Kimberly Milhoan, MD

Kimberly Milhoan, MD

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Anita Hagstrom's avatar
Anita Hagstrom
3h

LOVED this post. In the last 6 years, Since we began attending Calvary Chapel Saint Paul, we have learned so much about digging into the word at a much deeper level, and finding application for our daily lives. The current culture does NOT like when our position on Israel is supported by God’s word.

As an “aside” Kimberly, I saw your husband’s name pop up about his position on the “Fauci Ouchy”(so lovingly named by many people LOL) many months ago, and it really jumped out at me. My maiden name was Milhoan also (not exactly a common name), and I’m currently trying to locate the genealogy my dad had traced back to pre-revolutionary days. Would be fun if we found a “connection”.

I’m looking forward to continuing to read through your posts.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Kimberly Milhoan, MD
Dee Smith's avatar
Dee Smith
1d

Thanks for sharing! God made it very clear that He established Israel as a nation and gave the Israelites a specific geographical area just as you have shared. Those of us who believe God’s Word concerning this are called Zionists, usually used as a derogatory term. I don’t agree with all that the Israeli leaders and military are doing, but this doesn’t change what God has said and done! The Messiah Jesus will return to defend God’s nation Israel when her enemies surround her to destroy her. I don’t believe it will be long before this happens.

Reply
Share
6 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Kimberly Milhoan, MD · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture