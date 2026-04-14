Often it takes a single story to begin to change one’s mind. I never questioned vaccine efficacy or safety, until I met a friend whose daughter was harmed by a vaccine. This was a real, verifiable story of real people who have become an important part of my life. This was long before 2020. Like so many issues where I confess previous disdain for an opposing position, I was forced to grapple with this one.

As an anesthesiologist, I am familiar with rare side effects. If you practice medicine long enough, you see them. I’ve seen anaphylactic reactions to drugs that most people tolerate just fine. I’ve seen the life-threatening skin condition Steven-Johnson syndrome as a side effect of the antibiotic Bactrim. I’ve seen a paralysis-risking and surgery-requiring epidural hematoma as a side effect of spinal anesthesia in a person with no known risk factors. In my world, the procedure people tend to be the most squeamish about is anything requiring a needle in the back. Even though side effects are rare but given that the risk of such procedures is not zero, I was taught never to talk someone into a procedure they did not want.

I was also taught in medical school to ask patients the question, “what are you most concerned about?” This is perhaps a starter to the current contentious debate regarding vaccines. This is definitely my habit when discussing anesthetic technique with any patient or parent and I detect a nervousness I don’t understand. Once I understand that fear, I can address it with a true discussion of risks, benefits, and alternatives. There are always alternatives. Sometimes I can allay fears and sometimes I cannot. Any fear regarding anesthesia is not completely irrational. We know its safety, but there are always exceptions. I know and have seen the exceptions. It is unquestionably unethical for me to lie about, or fail to divulge, such exceptions. I am ethically obligated to respect patient and parent concerns.

Even if one has never encountered a person who has experienced a vaccine injury, it is irrational to believe they don’t happen. It is irrational to believe that there are no side effects from any therapeutic intervention. Most who discount the concern regarding side effects believe, however, that the benefit definitely outweighs any risk from the intervention. Even though I’ve witnessed rare side effects, that has not inspired me to eliminate the therapeutic tools that cause them as an option in my prevention and treatment arsenal. I cannot in good conscience, however, ever participate in a care plan for a patient if I don’t believe the benefits justify the inherent risks. My subspecialty is pediatric cardiac anesthesiology (I am board-certified in both anesthesiology and pediatric anesthesiology, meaning I can and do take care of all ages of patients, with the entire spectrum of risk profiles). I’ve spent over 20 years participating in regular international medical mission trips where I’ve cared for children with heart disease undergoing catheterization or surgical procedures. The risks for some of these procedures and for some of these children are indescribably high. We can only engage them in good conscience if we believe the odds of benefiting the child are greater than the odds of harming the child. Sometimes we decide not to intervene because the risk is simply not worth it. Those are difficult decisions. In this calculus, it comes down to what your conscience can tolerate, and hopefully our consciences are fine-tuned to protect individuals from harm.

My friend with the vaccine-injured child was my first introduction into the world of the so-called vaccine hesitant. As my friend explains, she didn’t choose to become “vaccine hesitant.” Her child had a side effect that she did not anticipate, and which appropriately disqualified her from future vaccines. What upset my friend is no one educated her about the possibility of that side effect. I think about stories like hers when I give informed consent for any procedure. What will I regret not telling a patient or parent that is possible? My pediatric cardiologist husband got called to be a pastor over twelve years ago. We have since opened a free medical clinic as part of our ministry. These experiences brought the vaccine hesitant into our world like never before. When my husband counsels parents, he asks them what will allow them to sleep at night. Is your concern that your child will get measles, for example, and have a severe side effect or die? Or is your concern that your child will experience a side effect from a vaccine? If your child gets sick and you didn’t have them vaccinated, will you be able to live with that? If your child has a side effect from a vaccine, can you live with that? It’s important to realize in our current era of debate that those who cannot tolerate the idea of their child becoming ill from a vaccine preventable illness often have no understanding of those whose consciences cannot tolerate the possibility of a preventable side effect. Each side values one side of the equation more than the other, and that is often where we are failing to understand one another.

Conversations, and the ability to inform, regarding these issues are an ethical obligation on the part of physicians with patients and families. If you are not part of that direct relationship, the debate becomes more abstract, and often comes down to principles of public health, and the overlay of one’s own values on the decisions of others. The calculus is that individuals are obligated to accept an intervention for the benefit of society. If you find yourself enthusiastically accepting that premise, force yourself through the exercise for yourself or your child if the risks are severe and known. Pediatric heart surgery, for instance, has been perfected at the cost of a lot of premature loss of life. The cost could easily be glossed over with a “they would have died anyway.” Yes, but when? A lot of parents allowed their children to undergo very risky and novel procedures, often trading a know lifespan, however long, with the risk of an imminent death. Their hope was certainly to gain a longer lifespan for their child in trade, but also to assist in the advancement of pediatric cardiac care. The development of the arterial switch operation for transposition of the great arteries (TGA) is a great example. Mortality for this congenital heart condition is 30% in the first week of life, 50% in the first month, and 90% in the first year. An atrial switch procedure was developed that has around an 80% long-term survival rate, but with lots of long-term complications. When the arterial switch procedure (done within the first few days of life) was being developed, the initial mortality was staggeringly high (most patients died). Now, the long term survival is over 90%, with less long-term complications than the atrial switch. The choice is easier now, but once was not. Can you imagine being forced to choose an option for your child in this situation solely for the benefit of society, given that one highly risky choice would likely someday benefit other children but not your own?

Since I am a Christian, I must acknowledge the Christian argument of being called to love one’s neighbor, and the apostle John’s declaration that, “Greater love has no one than this, that one lay down his life for his friends” (John 15:13). Even the Christian ethic allows a choice. Jesus Himself said of His own life, which He sacrificed for us, “I lay it down on My own initiative. I have authority to lay it down, and I have authority to take it up again. This commandment I received from My Father” (John 10:18). The apostle Paul stated, regarding his request that his Christian brother Philemon release his slave Onesimus, “without your consent I did not want to do anything, so that your goodness would not be, in effect, by compulsion but of your own free will” (Philemon 1:14).

Regarding vaccines, the risk of illness is theoretical, meaning one may or may not be exposed to or acquire the infection that the vaccine is supposed to prevent, and then one may or may not have serious consequences of that illness. The fact that there is risk to the vaccine is known and unavoidable, however, if that vaccine is taken. The risk may be small, but it is not zero. The personal choice comes down to which risk the individual is most concerned about. Regarding whether that personal risk can be demanded to benefit society, the Christian ethic says “no,” as do traditional medical ethics, as outlined in the Nuremberg Code, for example. I propose that those who fail to understand individuals’ concerns regarding risk or so easily claim they are happy to undertake risks for themselves or their children for the benefit of others, failing to understand the “selfishness” of others, do not have true understanding of the real risks involved. That is why we need transparency of information for true informed consent. Understanding of those who are reticent regarding certain procedures is helped by the thought exercise of when those risks are severe and known. Selfless laying down of one’s own life and health, let alone the life and health of one’s children, is a gift that cannot be demanded under any ethic.