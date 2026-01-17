I have wanted to write this reflection since December 14, 2025, when I got an email from a dear friend. As many of you are by now familiar, I read through the Bible every year and share thoughts and a prayer on each of my day’s reading. I’ve been reading my Bible through every year for almost thirty years, but I’ve been sharing daily for nearly five years now. Each year I give myself a different challenge in deeper study. This past year when I got to the books of the prophets in my Old Testament reading plan, starting with Isaiah, I just started to record excerpts of this sixty-six chapter book. It has traditionally been a difficult book for me to digest (because it is long and not in chronological order) and I wanted to give myself (and those interested) a shorter overall picture made up of actual quotes from the book itself. I enjoyed the process so much, I kept going, creating excerpts from all the books of the prophets. When I shared my excerpts from the book of Joel in December, my friend emailed me, questioning me about my support of Israel. The email demonstrated that maybe somehow my publishing of these excerpts had served one of its purposes.

The most life-changing thing I have ever done is to read the Bible. When I did, I realized how ignorant I had been of its content, while simultaneously believing I understood its content. Thus, it has become my passion to try to inspire others to read it. Making claims based on heresay is a prolific problem in our current age. As a physician, I commonly witness this practice in claims relevant to my field, and support advocacy for citing primary material on which claims are based. My excerpts from the prophetic books were a way of citing primary material by way of actually supplying direct quotes from that material. Maybe if someone reads the excerpts, they will be inspired to read more of the source material. I humorously entertain the idea of having a publication or podcast entitled, “Did you know the Bible said…?” These excerpts were a way of providing content that might shock, understanding that people might read excerpts when they haven’t yet commited to reading a whole book. The email from my friend demonstrated I had definitely hit my mark in providing shocking content.

The reason I decided to finally write this today is I’ve reached the point in my chronological reading plan, in Genesis, where God made His covenant with Abraham (see Genesis 15:18 and Genesis 17). He promised to be God to him and his descendants, and He promised the land of Canaan, complete with geographic boundaries, to Abraham’s descendants forever. Reading about this covenant inspired me to do a Biblical word search for “covenant,” and the first time the word appears is in relation to Noah. God established a covenant with Noah to save him and his family from the flood in the ark (Genesis 6:18). Then He established a covenant with all living creatures never to destroy all flesh again by a flood, with the rainbow as its sign (Genesis 9:12-17). God has fulfilled both promises. Noah did have to build the ark at God’s command, but we as humanity have had to do nothing to prevent all flesh being destroyed again by a flood. God is the keeper of covenant. The Bible shares God’s promises, and the history of His keeping His promises, so that we know that God will always keep His promises, even the ones as yet unfulfilled.

The excerpts my friend read from the book of Joel exhibit God’s support for both the land and nation of Israel. This is obviously controversial content in the current era. The important fact to understand is God’s support is contingent on His nature as a keeper of promises, and not on the nature of those for whom His promises are kept. Israel is not deserving of His mercy any more than any individual on the planet is deserving of His mercy. But He offers it to all.

My source material for believing that God is merciful is God Himself. The Bible is the documentation of what He has revealed throughout human history. God appeared to Adam and Eve, and their son Cain. He walked with Enoch and Noah. He spoke to Job. He appeared to Abraham, Isaac, and Jacob. He appeared to Moses, who recorded the first five books of the Bible. He spoke through His prophets. He spoke to and through His Son Jesus. He spoke through His apostles. The claims of all these recorders of His word are incredibly consequential if they are true. We’d love it if God spoke to us from heaven. He did, and still does, if we’ll only read His word.