I have to give credit for thinking through these concepts (about which I recently wrote another essay) to my husband, Kirk Milhoan, MD, PhD, pediatric cardiologist, pastor, past USAF flight surgeon, and former chair to the currently stayed Advisory Committee on Immunization Practice (ACIP) for the Centers for Disease Control (CDC). In his counsel as a pastor, he consistently admonishes “seek first to understand” as an approach to disagreement. As witness to vaccine debate in all of his professional roles, he has increasingly concluded our failure to understand one another’s values and viewpoints is a consistent barrier to productive discussion regarding vaccines.

This debate is admittedly hampered by a lack of transparency and/or understanding regarding the true risk of these products. ACIP had planned to propose a tool for scientific transparency regarding all vaccines at its recently judicially stayed meeting. It had also planned to give voice to individuals harmed by vaccines.

Vaccine side effect profiles do not need to be a matter of belief. If one has never met someone who has had a side effect, one might believe they do not occur or the risk is low. Testimony informs that the risk is not zero, and data can inform the magnitude of risk.

Leaving aside considerations of vaccine effectiveness for the sake of my argument here, I submit that if individuals believe the risk of side effects from vaccines is low, they value the potential benefit of disease avoidance more highly, and have less understanding of those who are concerned about side effects. The risk of vaccine preventable illness is theoretical, meaning one may or may not be exposed to or acquire the infection that the vaccine is supposed to prevent, and then one may or may not have serious consequences of that illness. The fact that there is risk to the vaccine is known and unavoidable, however, if that vaccine is taken. The risk may be small, but it is not zero. This causes real concern to patients and parents that may actually outweigh their concerns regarding the illness. This is why transparent data regarding risks, benefits, and alternatives are imperative to true informed consent within the confines of a physician-patient relationship. But given that the side effect risk for vaccines is not zero, we must understand that some cannot accept the calculus of introducing any chance of harm for a theoretical chance of benefit. That is the consideration that those who believe the risk is low often miss in the vaccine debate.

I also submit that if individuals believe the risk of side effects from vaccines is low, they are also apt to make the public health argument that people should comply with vaccination for the benefit of society (by contributing to herd immunity, for example), even going so far of accusing those who have concerns about complying as “selfish.” For these individuals, I propose the thought exercise of what side effect risk profile (either likelihood, such as low chance or high chance, or complication, such as, infertility or miscarriage or paralysis or stroke or death) is too high for you as an individual or a parent to accept that you must acquiesce to an intervention for the benefit of others? It is the rare person who would claim there is no price too high for them or their child to pay for the benefit of others. That is easy to claim when the perceived risk is low. It is a beautiful gift to give if the risk is high, but one that cannot ethically be compelled by others. Absent selfless virtue that guarantees a true benefit to others, once one personalizes the consideration of increasing side effect risk to oneself or one’s child, one is able to start to understand those who value autonomy and/or side effect avoidance. If risk is not zero, these two considerations are reasonable values and a starting point for understanding in this contentious debate.