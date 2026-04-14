Kimberly Milhoan, MD

Kimberly Milhoan, MD

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Shayla's avatar
Shayla
3h

Very good commentary! I love this aspect of tolerance- fear of illness or fear of side effects- two sides of the bridge

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Laura Kasner's avatar
Laura Kasner
3h

Kimberly - thank you for this excellent post. If only there could be thoughtful discussions on the subject. I’ve found that you can’t even ask questions of the pro-vax crowd. As soon as any skepticism is mentioned, their ears are shut.

I included Paul Thomas’s book, Vax Facts in my shower gift to an expectant couple. The parents to be held it up to the crowded room and laughed. 😢

I would love to know your thoughts on Del Bigtree’s film, An Inconvenient Study.

https://www.aninconvenientstudy.com/

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