom can contrive.”

Samuel Adams was chosen to make the speech on the signing of the Declaration of Independence. He asserted, “He who made all men hath made the truths necessary to human happiness obvious to all.” As the Reformers had “opened the Bible to all, and maintained the capacity of every man to judge for himself in religion,” Congress had made it possible for every American to judge for himself in “material and temporal” matters. “We have this day restored the Sovereign, to whom alone men ought to be obedient. He reigns in Heaven, and with a propitious eye beholds his subjects assuming that freedom of thought, and dignity of self-direction which He bestowed on them….Our contest is not only whether we ourselves shall be free, but whether there shall be left to mankind an asylum on earth, for civil and religious liberty.”

It took five more years for that contest to end. Though my summary of Metaxas’ book is admittedly long so far, I’ve only summarized the first half. The rest of the book recounts the long military struggle required for the Americans to finally win the war against the British, giving great insight into the extraordinary leadership of General George Washington and many miraculous occurrences recognized by many as the hand of God to Whom they had appealed. The British finally surrendered on October 19, 1781. The United States of America was recognized by them as a “Sovereign State and independent nation” on November 8, 1782. “The preliminaries of peace and an armistice were signed at Versailles” on January 20th and 21st, 1783.

Benjamin Rush wrote in January 1787, “There is nothing more common than to confound the terms of the American revolution with those of the late American war. The American war is over: but is far from being the case with the American revolution….It remains to establish and perfect our new forms of government; and to prepare the principles, morals, and manners of our citizens, for these forms of government, after they are established and brought to perfection.” The American founders gathered in Philadelphia between May and September of 1787 at the Constitutional Convention. John Adams said of our Constitution that it was “made only for a moral and religious people. It is wholly inadequate to the government of any other.” He repeated this point as President in 1798, that our government lacked power to contend “with human passions unbridled by morality and religion.”

George Washington later commented on the horrors of the French Revolution, where faith in God was denigrated or claimed to be against reason, “let us with caution indulge the supposition the morality can be maintained without religion.” He said in his inaugural address, “the propitious smiles of Heaven can never be expected on a nation that disregards the eternal rules of order and right which Heaven itself has ordained.”

Metaxas chronicles throughout his book surprisingly horrific behavior on the part of the British: killing those who had surrendered, torturing and neglecting prisoners of war, and raping and killing women. John Adams commented, “Infidelity has been a growing part of the British character….It is not so much to be wondered at that those who pay no regard to a Supreme Being should throw off all regard to their fellow creatures and to those whose precepts and doctrines which require peace and good will to men; and in a particular manner distinguish the followers of him who hath said by this shall all men know that ye are my disciples, if ye have love one toward another….let us keep in mind the precepts of him who hath commanded us to love our enemies; and to exercise towards them acts of humanity, benevolence, and kindness, even when they despitefully use us….If our cause is just, it will be best supported by justice and righteousness.”

At the end of the Civil War that abolished slavery and finally delivered on the truth stated in the Declaration that “all men are created equal,” President Abraham Lincoln gave this charge that extends to all of us who seek to continue this American Revolution:

It is for us the living, rather, to be dedicated here to the unfinished work which they who fought here have thus far so nobly advanced. It is rather for us to be here dedicated to the great task remaining before us—that from these honored dead we take increased devotion to that cause for which they gave the last full measure of devotion—that we here highly resolve that these dead shall not have died in vain—that this nation, under God, shall have a new birth of freedom—and that government of the people, by the people, for the people shall not perish from the earth.

I take John Adams admonition to heart: “liberty cannot be preserved without a general knowledge among the people,” so, “Let us tenderly and kindly cherish, therefore, the means of knowledge. Let us dare to read, think, speak, and write.” And let us not neglect the very word of God that inspired the founding of this great nation.