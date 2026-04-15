Kimberly Milhoan, MD

Kimberly Milhoan, MD

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Root Causes's avatar
Root Causes
Apr 17

Is this your jumbled thinking?

"The risk of vaccine preventable illness is theoretical ..."

For most diseases vaccines target, the risks of disease are well known directly measured, repeatedly documented, and ongoing when vaccination drops.

And in no sane world would your husband have even been on ACIP. Putting the "controversial" opinions aside, in no world is he qualified. He demonstrated, bigly. Which probably makes him a leading contender when Bobby gets another whack at it.

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1 reply by Kimberly Milhoan, MD
Goldilocks's avatar
Goldilocks
Apr 15

Excellent!

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