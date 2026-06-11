Kimberly Milhoan, MD

Kimberly Milhoan, MD

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Timothy Winey's avatar
Timothy Winey
1d

The only trauma I experience is Gates and Fauci not being strapped to tables and given endless boosters.

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Michael LeVesque's avatar
Michael LeVesque
1d

Appreciate your writing and its intention. It seems to me that there is a mistaken role of public health and disease. The role of a physician and the individual is a primary relationship with much weight put upon the physician who also assumes that weight. It seems most unfortunate that so many deaths with cancer especially is related outside that realm of cure. How long has it been that science initiated a war against cancer and continually looking for a cure most often comes away empty handed. It seems that the role of public health is not fulfilling its obligations. It has done so many times brilliantly when it focused on its true role of searching for the cause and then initiating change. The cause of cancer appears to be a complex overlay of environmental poisoning and that addresses the economics of chemistry, electronics, and agriculture. Those areas seem to be closeted and immune from critical revision. Science is now ensconced in DNA causes when needing a scientific update with the roles of noncoding RNA which conducts our daily life. When the Essiac formula became popular in Canada and the head of the Cancer Society went to investigate, he returned saying this was a cure, only a year later to begin action to stop its use. So there are many factors involved but without doubt the major issue today is what is the cause- and that science already knows.

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