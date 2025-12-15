Kimberly Milhoan, MD
Only be strong and very courageous
Necessary admonition in evil times
Dec 15
•
Kimberly Milhoan, MD
Un-fired
We are so grateful for the outpouring of support on behalf of my husband, Dr Kirk Milhoan
Dec 12
•
Kimberly Milhoan, MD
Irony
Fired for being a physician and scientist
Dec 11
•
Kimberly Milhoan, MD
Compulsion: the temptation of men despite the freedom of God
I have written about this before, but I remember very distinctly the first time I really noticed the following passage from Philemon: “without your…
Dec 11
•
Kimberly Milhoan, MD
Light from a distant country
What if that in which you don't believe is true?
Dec 9
•
Kimberly Milhoan, MD
Final prayer lessons
"With Christ in the School of Prayer" by Andrew Murray
Dec 4
•
Kimberly Milhoan, MD
October 2025
Defending Martha
A different take on one of the Bible's most picked on characters
Oct 30
•
Kimberly Milhoan, MD
Additional lessons on prayer
"With Christ in the School of Prayer" by Andrew Murray
Oct 27
•
Kimberly Milhoan, MD
Confirmation bias
We all have it
Oct 10
•
Kimberly Milhoan, MD
Our struggle is not against flesh and blood
Conviction to remember who my true enemy is
Oct 5
•
Kimberly Milhoan, MD
September 2025
I listened to the whole press conference.
Did you?
Sep 28
•
Kimberly Milhoan, MD
we pray to God that you do no wrong
on our obsession with compelling the actions of others
Sep 24
•
Kimberly Milhoan, MD
