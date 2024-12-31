I wrote previously about reading Rod Dreher’s book, “Living in Wonder,” claiming before I even finished it that it was life changing. A friend just asked me, now that I’ve long finished it, if I still consider it life changing. Short answer: yes. Do you know when you get so excited about something that it’s really what you want to talk about but you also know you are annoying people so you back away from your enthusiasm? That’s how I’ve felt with this spiritual discovery. I’ve felt inadequate to articulate how consequential it is, but since I most care about knowing Jesus and making Him known, with my friend’s timely prompting, I will try.

My journey of faith has happened in many stages. I was raised in the church. I understood the basics of the gospel: we are sinners in need of a Savior, and Jesus died and rose again so that, believing in Him, we might have eternal life. I knew that, but I did not know Him. My life was not changed by my intellectual understanding of the gospel. I was convicted to go to a women’s silent retreat I was invited to solely out of my reverence for God. I knew I was not living a life that would be pleasing to Him, so found the silence of the retreat to be misery. Wanting company, I signed up for every spiritual counseling session available. I am forever grateful for that counselor who simply suggested that I go on a walk and ask the Lord to reveal Himself to me. I did, and He did. I understood the Lord no longer just as a concept but as a Someone I could know. When I was first dating my husband and learned that he read his Bible through every year, I was convicted to do the same. That habit, now 28 years old, has been the most transformative of my life, igniting my passion to hopefully motivate others to do the same.

The revelation of Dreher’s book is the awareness of the spiritual dimension in which we live. I liken it to the intellectual knowing of the gospel compared to the relational knowing of the Lord. It’s head knowledge versus heart knowledge. I have intellectually known Ephesians 6:12 (“our struggle is not against flesh and blood, but against the rulers, against the powers, against the world forces of this darkness, against the spiritual forces of wickedness in the heavenly places”). Dreher’s book encouraged the opening of my eyes to see it.

This is the point of caution, lack of enthusiasm, or resistance on the part of the hearer that I completely understand, so bear with me. If you’re feeling it, it’s likely to worsen as I share my story. The next book I read, at Dreher’s recommendation from his Substack, was “The Exorcist Files,” by Father Carlos Martins.

Our faith is one of testimony. I love doing Biblical word searches. The first appearance of the word “testimony” in the Bible is when the Lord told Moses and Aaron to keep a jar of manna as a testimony of how He fed the Israelites while they wandered in the wilderness for 40 years (Exodus 16:34). We tell these stories of what the Lord has done for us so that we may encourage others in their faith in Him. Hearing that the Lord revealed Himself to me so that I could know Him in my heart and not just my head hopefully encourages someone else with that hope. Similarly, knowing that reading His word transformed my life hopefully inspires someone else to seek that transformaton. The spiritual world makes people uncomfortable. It has made me uncomfortable. There are probably more appropriate cautions about it than I can articulate. That is why I appreciated the testimony of Father Carlos Martins. He confesses in his book his surprising and unexpected transition in life from atheist to believer in God, to Catholic, to priest, and then to exorcist. I did not know, until reading this book, the tradition of exorcists throughout the history of the Catholic church, but I appreciated Martins’ revelation that no one gets to choose to be an exorcist. In fact, if one shows such an interest, they are absolutely not chosen to be an exorcist. Interests in the spiritual world that do not elevate or glorify Jesus Christ are indescribably dangerous.

It was testimony of people’s interaction with the demonic in Dreher’s book that was most eye opening to me. He posits that people did not come to faith in the era of Jesus Christ and His apostles because the gospel was articulately and rationally explained to them. They came to faith in that era, when faith in Jesus meant likely persecution and even martyrdom, because He showed Himself more powerful than the gods and demons with which they were familiar. When I read through the gospel of Mark this past year, before reading Dreher’s book, I did observe, maybe for the first time, how much Mark emphasizes Jesus’ and His apostles’ interaction with the demonic. Demons were very real, but Jesus, the Son of God, demonstrated His authority and power over them, motivating people to place their faith in Him, even at risk of their lives. This lived reality led to the tradition of exorcists since the establishment of the Catholic church. They were following the tradition of exorcists even in the Jewish tradition (look at the story of the Jewish exorcists in Acts 19:11-20, where the evil spirit asked, “I recognize Jesus, and I know about Paul, but who are you?”).

Satan is a liar and deceiver who seeks to steal, kill, and destroy (John 8:44, John 10:10). He does not care what we think of him or even if we think of him, as long as he can discourage or destroy our faith in Jesus Christ. Dreher posits that as materialism has risen in the West, the awareness of the spiritual world has receded. Satan is fine with our not witnessing, considering, acknowledging, or believing in him, as long as that keeps us from Christ. It is, however, knowledge of him, and the experience of true evil, that inspires many to seek Jesus. I’ve started to recognize that testimony. I heard Eric Metaxas interview Naomi Wolf on a podcast, and she acknowledged that her witnessing true evil made her realize there must be an absolute good, and inspired her transition from atheist to theist. Metaxas echoed the knowledge of evil in his testimony of coming to faith in Jesus. I have a friend who absolutely testifies that her awareness of evil, and hell, motivated her to find Christ. My own son finally came to a transformative faith in Jesus after immersing himself in a lifestyle that exposed him to demons.

C.S. Lewis was a lover of myths and epic stories. He was friends with J.R.R. Tolkien, a fellow writer of epic stories. Lewis was an atheist and Tolkien was a Christian. A transformative discussion in Lewis’ transition from atheist to theist to Christian was Tolkien’s observation that Lewis loved the idea of the sacred in mythology, but resisted it in the stories of the Bible. Tolkien declared, however, that Christianity is “true myth.” We are part of this incredibly epic tale of good versus evil, with heroes and villains and dragons and serpents and beasts, that happens to be true, and Jesus is The Conquering Hero. After coming to faith, C.S. Lewis went on to write incredible Christian allergories, such as “The Chronicles of Narnia,” that convey this truth. After I read “The Exorcist Files,” I moved onto C.S. Lewis’ space trilogy. I’ve only finished the first two (“Out of the Silent Planet” and “Perelandra,” with “That Hideous Strength” left to go), but have been amazed by Lewis’ brilliant understanding of this true and epic drama of good versus evil in which we live.

All of this has been life changing for me because it has helped me to even more fully understand how very consequential is faith in Jesus Christ. Consider the transition from knowledge of Him to knowing Him. This latest transition has served to increase my gratitude, my awe, and my desire to stay in His protection, as well as my desire to appeal to others to be rescued from the “domain of darkness” into the kingdom of the beloved Son of God (Colossians 1:13). Think on Jesus’ commission to the apostle Paul in Acts 26:16-18:

for this purpose I have appeared to you, to appoint you a minister and a witness not only to the things which you have seen, but also to the things in which I will appear to you; rescuing you from the Jewish people and from the Gentiles, to whom I am sending you, to open their eyes so that they may turn from darkness to light and from the dominion of Satan to God, that they may receive forgiveness of sins and an inheritance among those who have been sanctified by faith in Me.

Father Martins is a witness to the things he has seen interacting with the spiritual realm. His book is not hyperbolic. It does not glorify the spiritual. It glorifies Jesus Christ and it testifies of His power and love. His experiences seem consistent with Scripture. He educates on all the ways we might encounter the demonic. He also educates on his approach to dealing with the demonic. He always confesses his sin before any interaction. He has intercessors praying for him. He cannot rescue anyone from the demonic unless they want to be rescued, and are willing to repent of their sins and put their faith in Jesus. And he must disciple them in Jesus Christ so they are able to continue to resist the father of lies (John 8:44).

In writing their books, I don’t believe either Dreher or Martins are trying to inspire a morbid curiousity in the spiritual world. They’re not trying to inspire us to manipulate the Holy Spirit of God so that we might bring glory to ourselves. I think they’re both trying to inspire those of us who know Jesus to know that we do live in a spiritual world. People do find Satan and his demons purposefully, but many find Satan and his demons mistakenly, by ignorantly dabbling in things of which they do not know the consequence and finding him who disguises himself as “an angel of light” (2 Corinthians 11:14). We have to recognize his activity and know, with every fiber of our being, that Jesus is more powerful than Satan, his demons, and all the evil of this world, and that allegiance to Him truly does save us and all who choose to come to Him.

All this reading has caused me to marvel. We have to piece together, by reading all of the Bible, the story of Satan and his rebellion against God and his fall from heaven, with the angels who followed him, to earth. We learn, however, that “the whole world lies in the power of the evil one” (1 John 5:19). We know he was there in the Garden of Eden to successfully tempt Eve to disobey the one and only command the Lord, Whom she had seen and known, had given her. All this makes me marvel on this grand, consequential experiment of God. I don’t mean that irreverently. He created angels who beheld His Glory, but He still created them with the ability to rebel against him. Then He created us, with that same ability to rebel against Him. The whole story of the Bible demonstrates that He has engaged in all the many ways that we demand that He reveal Himself to us, and still we are not satisfied and still we rebel. He allows us to live in this creation with, and under the power of, the tempter of our souls. But He demonstrates His love for us that He sent His Son, our Rescuer. We just celebrated Christmas, the story of Jesus stepping down from heaven into an earthly body. I now more than ever marvel at the transformation of His presence on the earth that had long been in the grip of the evil one. By His sinless life, His sacrificial death on the cross, and His resurrection in power, Jesus has defeated Satan, evil, death, all of it. He only requires that we believe Him. And when we do, He transfers us from a very real domain of darkness into His glorious light.

If we understand this epic tale, it helps us understand the difference between the material and the spiritual, and the temporal and the eternal. This temporal, material existence on which we focus and get distracted is only “a shadow of the good things to come” (Hebrews 10:1). The Bible tells us we are “ambassadors for Christ” (2 Corinthians 5:20). We have all the power and authority and protection of Him we represent, if we remain in Him. This knowledge has helped me to think and live differently.

In God, whose word I praise,

In God I have put my trust;

I shall not be afraid.

What can mere man do to me? Psalm 56:4

I visualize being in Him, protected by Him, extinguishing “all the flaming arrows of the evil one” (Ephesians 6:16). I read His word. I know His promises. I know He wins. I know I will live eternally with Him. And, meanwhile, as an ambassador of Christ, as though God were making an appeal through me, I beg you on behalf of Christ, be reconciled to God” (2 Corinthians 5:20).

I read through the word of God yearly and share that journey with daily posts. I appeal at this time of the year for people to resolve to read through the entirety of their own Bibles during this upcoming year. Knowing the background of this epic tale, this year I invite you to read with wonder. You are in enemy territory, but You can know Him who owns the victory and be secure that you are eternally safe in Him.