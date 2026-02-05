I just read the Lord’s revelation of His ten commandments to His people in Exodus 20 this morning. I also just read Jesus’ comments regarding the religious authorities of His day in Matthew 23: “The scribes and the Pharisees have seated themselves in the chair of Moses; therefore all that they tell you, do and observe, but do not do according to their deeds’ for they say things and do not do them.” We live in an era of people moralizing about the actions of others. Those who moralize often do not first seek to understand if the judgment they render is based on a fair representation of the truth.

I also read a quote this morning from NIH Director Dr. Jay Bhattacharya regarding a media organization “more interested in mischaracterizing my remarks than engaging with the facts.” How do we get people to engage with facts in an era of memes, soundbites, and social media scrolling? How do we get people to engage with facts when those who claim to represent them misrepresent them? How do we get people to engage with facts in an era of polarizing labels? People love to categorize. Nuance does not fit well in categories, especially those used to assign “friend” or “foe.”

My husband engaging in a public webinar in 2021 on potential treatments for covid and informed consent for newly introduced “vaccine” products earned him an investigation of his medical license and slander in the press. He engaged in interviews with media then and quickly learned who was trustworthy and who was interested in manipulating his words out of context. Now as Chairman of the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practice for the CDC, he’s learning that lesson again. He engaged in good faith in a respectful discussion with a panel of individuals not necessarily in agreement with his point of view, but a reporter took his words from that discussion out of context and that misrepresentation continues to have a life of its own.

Though I participate in political discussions on Substack and X, I have mostly retreated from doing so on Facebook, preferring that forum for “happy birthday” greetings and pictures of family and friends. But seeing profanity-laden posts from my friends calling anyone who would dare to investigate the efficacy or risk related to vaccines evil, I decided to post the panel discussion, particularly since it represented engagement from the “other side.” (I also subsequently posted another article from someone on the “other side” saying maybe attacking “shared decision-making,” a position advocated by my husband, is not the best strategy). Since the panel discussion I posted went live, I and my husband have received emails, texts, and social media comments and messages saying we should lose our medical licenses, be imprisoned, suffer from infectious diseases, die, rot in hell, and all manner of other insults. My Facebook post generated discussion that finally inspired my following statement:

I think part of the problem in this whole conversation is that people fundamentally misunderstand Kirk’s position. I had hoped that posting questioning from the “other side” would help, but it has demonstrated that many just read with the lens of their predetermined opinion. Kirk is trusting, optimistic, and gives people the benefit of the doubt. He believes in dialogue and thought this conversation would be helpful. Instead, there are people of bad faith, in the media especially, who used it to twist his words and position. As I listened to the interview, I could tell where they were misunderstanding him and that misunderstanding has taken on a life of its own. I am so grateful for the friends who have reached out privately, especially the ones who tenaciously disagree on most political opinions but are able to express their love and support despite disagreement. I keep using the word “irony” in this whole situation, because Kirk has never been opposed to a vaccine in his life. He has been a pastor for 12 years. There are many in the conservative Christian community, and in our church specifically, who have not wanted to vaccinate their children, for whatever reason. [A friend who used to attend our church, before she moved,] when she reached out privately, literally said, “I know you’re not anti-vax like us.” She’s comfortable labeling herself that way. Neither Kirk nor I have ever labeled ourselves that way. Kirk has walked this road with many families, trying to understand their concerns and to be patient in informed consent. He is a pediatric cardiologist still active in hospital practice so he takes care of critically ill children regularly. He has done pediatric cardiac medical missions throughout the world. He has great understanding of the critically ill and vulnerable pediatric patient population. He loves being a physician. He is greatly disappointed in the lack of trust that has increased in the current era. He is not afraid of data and evidence. He thinks we owe it to our patients to be able to explain the evidence for the effectiveness of vaccines, and to be honest about potential risks. He’ll advocate for a position based on the best evidence, but also respect the autonomy of patients or parents to choose. As to the implication that he is not qualified for this position, the ACIP charter says that members “shall be selected from authorities who are knowledgeable in the fields of immunization practices and public health, have expertise in the use of vaccines and other immunobiologic agents in clinical practice or preventive medicine, have expertise with clinical or laboratory vaccine research, or have expertise in assessment of vaccine efficacy and safety. The Committee shall include a person or persons knowledgeable about consumer perspectives and/or social and community aspects of immunization programs.” He has been a pediatrician for over two decades and recommended and prescribed vaccines throughout his entire career. Public health was part of his responsibilities during two tours as a flight surgeon deployed in Iraq. He has a PhD in cardiac physiology and pharmacology, so is eminently qualified in the evaluation of clinical research. He is definitely knowledgable about consumer perspectives given his humanitarian service experience. He has additional perspective having served in so many foreign countries, which makes him even more of an advocate for vaccines that might prevent life-threatening illness. He is still active in clinical practice. Not putting words in the mouths of those who chose him first to be on the committee and then to be the chair, I think part of why he was chosen is because he has no dog in this fight other than transparent evaluation of data and true informed consent. Our position upsets both the pro-vax AND anti-vax communities alike because it is not extreme enough in either direction. As to the Christian perspective of self-sacrifice in advocating for vaccination, yes, we are to love God and love others, to the point of being willing to lay our lives down for others. However, it is not love or a gift if we are coerced to do it. Christ gave His life willingly. He calls us to follow and serve Him, and His children, willingly. “It was for freedom that Christ set us free” (Galatians 5:1b). I love what the apostle Paul said in his letter to Philemon, “without your consent I did not want to do anything, so that your goodness would not be, in effect, by compulsion but of your own free will” (Philemon 1:14). I’ve been married to this man for 28 years. He is a man of integrity who seeks the Lord’s will and wisdom. He appreciates your prayers that he would continue to do so.

I’m writing this from Cambodia as we are on a two-week trip to visit people and organizations that minister to vulnerable children in Thailand, Nepal, and Cambodia. There is real evil in the world. As Christians, we are called to love God and love others. The Lord has put many callings on my husband’s life: doctor, soldier, pastor, missionary. He’s faithfully answered them. Because he loves the practice of medicine, he answered this latest one, first to serve as a member of ACIP and then as its chair. In the words of informed consent, it’s all risk, no benefit. His professional reputation has been slandered. Relationships with friends and family have been damaged. There is zero financial reward. The considerations of that committee world seem incongruent with what we are witnessing on this other side of the world, having gone into a slum yesterday where innocent children are sexually abused and trafficked. Yet, as we’ve traveled, he’s faithfully participated in Zoom meetings in the middle of the night, being faithful to this committee appointment. He follows a Savior who was willing to lay His life down for others. He reveres men who founded a nation, pledging their lives, their fortunes, and their sacred honor. We all have a calling. Seek truth. Love others. We all have work to do.