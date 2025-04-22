The serving team for our church meets monthly and discusses a book we are all reading as part of this meeting. We are currently reading, "With Christ in the School of Prayer" by Andrew Murray. The lessons I’ve read so far have been so impactful I’ve shared them with a group of friends who are in a “school of prayer,” interceding for someone we love dearly. The desire to have your prayers heard and answered on behalf of someone you love is a great teacher and motivator.

This book has also opened my eyes to how Jesus did, indeed, teach us to pray during His ministry on earth. I’ve better noted these lessons during my daily Bible reading, which is what inspired me to write about them today.

Murray’s overarching, and personally convicting, lesson is that “it is in intercession that the Church is to find and wield its highest power.” Murray says, “I feel sure that as long as we look on prayer chiefly as the means of maintaining our own Christian life, we shall not know fully what it is meant to be.”

I’ve only read the first ten of Murray’s lessons in this book. I may addend this later when I’ve finished reading all of them. He bases his lessons on the teachings of Jesus in the Gospels.

Lesson #1: The Only Teacher, based on the Lord’s prayer. Jesus taught what we know as the Lord’s prayer as part of His Sermon on the Mount (Matthew 6:9-13) and in answer to the request of His disciples to teach them how to pray (Luke 11:1-4). Murray concludes from this prayer our Lord taught us that there are certain criteria which he believes make prayer acceptable: “It must be to the glory of God, in full surrender to His will, in full assurance of faith, in the name of Jesus, and with a perseverance that, if need be, refuses to be denied.”

Lesson #2: The True Worshippers, “in spirit and truth” (see John 4:23-24). Murray reveals something in this lesson I had never noticed before: no one ever was taught to appeal to God as “Father” until Jesus taught that. God is not referred to as “Father” in the Old Testament. Jesus revealed to the woman at the well, “God is spirit, and those who worship Him must worship in spirit and truth” (John 4:24). The Son revealed the Father (John 1:18), and gave us His Spirit so that we might worship Him in spirit (Acts 2:38). Jesus is Truth (John 14:6). He revealed grace and truth (John 1:17). We pray what Jesus’ words have taught us.

Lesson #3: Alone with God. “Pray to your Father, which is in secret.” Murray uses these words of Jesus from Matthew 6:6 to teach us to expect that our Father is waiting to meet with us, His children. “Not on the strong or the fervent feeling with which I pray does the blessing of the [prayer] closet depend, but upon the love and the power of the Father to whom I there entrust my needs.”

Lesson #4: The Model Prayer. Murray goes deeper into the Lord’s teaching of His prayer to His disciples (Matthew 6:9) with an interesting teaching on the phrase, “Your will be done.” “The surrender to, and the prayer for a life of heaven-like obedience, is the spirit of childlike prayer.” We think of the Father’s will in this prayer in a way that means maybe His will won’t be what we are praying for. Murray advocates thinking about it that we are willing to surrender to obedience. The Father delighted in His obedient Son. The Father delights in us as His children when we are willing to obey Him. I noticed this connection when the apostles asked Jesus to increase their faith, so He said, “If you had faith like a mustard seed, you would say to this mulberry tree, ‘Be uprooted and be planted in the sea’; and it would obey you” (Luke 17:5-6). He immediately followed this with an admonishment about a slave not being thanked “because he did the things which were commanded” (Luke 17:7-10). Jesus’ linking miraculous faith with obedience in these passages seems significant.

Lesson #5: The Certain Answer to Prayer. “Ask, and it shall be given to you.” Murray proposes a way of thinking of the words “ask,” “seek,” and “knock” in “Ask, and it will be given to you; seek, and you will find; knock, and it will be opened to you” (Matthew 7:7, Luke 11:9). ”Ask” refers to the request. “Seek” refers to abiding fellowship with Christ. “Knock” refers to admission to dwell with Him and in Him. “His word will explain itself to him who believes it fully. If questions and difficulties arise, let us not seek to have them settled before we accept the Word. No; let us entrust them all to Him: it is His to solve them: our work is first and fully to accept and hold fast His promise…Every one that asks, receives….we must seek for grace to pray so that the answer may come.” Murray says we should pray for distinct requests, so we can learn to know God as the Living One who stirs us to praise and love. God may not give us the answer we want, but we should persist in seeking an answer.

Lesson #6: The Infinite Fatherliness of God. “How much more does He give good gifts?” In this lesson from Matthew 7:11 about our Father giving good gifts, Murray speaks more about our will to be obedient. “The child that by preference forsakes the father’s house, that finds no pleasure in the presence and love and obedience of the father, and still thinks to ask and obtain what he will, will surely be disappointed….The Father must have the whole heart. When this is given, and He sees the child with honest purpose and steady will seeking in everything to be and live as child, then our prayer will count with Him as the prayer of a child….The child who only wants to know the love of the father when he has something to ask, will be disappointed.” “God loves you not because you are clever not because you are good, but because He is your Father….The master judges by the result, but our Father judges by the effort.”

Lesson #7: The All-Comprehensive Gift. “How much more the Holy Spirit.” Regarding Luke 11:13, which says the Father will give the Holy Spirit to those who ask Him, Murray says, “Let me believe, the Father gives the Holy Spirit to His praying child. Even now, while I pray, I must say in faith: I have what I ask, the fullness of the Spirit is mine….In all our prayer let us remember the lesson the Saviour would teach us this day, that, if there is one thing on earth we can be sure of, it is this, that the Father desires to have us filled with His Spirit, that He delights to give us His Spirit.”

Lesson #8: The Boldness of God’s Friends. “Because of his importunity.” Think of Jesus’ parable, in Luke 11:5-8, of the man begging his friend for bread at midnight so he can feed his guests. This gives a picture of intercession, seeking God on behalf of another: “let us hold fast the threefold cord that cannot be broken: the hungry friend needing the help, and the praying friend seeking the help, and the Mighty Friend, loving to give as much as he needs.”

Lesson #9: Prayer provides Laborers. “Pray the Lord of the harvest.” Murray speaks to Jesus telling us to pray to Him to send workers into His harvest in Matthew 9:37-38. It is His responsibility to provide the workers, but our responsibility to pray to Him for it. “We thank You for all whom You art teaching to cry day and night for laborers to be sent forth. Lord, breathe Your own Spirit on all Your children, that they may learn to live for this one thing alone—the Kingdom and the glory of their Lord—and become fully awake to the faith of what their prayer can accomplish. And let all our hearts in this, as in every petition, be filled with the assurance that prayer, offered in loving faith in the living God, will bring certain and abundant answer. Amen.”

Lesson #10: Prayer must be Definite. “What will you?” I was inspired to write this just today because I read the story referred to here of the blind beggar sitting by the side of the road as Jesus approached Jericho toward the end of his life (Luke 18:35-43). To his request, “Jesus, Son of David, have mercy on me!,” Jesus asked, “What do you want Me to do for you?” Murray says, “Our prayers must not be a vague appeal to His mercy, an indefinite cry for blessing, but the distinct impression of definite need.” “As a son, who only lives for his father’s interests, who seeks not his own but his father’s will is trusted by the father with his business, so God speaks to His child in all truth, 'What will you?’ It is often spiritual sloth that, under the appearance of humility, professes to have no will, because it fears the trouble of searching out the will of God, or, when found, the struggle of claiming it in faith. True humility is ever in company with strong faith, which only seeks to know what is according to the will of God, and then boldly claims the fulfillment of the promise: You shall ask what you will, and it shall be done unto you.”

I’m most convicted by the purity and power of intercession, or praying for others. I’m convicted prayer “must be to the glory of God, in full surrender to His will, in full assurance of faith, in the name of Jesus, and with a perseverance that, if need be, refuses to be denied.” Though people tried to silence him, the blind beggar we just read about “kept crying out all the more.” And when he regained his sight, as he had asked, he “began following [Jesus], glorifying God; and when all the people saw it, they gave praise to God.” May the result of our prayers bring Him glory.