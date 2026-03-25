Kimberly Milhoan, MD

Kimberly Milhoan, MD

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Dr. Molly Rutherford's avatar
Dr. Molly Rutherford
Mar 25

Pastor Kyle Idleman's sermon last weekend blew my mind. He talks about Jesus being mentioned early in Genesis. https://youtu.be/xqAhanhhTY0?si=ymsODf4j7U0GKGZ1

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3 replies by Kimberly Milhoan, MD and others
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ClearMiddle
Mar 25

It's great to see you writing about this book. I have an early start this morning and can't read everything you wrote just yet, but I've read The Unseen Realm twice now and am doing a Bible study with someone else for a second reading of Super Natural. I still have a lot of questions about it, and I have not been able to validate every bit of it, but the amazing thing is that Dr. Heiser's material is leading me to connect many things I've read for myself in scripture over the decades that never came together before now because virtually nobody ever talks or writes about them!

That silence becomes a subtle form of censorship -- if nobody else talks about it, what will people think if I do? But I know a few other people that also have knowledge of these scriptures that are never taught or discussed, that are also waking up to the greater implications of what else they say. Surprisingly, in a large group study I belong to, the catechism reading for this past Sunday highlighted one of the scriptural points about what we will become, and that was enough to trigger a conversation about our future reigning with Christ on His throne!

I really have to go now but I had to say something and I look forward to reading what else you've written here, for and against these ideas. These conversations need to take place.

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1 reply by Kimberly Milhoan, MD
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