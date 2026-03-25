Those of you who have followed me for any length of time know how profoundly reading Rod Dreher’s book Living in Wonder affected the lens with which I read scripture and observe the world. I had intellectually known Ephesians 6:12 (“our struggle is not against flesh and blood, but against the rulers, against the powers, against the world forces of this darkness, against the spiritual forces of wickedness in the heavenly places”). Dreher’s book encouraged the opening of my eyes to see it.

Upon the recommendation of my pastor husband, several people in my church, and even someone who read one of my recent posts, I recently read “Supernatural,” a book by the late Dr. Michael Heiser, a professor of theology and ministry who did his PhD in Hebrew and Semitic studies, summarizing his thesis and longer book called “The Unseen Realm.” “Supernatural” was a quick, several hour read. My unpacking his thesis has taken much, much longer. It is rather mind-blowing but the more I meditate on it, it provides a reasonable lens with which to consider some confusing concepts in scripture.

Dr. Heiser’s doctoral dissertation was on something he calls “the divine council,” a hypothesis I’ve not heard before. On the same day I read the book, I mentioned it to another thoughtful pastor friend who I respect immensely and he admitted, “I’m not sure what I think of his ‘divine council’ thesis.” As God’s sovereignty would have it, right after this conversation I was led to an interview of Dr. Joel Muddamalle, not knowing Dr. Heiser was Dr. Muddamalle’s mentor. Muddamalle has recently released a book called “The Unseen Battle.” The interview helped my understanding of Dr. Heiser’s hypothesis of the divine council, and I’ve been pondering it while reviewing scripture for a good two to three weeks since. Of all my posts, this has maybe taken me the longest to write. I’m sorry if it is long but I’m finding the concepts Heiser introduces so consequential.

Here’s the lesson and the caution: we have to be very careful about getting wed to particular people’s theological ideas and always have to test them against scripture. We have the Bereans as our scriptural example who, when the apostle Paul taught them, “received the word with great eagerness, examining the Scriptures daily to see whether these things were so” (Acts 17:11).

Heiser’s “divine council” thesis comes from Psalm 82:1: “God has taken his place in the divine council; in the midst of the gods he holds judgment” (ESV). It’s worth looking at this verse on something like blueletterbible.org that shows all the Biblical translations, but “gods” are “elohim” in Hebrew, or supernatural beings. Psalm 82 demonstrates that these “gods” will be judged for their wickedness, and in Psalm 82:6-7, God pronounces, “I have said, Ye are gods; and all of you are children of the most High. But ye shall die like men, and fall like one of the princes.” This implies these supernatural beings He refers to are created by but inferior to God, and will face judgment by God. God then pronounces, “Arise, O God, judge the earth; for you shall inherit all the nations” (Psalm 82:8). This “God,” or “Elohim” is different than the gods, or “elohim.” Both Heiser and Muddamalle submit that there is a difference when the word “Elohim” is used versus “elohim” because the context makes a clear reference to the King or Judge or Ruler or True God, versus His subordinate supernatural beings created by Him. Psalm 82:8 is an “Elohim” usage and makes sense from the whole of scripture as a reference to Jesus Christ, because it is He who is to inherit the rule of all the nations (see Revelation 11:15).

The term “divine council” is new to me, but the idea of it is actually not. Think of Job 1:6, “there was a day when the sons of God came to present themselves before the LORD, and Satan also came among them.” This scene repeats in Job 2:1. In both scenes, when God asks Satan where he’s been, he responds, “roaming about on the earth and walking around on it” (Job 1:7 and 2:2). Think also of 1 Kings 22:19-22 where the prophet Micaiah says:

“Therefore, hear the word of the LORD. I saw the LORD sitting on His throne, and all the host of heaven standing by Him on His right and on His left. The LORD said, ‘Who will entice Ahab to go up and fall at Ramoth-gilead?’ And one said this while another said that. Then a spirit came forward and stood before the LORD and said, ‘I will entice him.’ The LORD said to him, ‘How?’ And he said, ‘I will go out and be a deceiving spirit in the mouth of all his prophets.’ Then He said, ‘You are to entice him and also prevail. Go and do so.’ Now therefore, behold, the LORD has put a deceiving spirit in the mouth of all these your prophets; and the LORD has proclaimed disaster against you.”

I believe my pastor friend’s hesitancy regarding the “divine council hypothesis” is not a doubt that these scenes in heaven that give us insight occur. His concern is how much the input of inferior supernatural beings are implied by Heiser to be considered by God. I share the same discomfort with any implication that God does not rule sovereignly over all. We know God is the Creator of all, both in the spiritual and physical realm. And I also believe strongly that the entire plan of God depends on all of His created beings having the freedom of will to choose to submit to Him. Heiser does not dispute either of these assertions.

God’s sovereignty in the face of human, or supernatural, free will is an ongoing mystery and theological debate. Heiser offers a helpful example for pondering the idea of God’s omniscience balanced against human free will. 1 Samuel 23:1-14 tells the story of David delivering the city of Keilah from the Philistines, but King Saul then planning to besiege David and his men. David asked the LORD, “‘Will the men of Keilah surrender me into his hand?’…And the LORD said, ‘They will surrender you.’” With this information, David and his men escaped from the city and Saul. The LORD had foreknowledge of what would happen if David had stayed, but the LORD did not cause that outcome to happen. Both God’s sovereign omniscience and man’s free will are demonstrated within the same event.

Our western culture tends to think of the physical realm and the spiritual realm as divided and distinct, but both Dreher’s and Heiser’s books have opened my eyes to that not being the Biblical worldview, even from the very beginning. I have written before that we have to piece together the story of Satan and his fallen angels from the whole of scripture, but we know he was present in the Garden of Eden. Consider that the presence of God, and even other supernatural beings, was not an unnatural expectation of Adam and Eve, as it has since become to us. There’s no indication Eve was surprised by the supernatural event of the serpent speaking with her. But the “serpent of old who is called the devil and Satan, who deceives the whole world” (see Revelation 12:9) chose to rebel against God in successfully tempting Eve, and Adam through her, to rebel against God. Satan had a choice. Eve had a choice. Adam had a choice. The supernatural realm affected the physical realm, which then affected the supernatural realm (see Genesis 3), with both realms facing eternal consequences from God that affect their interactions to this day. Human beings were placed under the curse of physical death, but Satan was placed under the curse of eternal spiritual death. Both consequences were delayed, however. Human beings have physical life that they might find God, and enjoy Him for eternity. Meanwhile, Satan continues to do all in his power to tempt them to reject God, and spend eternity with him. Why God allows that is the question of all time, but I believe it is all about giving His creation a choice to accept or reject Him.

I have also written before my conclusion that there is a grace and mercy for us who do not have the full revelation of God. Hebrews 2:16 teaches that Jesus, who offered Himself so that we might live with Him for eternity, “does not give help to angels.” Jesus taught us in Matthew 25:41 about “the eternal fire which has been prepared for the devil and his angels.” Jesus revealed to the apostle John in Revelation 20:10 that at the end of time, “the devil who deceived them [will be] thrown into the lake of fire and brimstone, where the beast and the false prophet are also; and they will be tormented day and night forever and ever.” The decision of Satan and his angels to rebel against the God whose full glory they beheld sealed their eternal fate, with no opportunity for mercy or repentance. Our eternal fate as rebellious humans, who “see in a mirror dimly” (1 Corinthians 13:12), is not determined until our last breath because our gracious, patient, and merciful God continues to offer us the opportunity to repent. Ponder that our desire to have the full revelation of God might not be to our benefit given our nature to rebel against Him. The supernatural realm serves as a cautionary example to us.

The influence of supernatural beings on God’s created physical realm only began in the Garden of Eden. Jesus revealed scenes in heaven to the apostle John in Revelation 12 that give us insight to the battle in which we continue to live. In these scenes, there is a “woman,” likely Israel, who has a child “who is to rule all the nations.” There is the “dragon,” who is called “the devil and Satan,” who is thrown down to earth with his angels. The dragon tried to devour the child, but He was caught up to God and His throne. The dragon persecuted the woman who gave birth to the male child, but she was protected, so “the dragon was enraged with the woman, and went off to make war with the rest of her children, who keep the commandments of God and hold to the testimony of Jesus.” Revelation 12:12b pronounces, “Woe to the earth and the sea, because the devil has come down to you, having great wrath, knowing that he has only a short time.” These images reveal the hatred of Satan for those who are God’s, including His Son, the children of Israel, and those who follow Christ. Satan has been bent on the destruction of those of us created in God’s image since the beginning of creation. His war against us will continue until the end of time.

The Hebrew phrase “banim elohim,” or sons of God, the plural of the “elohim” in Psalm 82, appears in Genesis 6: “the sons of God saw that the daughters of men were beautiful; and they took wives for themselves, whomever they chose” (Genesis 6:2) and “The Nephilim were on the earth in those days, and also afterward, when the sons of God came in to the daughters of men, and they bore children to them. Those were the mighty men who were of old, men of renown” (Genesis 6:4). After God’s pronounced judgment over Satan’s tempting and Adam and Eve’s sin, “gods,” or “elohim,” or supernatural beings, have acted rebelliously in the affairs of men. The implication of Genesis 6:4 is that the Nephilim were the offspring of the sons of God and daughters of men. These “giants,” also called Anakim, Rephaim or Zamzummin quite consequentially frightened the sons of Israel so they failed to believe God’s promise to deliver their promised land to them (Numbers 13:33, Deuteronomy 2:20-21). Og king of Bashan, who the sons of Israel did eventually defeat, was one of them (Deuteronomy 3:11). Faithful Caleb, who along with Joshua did believe that God could deliver them from the giants in the land, drove out the sons of Anak from his inherited territory (Joshua 15:14). After King David and his servants finally killed the giant Goliath and four of his sons (1 Samuel 17:4, 2 Samuel 21:15-22), we read no more about these “giants” in scripture.

The consequence of the supernatural and human rebellion described at the beginning of Genesis 6 was that the LORD “saw that the wickedness of man was great on the earth, and that every intent of the thoughts of his heart was only evil continually” (Genesis 6:5). God destroyed all living physical beings, except for righteous Noah and his sons, their wives, and the animals with them on the ark, with a flood. 2 Peter 2:4-5 teaches us, “God did not spare angels when they sinned, but cast them into hell and committed them to pits of darkness, reserved for judgment; and did not spare the ancient world, but preserved Noah, a preacher of righteousness, with seven others, when He brought a flood upon the world of the ungodly.” Jude 1:5-6 teaches, “angels who did not keep their own domain, but abandoned their proper abode, He has kept in eternal bonds under darkness for the judgment of the great day.” Jude 1:14 makes reference to the book 1 Enoch, a book not considered sacred and inspired but still popular with Jews of Jesus’ day and Christians in the early church. This book, and other sources contemporary to it, explain, according to Heiser, that “Demons are the departed spirits of dead Nephilim killed before and during the flood. They roam the earth harassing humans and seeking re-embodiment.” Interesting. I keep referring to “elohim,” which means “supernatural beings,” but it is interesting to keep track of further descriptors, like Satan and his angels, heavenly angels, and now demons. The New Testament is full of references to demons. The Old Testament has three references, all involving humans making sacrifices, of even their sons and their daughters, to them (Leviticus 17:7, Deuteronomy 32:17, and Psalm 106:37).

Genesis 10 records the nations of the earth who were descended from Noah’s three sons, Shem, Ham, and Japheth, after the flood. Genesis 11 tells the story of how these nations became scattered. God told Noah and his sons after the flood to “Be fruitful and multiply, and fill the earth” (Genesis 9:1). Their descendants, however, settled in the land of Shinar and built a tower. Their objective was to “reach into heaven” (meet the “elohim” or gods) and, in defiance of God’s will, prevent themselves from being “scattered abroad over the face of the whole earth” (Genesis 11:4). God intervened and this place “was called Babel, because there the LORD confused the language of the whole earth; and from there the LORD scattered them abroad over the face of the whole earth” (Genesis 11:9).

Heiser and Muddamalle posit that Deuteronomy 32:8-9 give further insight into Genesis 10 and 11, where Moses explains, “When the Most High gave the nations their inheritance, When He separated the sons of man, He set the boundaries of the peoples According to the numbers of the sons of God. For the Lord’s portion is His people; Jacob is the allotment of His inheritance.” The implication is that God gave the rule of the other nations, excluding the sons of Israel, to the “banim elohim,” or sons of God, or, once again, to supernatural beings. Genesis 12, right after the story of the tower of Babel, records God’s call of Abraham, the beginning of God creating a new nation over which He would rule, establishing the eventual distinction, and long-standing enmity, between Jew and Gentile, and between God of Israel and the gods who rule the Gentiles (“Gentiles” are foreigners, “alien to the worship of the true God”). But God promised Abraham, “in you all the families of the earth will be blessed” (Genesis 12:3). He created one nation for Himself, with the plan that that nation would be the means by which He would reconcile all other nations, and peoples, to Himself.

This Deuteronomy 32 worldview, with God ruling Israel, and “gods” ruling the other nations is the mind-blowing hypothesis that Heiser’s book has forced me to consider. Deuteronomy 32 is called, “the song of Moses.” God told him to “write this song for yourselves, and teach it to the sons of Israel…so that this song may be a witness for Me against the sons of Israel….they will turn to other gods and serve them, and spurn Me and break My covenant….this song will testify before them as a witness” (see Deuteronomy 31:19-22). This song was written at the end of Moses’ life, but it was prophetic and serves to explain much in hindsight.

Under what Heiser calls a Deuteronomy 32 worldview, geography very much matters (at least under the Old Covenant of God with Israel, before Jesus ushered in the New Covenant). Heiser states, “Ground is either holy, meaning dedicated to Yahweh, or it is the domain of another god.” This insight would help us understand references to the supernatural “prince of Persia” in Daniel 10:13 and 20, and “prince of Greece” in Daniel 10:20. It would help us understand why it mattered to both Jacob (Israel) and Joseph to be buried in the Promised Land (Genesis 49:29-32, Exodus 13:19). It would give insight into the really confusing verse about an argument between the devil and Michael the archangel over the body of Moses, who died outside the Promised Land, in Jude 1:9.

God promised Abraham He would give his descendants the land of Canaan (Genesis 12:7). But first, seventy of the sons of his grandson Jacob, renamed Israel, went to Egypt and lived there, eventually as slaves, for over 400 years (as God told Abraham they would in Genesis 15:13). When God first appeared to Moses, who He sent to deliver His people Israel from Egypt, in the burning bush, He told him, “remove your sandals from your feet, for the place on which you are standing is holy ground” (see Exodus 3:5). After Israel’s exodus from Egypt, God’s presence came to reside in the tabernacle He instructed them to build (see Exodus 40:34). When they crossed into the promised land, the captain of the LORD’s host said to Joshua, Moses’ successor, “Remove your sandals from your feet, for the place where you are standing is holy” (see Joshua 5:15). When Solomon finally built the temple of the LORD in Jerusalem, the glory of the LORD filled the house (1 Kings 8:11, 2 Chronicles 5:14). There is something to this thesis that, “Ground is either holy, meaning dedicated to Yahweh, or it is the domain of another god.” God also promised in Numbers 14:21, “all the earth will be filled with the glory of the LORD.” God is very patient in the enacting of His plan over all of human history.

Think now of God’s first commandment to His people: “You shall have no other gods before me” (Exodus 20:2). This idea of the Promised Land, and the people of Israel, being God’s to rule gives insight into the severity of His directive to the Israelites upon entering that land: “You shall consume all the peoples whom the LORD your God will deliver to you; your eye shall not pity them, nor shall you serve their gods, for that would be a snare to you….The graven images of their gods you are to burn with fire; you shall not covet the silver or the gold that is one them, nor take it for yourselves, or you will be snared by it, for it is an abomination to the LORD your God” (Deuteronomy 7:16, 25). God did not give this severe directive regarding war outside of the Promised Land: “When you approach a city to fight against it, you shall offer it terms of peace….Only in the cities of these people that the LORD your God is giving you as an inheritance, you shall not leave alive anything that breathes….so that they may not teach you to do according to all their detestable things which they have done for their gods, so that you would sin against the LORD your God” (see Deuteronomy 20:10-18).

Despite God’s specific direction, He knew, and told Moses before he died, “this people will arise and play the harlot with the strange gods of the land, into the midst of which they are going, and will forsake Me and break My covenant which I have made with them” (Deuteronomy 31:16b). Before Moses’ successor Joshua died, the nations in the land were not completely conquered. Joshua repeated to the people of Israel both God’s promise and God’s warning: “The LORD your God, He will thrust them out from before you and drive them from before you; and you will possess their land, just as the LORD your God promised you….if you ever go back and cling to the rest of these nations, these which remain among you, and intermarry with them, so that you associate with them and they with you, know with certainty that the LORD your God will not continue to drive these nations out from before you” (see Joshua 23:5-13). Notice again this freedom to obey or rebel. God’s promises are great and powerful for those who obey, but consequentially removed from those who do not.

God revealed through Moses what eventually occurred, because His people were not faithful to disassociate from the nations that followed after other gods: “the LORD uprooted them from their land in anger and in fury and in great wrath, and cast them into another land” (Deuteronomy 29:28), where they would “serve other gods, wood and stone, which [they] or [their] fathers have not known” (Deuteronomy 28:64). He did not, however, forget His promise to Abraham:

“it shall be when all of these things have come upon you, the blessing and the curse which I have set before you, and you call them to mind in all nations where the LORD your God has banished you, and you return to the LORD your God and obey Him with all your heart and soul according to all that I command you today, you and your sons, then the LORD your God will restore you from captivity, and have compassion on you, and will gather you again from all the peoples where the LORD your God has scattered you. If your outcasts are at the ends of the earth, from there the LORD your God will gather you, and from there He will bring you back. The LORD your God will bring you into the land which your fathers possessed, and you shall possess it; and He will prosper you and multiply you more than your fathers. Moreover the LORD your God will circumcise your heart and the heart of your descendants, to love the LORD your God with all your heart and with all your soul, so that you may live. The LORD your God will inflict all these curses on your enemies and on those who hate you, who persecuted you. And you shall again obey the LORD, and observe all His commandments which I command you today. Then the LORD your God will prosper you abundantly in all the work of your hand, in the offspring of your body and in the offspring of your cattle and in the produce of your ground, for the LORD will again rejoice over you for good, just as He rejoiced over your fathers; if you obey the LORD your God to keep His commandments and His statutes which are written in this book of the law, if you turn to the LORD your God with all your heart and soul” (Deuteronomy 30:1-10).

Dreher’s book helped me with a lens to view New Testament accounts. Now Heiser’s book has given me a lens to view Old Testament accounts, and their incredible implications for New Testament accounts. I know God set aside a nation aside for Himself to be His people, promising, “In your seed all the nations of the earth shall be blessed” (Genesis 22:18a). I’ve often thought of this daring gamble of God, allowing His creation the freedom to rebel while under the influence of Satan who had his own freedom to rebel. He has allowed the “gods,” or “elohim,” to influence us, all with the grand plan to send His Son into the world as a means of rescue. The specifics of His plan were known to God alone. We can find the clues to the plan in hindsight, in the reading of His word, after it all unfolded in the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ. But part of why His plan was so mysterious until that moment was that the specifics of it had to be withheld from Satan until He was conquered by the victorious action of Jesus Christ. There is so much more to unpack with this insight. That is why I can’t seem to bring this post to a close. But I study the Bible daily, both the Old and New Testament. I will continue to meditate on these implications, both here and in my daily study, so stay tuned.

Suffice it to say, however, that the news is good. God’s patient, loving, merciful, and gracious plan is absolutely amazing. It is finished. Jesus defeated both Satan and death. We need only look to Him to be saved for all eternity.